Good morning! Time to clear the desk as the winter sports season wanes and baseball awaits ...
The Manchester Little League’s world has expanded. The league in November received approval from the Eastern Region home office to expand boundaries to include some neighborhoods south of Bridge Street.
Before November, the area was covered only by Cal Ripken Baseball. It was abandoned by Little League years ago when East Little League went under.
According to Bob Morneau, a league spokesman and longtime coach in city Little Leagues, regional officials were swayed by a story of parents who recently moved into the area and were told there was no Little League available to their child. “That got their attention,” says Morneau. “We had been after them (regional officials) for three years.”
Manchester Little League is the only Little League completely within city limits. (Manchester North partners with Hooksett). Last spring, the league counted 250 children up to age 14. This spring, they’re hoping to add a division for 15-16-year-olds and also bolster the Challenger Division, an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.
Morneau can’t predict enrollment numbers this spring, but expects more kiddos. Even a few more would be significant because youth baseball, once the Queen City’s pride and joy, has lost much of its luster. Remember, this city not so long ago boasted six thriving Little Leagues, plus multiple divisions of Babe Ruth Baseball, which is now defunct.
Now, if we could just get the Babe Ruth league back. ...
UConn weekend? What UConn weekend?
The UNH hockey team would be best served by forgetting last weekend and focusing solely on the Vermont Catamounts, who cruise into the Whittemore Center this weekend with a Hockey East record of 0-13-2. That’s right, it’s Feb. 5 and UVM has zero league wins.
The Wildcats, sitting in ninth place in a league that awards playoff spots to the top eight teams, must take four points this weekend. Anything less and, well, it wouldn’t look good. After UVM, the ‘Cats have six regular-season games left, weekends against Boston U. (third in HE), UMass Lowell (tied for fourth) and Boston College (tied for first).
Excuses for last weekend are readily available. On Friday night, an illogical call after an interminable review paved the way for a three-goal swing against them. On Saturday, Charlie Kelleher got hurt in the first period. Both nights, UConn goalie Tomas Vomacka resembled his Hall of Fame countryman, Dominik Hasek.
But don’t go there. Not worth the time.
Here and there
The Union Leader judges have made their choices for the Robert “Red” Rolfe and Jenny Thompson awards for male and female athletes of the year. The big reveal will come Sunday at The Leaders banquet at Manchester Country Club. ...
Great piece on Mikaela Shiffrin and her years with the Upper Valley’s Ford K. Sayre ski program in the December Yankee magazine. The author, Meg Lukens Noonan, offers a unique perspective because her daughter skied in the program with Shiffrin. ...
High school basketball showdown weekend will be punctuated by Saturday’s Pinkerton Academy-Londonderry battles on the Lancers’ home court. The girls play at noon, followed by the boys at 2 p.m. ...
It’s a different kind of winter around here without either Saint Anselm, Franklin Pierce or SNHU at the top of the Northeast-10 men’s basketball standings. That’s not to say, however, that any one of those three couldn’t do some damage in the league tournament. ...
Speaking of NE-10, remember Merrimack College? In their first Division I season after years of battling the Hawks, Ravens, Penmen and company, the Warriors have won eight straight, are 15-8 overall and 9-1 in the Northeast Conference. Head coach Joe Gallo lives in Salem, N.H. ...
The always-interesting promotional schedule for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been released. We are drawn to the Tuesday, July 28 “Sumo Wrestler Bobble-Belly Night.” According to the team’s release, “fans will get to take sides in one of the greatest rivalries in the history of on-field entertainment.”
Limit of one bobble-belly per person, of course. You’ll get a choice between “Rowdy Red” or “Bubba Blue.”
Luckily, we have almost six months to choose.