GOOD MORNING!
Social distancing, of course, has become an important part of our lives in 2020. Don’t get too close to the next person, and we’ll all be better off for it.
But athletic coaches have been preaching it and coveting distancing for years. Except they call it spacing, a key element of success in many sports.
Take field hockey, for example, where social distancing in the age of a pandemic has translated nicely into ... proper spacing!
“Oh, they’re spread out better than I’ve seen them in September,” says Manchester Central’s veteran coach, Bill Larkins, after a team workout last Friday.
Yes, fall high school teams around New Hampshire have begun workouts under return-to-play safety guidelines set by the governor, the NHIAA and local athletic departments. Under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, athletes have hit the fields for optional workouts, with an emphasis on drills — and a bigger emphasis on safety.
“We have a process,” says Larkins. “From the time you decide to come to a practice to the time you got home. There are steps you need to follow for safe adherence to the guidelines.”
Larkins had 20 girls, including some newcomers, attend last Friday’s practice at West. He “pods them out” in groups of 10 for skill-building sessions.
“A piece of this is that they’re happy to do something fun with their friends — and it’s permitted,” says Larkins.
Here’s hoping the happiness will extend through the fall.
In a related note, Larkins’ field hockey camp (non-high school-related) begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. at West. The camp is called Manchester Hockey Roos and this year it’s socially distanced. For information, email Larkins at info@manchesterhockeyroos.org. The camp promises skills and drills, plus some fun games to teach the sport.
• You may have seen — we ran the photo — Rollinsford’s Rachel Hill standing for the national anthem during her team’s National Women’s Soccer League contest last weekend. She stood, with her hand on teammate Casey Short as other members of her Chicago Red Stars team knelt during the anthem.
Hill offered a statement on Twitter to explain her decision. She cited the flag’s importance to her military family members, but simultaneously offered her “wholehearted” support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
• I didn’t think I’d see it in my lifetime. That NFL team in Washington may actually change its nickname. All it took was a gentle push, worth $205 million, from a sponsor.
• Another week, and another couple of colleges, including Division III Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Amherst College, opted to cancel fall sports.
The Ivy League presidents will reveal their plans on Wednesday. One report for the football season has the eight Ivies playing a league season only. That would give them seven games each. Not bad. Remember, the Ivy footballers don’t do postseason FCS playoffs.
So maybe Dartmouth will, in some fashion, get a chance to defend its title.
• Has everybody calmed down after that bizarre NHL draft lottery? Right, we still don’t know which team will get the No. 1 pick, who will likely be QJMHL phenom Alexis Lafreniere. Bruins fans can worry that it will be the Canadiens, his hometown team.
The Kings will pick No. 2 and will take either Tim Stuetzle or Quinton Byfield, both centers. Not so long ago, Stuetzle verbally committed to UNH — before he started to dominate in the German men’s league.
Speaking of NHL drafts, here’s today’s trivia: Who was the first American-born overall No. 1 pick?
• The Nashua Silver Knights will host the Worcester Bravehearts today at 3 at Holman Stadium. Call ahead (718-8883) or go online (NashuaSilverKnights.com).
• No doubt, Fisher Cats fans will be hurting a bit this summer without games. But the team’s seasonal employees will hurt more.
• Ten of last summer’s Fisher Cats will be in the Toronto Blue Jays’ player pool for the upcoming (hopefully) 60-game season. They are: Santiago Espinal, Kevin Smith, Forrest Wall, Riley Adams, Thomas Hatch, Patrick Murphy, Nate Pearson, Hector Perez and Ty Tice.
In all, 27 former Fishers will be in the pool, according to the team’s media man, Tyler Murray.
• Tickets still remain for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. With social distancing, capacity of the grandstand that day will be about 19,000. For tickets, visit nhms.com or call 883 456-8366 (883-4LOUDON).
• Trivia answer: Center Brian Lawton, out of Mount St. Charles Academy, a Catholic high school in Woonsocket, R.I., in 1983.
I covered Lawton in high school and I saw him again near the end of his career with the Phoenix Roadrunners of the old IHL. He never lived up to fans’ lofty expectations as a No. 1 pick, but he was what I would consider a good pro and then parlayed his on-ice experiences into a nice off-ice career as player agent, general manager (Tampa Bay) and now superb analyst with the NHL Network.