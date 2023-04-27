WNBA: Phoenix Mercury-Press Conference

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner speaks to the media following a press conference at Footprint Center in Phoenix in front of a mural painted by Antoinette Cauley that depicts the faces of Griner and individuals who are detained overseas. The mural was unveiled ahead of her press conference.

 Mark J. Rebilas/usa today sports

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner addressed her playing future — both in and out of the WNBA — and thanked her supporters on Thursday during her first press conference since her near-10-month detainment in Russia ended in December.

“I’m no stranger to hard times,” Griner said before getting emotional. .”.. Just digging deep. Honestly, you’re going to be faced with adversities in life. This was a pretty big one. I just kinda relied on my hard work to get through it.”