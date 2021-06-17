OK, so where is this sticky-baseball drama going?
Will we watch 10-8 games every night now that Major League Baseball has cracked down on this latest cheating scandal, rendering pitchers shadows of their former dominating selves?
The jig is up. Starting Monday, MLB umpires will routinely check pitchers for illegal substances on their caps, hair, shoelaces, belt buckles or anywhere else they’ve been hiding such exotic-sounding substances like Spider Tack. Penalties will come in the form of suspensions, and teams won’t be able to replace the offender on their active roster while he’s sitting in the corner wearing his dunce cap.
Already, pitchers are complaining about the whole suddenness of the crackdown, which, to the average baseball fan, sounds quite funny. Red Sox arsonist Garrett Richards is the latest after being lit up on Wednesday. “I’m not going to get caught up in it all, but I’ll definitely say it’s starting to affect people. People and their careers. We’re going to follow the rules but this is the game you’re going to get.” Wahh. I can’t cheat anymore. Wahh.
Hey, we knew pitchers were using something fishy — it’s been going on even before Gaylord Perry gained infamy in the 1960s — but we didn’t know the depth of the problem until Sports Illustrated reported the gritty, grimy details earlier this month. The folks at SI educated us about pitchers’ spin rates, and how more spin means more control and velocity, and that the sticky stuff held the key by improving grip.
Of course, foreign substances are illegal and have been even before all this. MLB, already rocked by the recent sign-stealing scandal, and still mocked for the steroids era, had been treating the sticky problem like jaywalking. Umps looked the other way as ERAs plummeted. Now, the commissioner’s office is treating it like first-degree murder and the men in blue will play the role of detective inspectors.
(How the minor leagues are treating offenders, and how vigorously they enforce, is a developing story, too. Earlier this month, two Low-A and two High-A pitchers were reportedly suspended for using foreign substances. And that was before this week’s crackdown. You have to deduce that minor league managers and pitching coaches in New Hampshire and everywhere else will have sit-downs with their pitching staffs. It would behoove pitchers, as the nuns used to say, not to use substances if they dream of reaching The Show.)
So let the wailing play out, even if it takes a while. Players will adjust and baseball games will happen. Pitchers will use rosin bags and their own sweat to grip baseballs.
Eventually, like everything, this too shall pass.
Until then, enjoy the slugfests.
• Closer to home, the New England Collegiate Baseball League and Futures Collegiate Baseball League seasons are in full swing and you couldn’t find better places to watch a game than Keene’s Alumni Field, Laconia’s Robbie Mills Field and Nashua’s Holman Stadium. We run the leagues’ upcoming schedules daily on the Scoreboard page. The Laconia-based NECBL team, the Winnipesaukee Muskrats, show six players on their roster with New Hampshire connections.
• Also, my personal barometer for the start of summer, the Cape Cod Baseball League, starts Sunday. One Granite Stater appears on a roster: Hudson’s Brandon Dufault of Northeastern U., who is playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
• Rest in peace, Ned Beatty, one of the great character actors of our time. Fans of great sports movies fans know him as Rudy’s dad. “This is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen,” says an awed Mr. Ruettiger upon entering Notre Dame Stadium.
• Amid the reports of QB Tua Tagovailoa’s troubles at Dolphins minicamp, not lost on us was a nice 20-yard pass reception by Exeter’s Hunter Long, from backup QB Jacoby Brissett, at Tuesday’s session. Long is a rookie tight end from Boston College.
• Speaking of Union Leader Athletes of the Month (Long was September’s), our annual Leaders event last month recognized Berlin’s Eric Johnson, the February 1961 winner after earning NHIAA skimeister honors.
Johnson was on the U.S. Nordic Team in 1966-67, was the first National Special Olympics Coach of the Year in 1989 and also coached high school basketball at Portsmouth and Saint Thomas and high school golf at Portsmouth.
Johnson was our second-ever Athlete of the Month. The first, feted a month earlier, was Keith Bryar of Center Harbor, a sled dog racer. So, yes, if you’re doing the math, this is the 60th anniversary of the Athlete of the Month program.
• UNH product Max Gildon, a Bakersfield (Calif.) Condor, made the AHL All-Rookie team. Gildon, a puck-moving defenseman, scored two goals and had 17 assists in 32 games (plus-16).
• You may have heard that Robert Morris University announced it is dropping men’s and women’s hockey. Immediately. Stunning. The Colonials were a force in the Atlantic Hockey Association and the host school for the Frozen Four two months ago in Pittsburgh. In published reports, a school spokesman discounted the notion that finances were a primary reason, but you have to believe the pandemic didn’t help matters.
• Meanwhile, former (AHL) Manchester Monarch Tyler Toffoli keeps scoring goals and the Montreal Canadiens keep winning playoff games. Stings a bit, doesn’t it, Bruins fans?
• The U.S. Open scores will be coming in late this weekend. After a fog delay in San Diego, the last group for Thursday’s first round teed off at 7:12 p.m. our time.
• New Hampshire has a two-time summer Olympian. It’s Dover’s Jessica Parratto, who, with Delaney Schnell, won the 10-meter synchronized diving competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials last week. Parratto, who turns 27 next week, competed in Rio in 2016.
• Finally, a memo to the Westminster Kennel Club: In the future, could you please consider a Labrador Retriever or Golden Retriever for Best in Show?