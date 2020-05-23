THERE ARE man-made structures in nature that, unfortunately, present challenges to the well-being of plants and animals. We are, after all, at the top of the food chain and our survival dominates our actions.
Often encountered and investigated in my adventures is the impact that man has had on water — rivers and streams and lakes and ponds. Whether we’ve constructed dams, flooded wetlands or made beautiful beaches, the interests of human beings often take precedent over those of fish.
One of the most detrimental actions against the healthy life cycle of aquatic organisms is done by interrupting their ability to travel. During different times of year, fish require different habitat and must often migrate to reach it. Preventing or slowing this comes at the price of healthy fish.
Of great interest to fisheries managers today is road-crossings. Where rivers and streams intersect roads, a balance must be met to keep both functioning. This is usually accomplished with a bridge or culvert and there are many examples of fish-friendly stream crossings. Unfortunately, there are also many that are not so good.
One of the most restrictive consequences of stream-road crossings is the creation of a downstream pool that becomes much lower than that upstream. The result is a drop that is so great, fish can not navigate it and are prevented from moving any further. Always looking for a silver lining, I’ve discovered these culvert pools to be great places to cast a fly.
As water rushes through a culvert, it does so with tremendous force. At times of high water, the flow is intensified and emerges downstream with powerful energy. As it does so, it carves out a pool that, with time, gets deeper and wider. Sometimes referred to as a “plunge pool,” this water is often deeper, cooler and more oxygenated than other sections of a stream. These variables add up to some great fishing opportunities.
My preferred approach is to stand downstream, hidden from view, and cast a small dry fly as close to the culvert as I can. When the fly lands, it will follow whatever subtle current exists on the surface. Sometimes, it is a quick downstream path through semi-turbulent water. Other times, the fly is directed into the side pockets of the pool. It is here that I have the best luck.
As the fly slows down, changes direction, and occasionally twitches, fish residing below it are drawn to the action. Small brook trout often compete against one another in a race to get to the fly. When one rises, it almost always comes out of the water and displays itself to me. It is hard to match the excitement of a surface hit, no matter what type of fishing it is experienced through.
Another effective method to fishing culvert pools is by casting a heavy nymph into the white water directly below the culvert. Visibility is obviously limited and it becomes important to “feel” what my fly is doing. An attempt to mimic a dislodged insect is a great plan as the fast water emerging from the culvert frequently creates this naturally. This hook-up is less subtle and a slight bump may be all that I feel before I set the hook.
Another popular approach is done by dropping a worm on a very small hook into any section of the pool. I see this often as people like to stand on the roadside and drop a line very gently into the pool below. It is no coincidence that these areas are convenient for stocking trucks and fresh hatchery fish are often dropped into these locations.
Remember, there are some culverts that present significant obstacles for fish while others do not. Fortunately, all of them present opportunities to catch fish.