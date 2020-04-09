Everything is on the table.
It’s a popular expression — in sports and everywhere else — during these uncertain times. Daily, it seems, we hear of some new option to restart a league schedule once the proper time comes. But those are just ideas on that table. From Major League Baseball to the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, we simply don’t know the who, what, when and where of ... everything.
And that’s a problem, especially in our humble world where we dedicate a good chunk of a page (the Scoreboard) to teams’ schedules. We try to plan accordingly, but these days, we can’t.
We do know why games will be played, though, don’t we? And if you don’t know the answer to that one, ask a fan. Better yet, ask an athlete. You’ll get your answer.
In the meantime, here’s another expression: Patience is a virtue.
• No news to report on the Whittemore Center project. According to UNH, “all capital projects not deemed necessary for life, health or safety reasons are being reviewed for possible suspension in the wake of the financial uncertainty related to COVID-19.” I’m wondering aloud here if the compressors can be replaced without the rink shrink this year. We’ll see how it all works out.
• A wonderful byproduct of publishing Joe Sullivan columns is the followup stories provided by Manchester sports guru Tommy Ameen on his Facebook page and subsequent comments. Classic local stuff. Thank you, Tommy.
• In reference to this week’s Sully column, my “comebacker,” not so long ago, was Alex Guillemette. Yes, every coach has one.
• The daily COVID-19 data comes from Johns Hopkins University. Sports fans, of course, see that university mentioned and they think lacrosse. We’re pretty sure the Blue Jays would have been good again this spring. They always are.
• The Saint Anselm College softball team was ranked 12th in the final Division II national coaches’ poll. The Hawks finished 16-4 on a southern swing before everything stopped because of the pandemic.
Since the start of the 2018 season, Saint Anselm is 101-27-1 (.787).
• The Athletic recently became the latest publication to rank the best all-time baseball players by each jersey number. I could have made an argument for Bedford’s Chris Carpenter to earn an honorable mention at No. 29. Rod Carew rules that number, though. And Mickey Lolich, masterful in Game 7 of the 1968 World Series, was worthy, too. I know this because I saw it the first time, then again the other night on the MLB Network.
• I look at grocery workers in a different light now. They didn’t sign up for this.
• Please stay safe out there.