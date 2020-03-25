HAS THERE EVER been a better time for some good news?
Maybe not, and that’s why, starting Friday, we’ll bring you the man who raised column writing to a new level around here: Joe Sullivan.
“Sully,” as we knew him, passed away in 2013. He educated young minds in his English and creative writing classes at Manchester West, and educated minds of all ages with his Column As I See ’Em reports for the Union Leader’s sports section. (Yes, Joe was a baseball umpire in his spare time.)
The columns were fabulous, often informative and always upbeat. And they’re available, so, while this pandemic lasts — and maybe longer — we’ll open the vault and let readers enjoy them.
For most of you, I suspect, the columns will be pleasantly familiar. But for those of you who will read Joe for the first time ... well, you’re in for a treat.
We will publish them every Friday, in the same form they ran the first time. Yes, some things around here have changed over the years, so take that into consideration while reading.
Full disclosure: This wasn’t all my doing; a valuable source at West, a former Joe Sullivan colleague, made the suggestion. But I know a good idea when I steal one.
In case you missed it
Kimball-Union Academy’s bid for a record-setting fourth straight New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) hockey title fell short. KUA lost in the quarterfinals to nemesis Salisbury School, the team KUA beat in the previous two NEPSAC finals. Salisbury went on to win it all, defeating Dexter Southfield in the championship.
Still, a great season for KUA, which finished 26-8-2.
Decisions, decisions
The pandemic’s effects on the sports world are many, but one of the more intriguing aspects relates to college hockey’s top underclassmen.
In normal years, when some of the higher NHL draftees announce they’re leaving early, they have an AHL or even an NHL team to go play for. They sign deals, then jump right into a pro organization and make an immediate contribution, like UMass’ Cale Makar did last season for the Avalanche.
Not this season, obviously. So what’s a prospect to do?
So far, we’ve seen several early departures, namely Dartmouth forward Drew O’Connor (Penguins), Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman (Bruins) and, on Tuesday, UMass forward Mitch Chaffee (Wild).
Whither UNH’s Max Gildon?
Great idea
We can go for walks or runs by ourselves, right? Well, Millennium Running founder John Mortimer has something that may interest you.
In normal times, Millennium promotes and produces running events.
These days, though, Mortimer invites all runners and walkers to join a “Training in Progress Challenge” program that will coach you, basically, for the next eight weeks. Hand in hand with that, the program also includes a “virtual 5k” where registrants can upload their time from a 3.1-mile (5k) walk or run around the neighborhood.
The program is free. For more, visit millenniumrunning.com or call Mortimer at 512-1976.
More Joe
Two last things about Joe Sullivan.
I’m hearing here in the newsroom that he was a great driver’s ed teacher, too.
And I know he was a terrific ump. His “specialty” was called third strikes. Remember MLB’s Ron Luciano and his theatrics? Well, when it came to called third strikes, Joe was the opposite of Ron Luciano. You could barely hear or see it.
That was Joe’s style. He didn’t want to be the focus and he really didn’t want to embarrass young batters.