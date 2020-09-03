Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on July 8, 2008.
THERE ARE NO New Hampshire cities or towns in the ESPN Titletown finals.
Places like Williamsport (for Little League baseball), New York City (for professional sports), Ann Arbor, Mich., (for college sports) and Parkersburg, W. Va., (for high school sports) all made it.
However, Granite State locales known for their sports successes, places like Salem (softball), Lisbon (baseball), Gilford (boys’ soccer), Manchester (girls’ soccer), Derry (Pinkerton football), Groveton (girls’ basketball) and Jaffrey (Conant boys’ basketball) didn’t.
I suppose there’s a good chance these Granite State cities and towns weren’t nominated. Face it, there are a large number of cities that can make an argument they are THE titletown.
However, there’s more than one way to interpret what goes into a titletown. If I had known about the contest earlier, I would have nominated my hometown, Manchester. But it wouldn’t have been for national championships won by the old Manchester Vikings youth football team, or for the Babe Ruth World Series title, or for the myriad state titles Queen City high schools have won over the years.
Because the contest is open to interpretation, I would have nominated Manchester for its people, not its teams.
One of the great titles in sports is “Coach.” It’s a privilege and an honor to be called coach by team members who have left the program for one reason or another.
In Plymouth, I’m sure there are hundreds of people long gone from his baseball program who still call Tom Underwood coach.
Same for Ralph Silva in Claremont.
Gary Jenness in Groveton.
Sheila Colson in Rochester.
Every community has a roster full of people who will forever be called coach, not because someone can’t remember their name, but because someone can remember a lot of good times. Things like practices, bus trips, games, team meetings.
Here’s my incomplete-I’m-sure list of Manchester coaches, people who I feel make this city Titletown regardless of what ESPN says.
Eddie Houle, Roger Polichronopoulos, Al Lemire, Jumbo Reilly, Ronnie Montplasir, Walter Tafe Sr., Barney Dickson, Salty Brown, Bobby Merritt and Billy Hall.
Bill Meisel, Buster Pratt, Flip Battryn, Hubie McDonough Sr., Doodie Healy, Woody Stone, Dick Healy, Charlie Quinn, Hal Williams and Twang Zielinski.
Don Stone. Bob Crowley, Ed Brophy, Jim Murphy, Francis Geremonty, Hank Pilotte, Fran Tate, Frankie O’Donnell, Frank Harlan and Don Clark.
George Smith, Sonny Griffin, Bob Chabot, Jim Schubert, Wally Rozmus, Louis Basquil, Dick Powers, John Hurley, Hughie Dickson and Dick Cyr.
Bob Thibault, Jim Makris, Wally Tafe Jr., Ed Delaney, Dan Duval, Jim McQueeney. Donna Grenier, Jim Morgan, Wayne Sanderson and Betty Kudrick.
Ed Kissell, Freddie Cole, Paul Lemire, Pete Poirier, Paul Lavigne, Jack Sopel, Nick Gabardina, Mike Murphy III, Sarah Dumais and Gary Walsh.
Jack Caron, Pat O’Neil, Micky Hanagan, Colin Burke, Mike Wenners, Phil Sapienza, Bob Morneau, Steve Houle, Doc Wheeler and Mark Telge.
Lou Guertin, John Roukey, Mike Fitzpatrick, Peter Gutterson, Peter Perich, Marc Richer, Mark Labore, Shawna Walega, Lance Williamson and Chuckie Stephen.
Joe O’Neil, Nippy Provencher, Doug Glance, Mark Ferdinando, Greg Ferdinando, Joey Francis, Al Levasseur, Bobby Leonard, Gary Leonard and Mike Gaffney.
Travis Cote, Andy Laroche, Bruce Perreault, Don Van Uden. Dave Gosselin, Stats Elliott, Chip Paquette, Leo Cusson, Stan Spirou and Peter Lally.
Peter Jay, Ellen O’Neil, Stan Gorski, Jim Shaughnessy, Ted Menswar, Don Menswar, Bob Kerrigan, Jack Amero and Jack Kelley.
Ed Poisson, Ed Wade, Fred Sienko, Travis Cote, Tom Ameen, Maura Ryan, Bo Cuchetti, Patrick Smith, Armand Dubois and Frank Malik.
There are 110 coaches on my list and I’m sure I missed a bunch more. My apologies to them and to their players, past and present.
As for the ESPN contest, I don’t care which city wins because no one will ever convince me that Manchester isn’t Titletown, USA.
And I have the people to back my claim.