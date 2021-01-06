ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, we had a great autumn for high school sports around these parts.
There were exceptions, but most local high schoolers, anyway, played. And when they did, no game was too small. All opportunities were cherished. I can still hear the appreciation in Bishop Guertin quarterback Dylan Santosuosso’s voice — from an appropriate distance, of course — after the Cardinals beat Trinity on a cold, rainy Friday night.
But for all of the successes of that eight-week high school battle, the COVID-19 cancellations won the war in 2020. Think back to everything we missed because an event either didn’t happen or pushed on without really including all of us.
By “us,” I’m talking about fans — me included — who regularly enjoy taking in local sports. On the list of biggest sports losers of 2020, we’re the runners-up behind the athletes who didn’t get to play.
So as 2021 begins as a hopeful light at the end of this awful tunnel, allow me to enumerate some fan experiences that we can expect to enjoy once again. The sooner, the better.
In no particular order:
• Hearing the crack of a wooden bat meeting a baseball at a Fisher Cats game. With a hot dog and soda on a warm summer night. Trying to predict who’s going to reach The Show.
• Hearing the ping of an aluminum bat meeting a baseball at the state Little League finals. I am always astonished at how these kids got so good so fast.
• Marveling at the waves of hundreds of runners heading uphill to start one of the many races at the Manchester Cross Country Invitational at Derryfield Park. Enjoying the fall foliage framing the Uncanoonucs across the way.
• Counting the college commits (lots of ’em) at the second meeting of the spring between the Pinkerton Academy and Bishop Guertin boys lacrosse teams — otherwise known as the Division I state championship game.
• Waiting for the cannon to fire — and startle everyone — after a UNH touchdown at Wildcat Stadium. Judging by their attire, those gentlemen have been doing that since the 1700s.
• Trying to keep a hot chocolate remotely warm at the Manchester high school Christmas hockey tournament.
• Watching the intense basketball action at the QCIBT. The 3-pointers and dunks always come fast and furious.
• Estimating the attendance at the Londonderry-Pinkerton football game as the schools’ marching bands combine to play the national anthem. Going with 5,000 fans (OK, I asked a Derry cop).
• Battling Boston traffic for a Bruins, Celtics or Red Sox game.
• Anticipating another school season with the unofficial fall opener, the Playing for a Purpose field hockey jamboree.
• Wondering how many straight years the fella in front of us has been bundling up and trudging out to Dartmouth football games at Memorial Field. Maybe he remembers Bob Blackman’s undefeated 1970 team that finished 14th in the Associated Press poll. In the country.
• Wondering how many straight years another fella in front of us has been slipping on his boots and trudging out to Saint Anselm-SNHU/New Hampshire College basketball showdowns. Maybe he pre-dates Keith Dickson and Stan Spirou.
• Reading about pickleball and getting legitimately interested in the prospect of maybe even playing it in the NH Senior Games.