GOOD MORNING! Time to empty the virtual notebook.
• Since 2012, the Bedford High football and soccer teams have visited the Division I state finals a combined 10 times. The Bulldogs’ greatness has reached the point where they’re penciled in — no, make that a ball-point pen — for deep tournament runs every fall.
But unless there’s a change of heart, Bedford won’t compete for those three championships in 2020 — if the NHIAA even sponsors those championships, that is. The school’s administration has decided football and soccer are too risky in a pandemic, which makes Bedford the first school in Division I to make that difficult choice on those high-profile sports.
And girls soccer coach Michelle Winning is OK with that.
“I think they’re doing their best to keep it safe for all of us,” said Winning in a quick conversation the other night.
She’s disappointed, for sure, especially for her seniors. It’s a sentiment that’s been shared by high schoolers and their coaches since last March, when the world became a different kind of place.
But Winning trusts the decision-makers in her town. She knows every community has unique challenges in the battle against the pandemic. What’s good for Bedford may not be what’s good for, say, Hanover.
Already, there’s a petition to reverse the decision. No surprise there. Players want to play.
Fact is, Bedford is a town filled with community leaders, bright people who make important decisions every day. This is just one of those decisions.
Difficult as it may be.
• The Patriots announced last week there won’t be fans for their first two home games, in September, at Gillette Stadium. So our governor, a Patriots fan, went on Greg Hill’s radio show on Boston’s WEEI last week and invited them to play those games in our neck of the woods.
“If they want to come up to New Hampshire, trust me, we’ll put Astroturf at the raceway if we have to,” said Chris Sununu, referring to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. “Just getting 20-25,000 fans in a place that can hold 80 (thousand), that’s a whole different positive dynamic that you can bring to the game.”
Sununu noted that the track successfully hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 2, with 12,000 fans socially distanced in the stands, and “we have yet to identify any clusters of (COVID-19) cases” from the event.
Or, offered Sununu later in the radio interview, maybe the Pats would feel more comfortable at one of the larger high schools. “Even if it’s only a couple thousand (fans), you get the energy,” he said. “I will happily look into it and give the Patriots a call and maybe throw it on the table.”
Stay tuned. Last time we checked, New Hampshire is still part of New England, right?
• Today’s trivia: Name the original New Hampshire Fisher Cat still playing professionally. Answer later in the column.
• John Wroblewski, from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, was named head coach for the AHL Ontario Reign, formerly known as our Manchester Monarchs. He replaces Mike Stothers, who guided the Monarchs to the 2015 Calder Cup. You may remember that.
• If you’re searching for former Monarchs to follow in the Stanley Cup playoffs, look no further than Vegas, where Brayden McNabb and Alec Martinez can be found along the blue line. McNabb played only 14 games here, but Martinez played 147 games over three seasons on Elm Street.
• Bedford’s Josh Bauer, a 2020 graduate of UNH, has signed with the Birmingham (Ala.) Legion FC, which plays in a league one rung below the MLS (Major League Soccer).
Bauer finished his career as one of the most decorated players in school history, earning first-team All-American honors last fall.
• During a break in the boy’s “move-in day” last week, with the Whittemore Center and the light towers of Wildcat Stadium within sight, I got to wondering: How many college athletes from faraway places would be returning to their campuses with their sports seasons either postponed or shortened?
The next day, here at the office, we received a release announcing UNH’s incoming class of soccer players. Five of the seven are from foreign countries. The one Granite Stater is Adi Hicks of Derry, a Pinkerton Academy grad who played his soccer in the Seacoast United program.
• Trivia answer: Erik Kratz, who caught for the original Fisher Cats in 2004 at Gill Stadium, is the New York Yankees’ backup catcher. At the age of 40, he is still strapping on the “tools of ignorance” and squatting for nine innings, and he even chipped in a 2-for-4 at the plate on Thursday.
That’s pretty impressive, but for frame of reference, Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk, the pride of Charlestown, caught 106 games at the age of 43, 54 games at the age of 44 and 25 games when he was 45.