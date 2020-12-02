GOOD MORNING! Today, in the spirit of holiday giving, we offer three mini-columns for the price of one.
Pod hockey
No, not pond hockey, pod hockey. That’s the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s attempt at playing a season — or part of a season — in a pandemic. Games began Tuesday at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.
It won’t be easy. Already, one school, Colorado College, has delayed its start in Omaha because of positive tests.
It’s a pod, not so much a bubble, because the setting won’t be hermetically sealed, like, say the NBA bubble was in Orlando. But the players and coaches from the eight NCHC teams will be together in one city, playing in one arena, being tested daily, and that has to be safer than jetting all around the Upper Midwest every weekend.
So, New Hampshire hockey fans, how does this translate locally? Well, you have to think that all eyes of the college hockey world will be watching intently, seeing how well Omaha goes. Would a pod work for Hockey East? Keeping up with schedule changes in that league is like playing Whac-A-Mole. UNH hasn’t played yet, and isn’t even practicing this week to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Taking everything a step further, would a pod work for the NCAA hockey tournament? Assuming there will be one — big assumption, I know — wouldn’t having the full field in one place be a bit safer? That’s what NCAA hoops thought, so they booked the city of Indianapolis for all rounds of the 2021 tournament.
Remember, Manchester and SNHU Arena are scheduled to host the NCAA hockey Northeast Regional in late March. We’ll keep an eye on that.
Staying on the college hockey scene, we’re noticing lots of good Ivy League talent looking for greener pastures. Within the last week, Yale lost defenseman Phil Kemp, who signed with Edmonton, and the Bulldogs may also lose defenseman Jack St. Ivany, who entered the transfer portal. St. Ivany is rumored to be headed to Boston College. Both played for the U.S. in the World Junior Championships last year.
And speaking of the World Juniors, the roster has been chosen and no fewer than 11 Hockey East players are headed to camp in Plymouth, Mich. Providence College’s Nate Leaman is the coach. The tournament is set for late December in Edmonton, Alberta. That’s in Canada. We’ll see if the team ever gets on a plane.
Fields get dreamier
The Manchester complex (Livingston Park) of the Manchester North/Hooksett Little League is getting a facelift. Manchester North, in collaboration with the city, is putting the finishing touches on a project to re-sod the minor league infield and make the field usable for a start-up division for 13-year-olds.
Included in the project is work to replace fences, parking lot expansion, relocation of the batting cages, creating bullpens and construction of a family spectator area.
Funding is coming through various sources, says league president Joe Lajewski. First, there’s a $28,000 grant from the Major League Baseball/MLB Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The Dyn Legacy Fund has donated $11,000 and will donate the same amount if the league can match it. For more on that, visit hooksettbaseball.com and go to the sponsors tab.
“It’s so important for the kids to stay active, but especially now,” says Lajewski, whose league competed successfully last summer during the pandemic.
Launching a division for 13s, says Lajewski, is an opportunity to accommodate a new demand. Two years ago, Little League changed its player eligibility date from April 30 to Aug. 31, effectively phasing out 13-year-olds from the division that stages its championship in Williamsport, Pa. Yes, over the years, many of those kids we’d see on ESPN were 13 by the time they reached Williamsport.
Between Hooksett and Manchester, Lajewski expects to field at least one team of 13s. The dual-purpose field will feature dual anchors for bases and a long-ish mound with two pitching rubbers, one distanced four feet further from the plate than the regular Little League one.
Emptying the notebook
• Maybe you saw the built-in trivia question in the Washington Post story we ran last Friday about Diego Maradona’s death. Yes, of all the places around the globe the Argentinian superstar played, Foxborough, Mass., can lay claim to being the home of his last goal. It came in the 1994 World Cup, in a 4-0 triumph over Greece in Group D play.
Then Maradona was thrown out of World Cup for using a banned stimulant. Without its star, Argentina never made it out of the Round of 16, losing to Romania 3-2 in Pasadena, Calif.
So, hand-in-hand with all that, here’s today’s trivia question: Where did Maradona stay with his family after getting dismissed from the Cup? Answer at the end of the column.
• I don’t watch a lot of Patriots games, so I ask: Is it customary for the winning quarterback to be so downcast on the sideline after his team wins the game on a last-second, 50-yard field goal?
I get it. Cam Newton played terrible and was upset that he almost cost his team a victory. But couldn’t he have saved that emotion for a little later, out of sight of the TV cameras? I thought he was going to start bawling right there on the field.
For the record, Newton’s passing yardage on Sunday was only 71 more than Denver’s practice squad receiver-turned-quarterback-for-a-day later that afternoon. Cam had 84 and former Wake Forest QB/WR Kendall Hinton had 13.
• For the record, Vinny Pazienza, a virtual judge for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. bout the other night, had it 80-76 for Jones. That’s the same Vinny Paz who is the pride of Cranston, R.I., and one of the greatest boxers in New England history.
• Beth Harmon moves chess pieces in “The Queen’s Gambit” like Connor McDavid attacks the net.
• Trivia answer: According to an Associated Press story at the time, after flunking the drug test, Maradona headed to beautiful Merrimack, N.H., to be with his family. My sources say he enjoyed the former Hilton at Exit 11 off the Everett Turnpike.