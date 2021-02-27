GOOD MORNING!
It’s been asked before, but are you ready for some football? When the calendar will say it’s March and April?
I’m not talking about idle speculation over the Patriots’ next quarterback or the NFL draft. I’m talking about actual passing and running and tackling on the gridiron, as played by the UNH Wildcats, who start their spring schedule on Friday night at home against the University of Albany.
Sorry, UNH fans, you can’t attend — no spectators yet, say university officials — but the game will be televised live by NBC Sports Boston.
Really, this is the 2020 season for the ’Cats, who, like most FCS teams, were deprived of football at a time of the year when we’re supposed to care about football — when the leaves are turning. Now, with a backdrop of snow piles, UNH will play six CAA games — three at home and three on the road — in hopes of qualifying for the 16-team FCS tournament. An FCS championship game is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, in Frisco, Texas.
The Wildcats were playing pretty well last time we saw them blast the School to the North on a sunny, chilly Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Wildcat Stadium. Quarterback Max Brosmer was wingin’ it and Evan Horn and the defense were flying around. The band was playing and the day may have included a whoopie pie, too.
OK, I’ve officially put myself in a mood for football.
• UNH is a busy place these days with teams from all three sports seasons playing games.
• So the Fisher Cats will play the Portland Sea Dogs 36 times this summer, which is 30% of the 120-game season. Whatever it takes to have a successful baseball season, I say.
• Six-game series in the Fisher Cats’ league mean teams will see the same starting pitcher twice each series. Maybe even two starters twice.
• Burlington, Vt., will have a summer baseball team. MLB last year downsized the minor leagues, dropping the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Single-A New York-Penn League, but the Futures Collegiate Baseball League announced last week that the team will be sold and play as an FCBL expansion team in 2021. The team will still be known as the Lake Monsters and will continue to play at beautiful Centennial Field.
• The death earlier this month of hockey great Ralph Backstrom evoked personal memories of the 1986 Frozen Four in Providence. Backstrom brought in his Denver Pioneers, who lost to Billy Cleary’s Harvard Crimson in a semifinal, then Doug Woog’s Minnesota Gophers in the consolation game. Ron Mason’s Michigan State Spartans won it all, beating Harvard in a great final, 6-5, on a goal by future NHLer Mike Donnelly with about three minutes left. The GWG was Donnelly’s 59th goal of the season.
• Caught both L.A. Kings-Blues games last week and New Hampshire’s Zach Sanford was the best player on the ice for injury-ravaged St. Louis. He didn’t score, but he hit two posts. Actually, the same post twice.
• The New Hampshire high school hockey tournament seedings were made by a formula that involved wins and losses — not picked out of a hat, as was the case in basketball.
• If you see your community’s high school sports results in the Union Leader and Sunday News, thank the coaches. They’re the ones who take the time to email us. For those coaches who would like to highlight their players’ accomplishments, just email a quick note or even a photo of the scorebook, to schoolsports@unionleader.com. We’d love to have you join us just in time for the tournaments.
• I don’t see a ton of Celtics games, but I know this much: If they fire Brad Stevens, he’ll be scooped up by another NBA team faster than you can say Jim Ard.
• New Castle’s Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat is averaging 13.2 points per game this season. Manchester’s Wenyen Gabriel has played four games (three minutes) for the New Orleans Pelicans and has not scored.
• Is it pickleball season yet?