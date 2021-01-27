IT MAY feel like eons ago to Manchester high school hockey fans but the Central and Memorial boys teams have both won NHIAA Division I championships in the past eight seasons.
Now the rival Queen City programs should be allowed to join together.
Memorial beat Central in the 2013 Division I final before Central won the 2014 championship but both have struggled on the ice and with roster numbers since hoisting those titles.
The NHIAA could greatly help both programs rebuild by allowing them to form a Division I co-op team consisting of Central, Memorial and West for at least one classification cycle, which lasts for two school years. The next classification cycle will begin at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Central formed a co-op with West during the 2017-18 season. The co-op had 16 players its first year, 15 on its 2018-19 team roster and about 20 last season and has 16 this year.
The Crusaders, led by new coach Chuck Goss this year, had 16 players, including just one goaltender, rostered last year and 16 again this season, including two goalies.
Manchester School District Director of Athletics Christine Pariseau-Telge met with the NHIAA Classification Committee before last school year began seeking approval to form a co-op between Central, West and Memorial. That proposal failed because Article IV, Section IX of the NHIAA handbook states the combined enrollment of co-op member schools must be less than the enrollment of the state’s largest NHIAA school, which is Pinkerton Academy of Derry.
Pariseau-Telge said she did not pursue approval to create the co-op again this school year. The three schools’ combined enrollment (3,565) is still more than Pinkerton’s (3,283).
“Right now it is against NHIAA policy,” Pariseau-Telge said. “I think we’ll reevaluate after this year. I know our parents hope to do some sort of co-op team to make our team more competitive.”
Neither team has posted a .500 record in at least four seasons. Central last made the playoffs during the 2016-17 season — its last as a standalone program — after an 8-10 regular-season campaign. Memorial last qualified for the postseason in 2015-16, reaching the Division I quarterfinals.
The NHIAA moved Memorial to Division II this classification cycle. “Some teams petitioned up to Division I and, in order to make the numbers work, Memorial fell down to Division II,” Pariseau-Telge said.
Even with a regionalized schedule this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Central/West will not play some of Division I’s usual title contenders like rival Trinity, Bedford and Concord.
“All of the Division I ADs (athletic directors) got together to create a basketball schedule,” Pariseau-Telge said. “From there, we tried to work on a regionalized schedule for hockey based on what we felt was skill level. Some of those teams that are always really strong in hockey were put in one group. We were put into another group. We all felt it would be better for all of our athletes.”
Not allowing a proposed co-op team’s combined enrollment to exceed the state’s largest school is understandable for most sports.
Hockey is not one of them.
Unlike other sports, student-athletes cannot simply pick up hockey during their freshman year when they try out for their school team. If they did not start playing at an early age, they are at a disadvantage, Trinity athletic director and boys hockey coach Mike Connell said.
“It’s a very rare breed of kid that can pick it (hockey) up as an 8- or 9-year-old and make something of themselves,” Connell said. “Most of the time you’re 4, 5, 6 (years old), barely out of diapers and you’re in skates. That makes a big difference. The whole thing is about skating.”
Connell, who is from Manchester, said not as many kids are playing hockey in the city as they did, say, 20 years ago. Central, West and Memorial might have more than 3,500 students among them but that does not mean all of them know how to skate, let alone play hockey.
Manchester’s youth hockey players also have the option to play for a number of club programs instead of their high school when they reach that level.
“There’s so many alternatives, particularly in the Manchester area, for kids to play other hockey,” former Exeter High School coach Jim Tufts, who won three state titles and more than 500 games over his 42-year tenure, told the Union Leader in 2019. “It’s created a challenge for them to keep numbers. ... It’s sad. You want the kids to play in the city and want the teams to be viable and competitive.”
Yes, it would be an exception to the NHIAA’s policy but allowing a Central/West/Memorial co-op would benefit the sport at each school during this hopefully brief trend of decreased numbers for both programs.
The point of a co-op team is for its member schools to each eventually create their own stable standalone programs. Windham, which previously co-oped with Pelham, won the 2016 Division II championship and now plays in Division I.
A Central/West/Memorial co-op would be more competitive than the two programs have been on their own in recent years. On-ice success could generate more interest among each schools’ current and incoming hockey players to play for the co-op.
Connell misses playing against Central and Memorial in front of capacity crowds at JFK Coliseum.
“I think some day they’ll happen again,” Connell said. “That wasn’t that long ago where we had JFK packed for regular-season games never mind playoff games.”
Those days will return sooner if the NHIAA allows the programs to co-op together as they each work their way back to competing for state championships.