DON’T SEND the kids scurrying down the aisle to get a pre-game autograph from a favorite Nashua Silver Knight.
That’s the kind of small but necessary inconvenience in what looms as a historic stretch of summer college baseball at historic Holman Stadium.
As the world tries to work its way back from a coronavirus outbreak, yes, you’ll be able to attend a Silver Knights game. With minor league professional baseball likely not happening and the Cape Cod League and New England Collegiate Baseball League shuttered for the summer, the Silver Knights will be the only high-level baseball in New Hampshire.
The team’s opener in the six-team Futures Collegiate Baseball League is Thursday at Holman Stadium, the park where the Nashua Dodgers once captured three straight New England League titles. About 15 of the 37 players — the local guys — have begun workouts at the park.
To say precautions have been implemented would be an understatement along the lines of saying Ted Williams wasn’t a bad hitter. The team’s COVID-19 readiness plan, which has been approved by health, state and league officials, takes awhile to read.
But if you’d like to go, read it on nashuasilverknights.com, under the Holman Stadium tab. You will find everything you need to know about this 2020 version of a fan experience, including how to pay for tickets and food, where to sit and what happens when you catch a foul ball (staff will clean the ball and give it back to you).
According to Silver Knights GM Cam Cook, distancing guidelines will allow for about 20 percent capacity of the ballpark, or about 800 fans. That’s about your average Silver Knights crowd.
But, if you’re a little anxious about sitting a bit too close to the next guy, the team has you covered. You can bring your own lawn chair and sit down the left field line or out in left field.
“We don’t want fans who aren’t super comfortable being in the stands to not come to a game,” says Cook.
And here’s the best news of all: A Silver Knights tradition, Thirsty Thursdays, will continue.
As we monitor college return-to-play scenarios, several items from the past week jumped out.
First the news from Brunswick, Maine: Division III Bowdoin College is canceling fall sports AND won’t start the winter season any earlier than Jan. 1.
The Polar Bears compete in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, a collection of schools known for producing presidents, novelists, CEOs and, in Bowdoin’s case, Arctic explorers.
But they take athletics seriously in the NESCAC, too, so this is sad news. Especially for Bedford’s Nick Leahy, the Bowdoin football team’s sixth-leading tackler last fall as a junior defensive back.
So far, of the NESCAC schools, only Bowdoin has canceled. Speculation is that others will follow.
Trivia time: Which NESCAC grad has scored 1,147 points (and counting) in 12 NFL seasons? Answer at end of column.
Also, UMass Boston is reported to be canceling fall sports, which may have implications for fellow Little East Conference members Keene State and Plymouth State. To be determined.
Our final piece of college news comes from the Patriot League, which announced athletes will return to campus when the rest of the student body does and won’t start conference play until the end of September. Also, travel for the teams will be restricted.
That change looms large for UNH and Dartmouth, who regularly play Patriot League schools in a host of sports. The Wildcats football team is scheduled to visit Patriot League member Colgate on Sept. 26. The game is still on, reported UNH sports information last week.
• As of this writing, the New Hampshire Senior Games are still on. Events will not be held in June or July, as usual, but organizers are still researching ways to compete later in the summer.
• I never saw Eddie Kasko the player and until looking up his stats the other day, I never realized he was a solid major leaguer. Kasko, better known for his less-than-memorable stint as Red Sox manager in the early 1970s, hit a respectable .264 over 10 seasons with good infield defense. He died last Wednesday at 88.
• Two days of qualifying for the upcoming New Hampshire Amateur Championship are in the books, with 52 golfers punching their tickets. Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord hosts another qualifier Sunday, with Amherst CC on deck for the final one Monday. The State Am is set for July 6-11 at Nashua Country Club. Yes, it’s just around the corner.
• Ryan Brown is the new athletic director at Bishop Guertin High School. Brown, who served as AD at St. Thomas Aquinas in Dover since 2012 and was the Saints’ football coach for two seasons (2017-18). Brown replaces Pete Paladino, who was BG’s AD for nine years.
• Just wondering if word of the pandemic has reached Tom Brady yet.
• It’s nice that local fans will get to see the retiring Jimmie Johnson once more in person. Wouldn’t that be cool if he picked Sunday, Aug. 2, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to win his 85th NASCAR race?
• Our pro sports columnist, Mike Shalin, hit some bumps on his road to recovery, but he would welcome a get-well card or letter. Write to him at 516 Taunton St., Wrentham, MA, 02093.
• Trivia answer: Stephen Hauschka, placekicker for the Buffalo Bills, is a proud 2007 Middlebury (Vt.) College grad. He joined the football team after being cut from the soccer team. Oh, and he has a degree in neuroscience.