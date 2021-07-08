GOOD DAY! Emptying the notebook while preparing for the next seven sports-filled days here in the Granite State, when Race Week, State Am Week and CHaD All-Star Football Week have conspired to all take place in the same week.
We’ll eat our Wheaties here at the sports desk.
• In case you missed it, Maine’s largest city stamped itself as the minor league sports capital of New England when it announced the Mariners will become the ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. That gives Portland three minor league clubs and all of them — here’s the important part — are farm teams of Boston parents.
Take a bow, Portland civic leaders. Clearly, you have built corporate relationships that are making your city (pop. 66,000) a better place for sports fans, be it baseball, hockey or basketball season.
What was the reaction in Manchester? Or, worse, was there no reaction in Manchester?
Make no mistake, the Mariners have a marketing job ahead of them. Everyone around here painfully knows the ECHL is a developmental league with scant few players who will ever see the NHL. Mainers looking for hockey prospects would be better served heading to Orono for the U. of Maine Black Bears or Durham for the UNH Wildcats.
But I can see a clear path to the team’s success. Dress the players in black and gold uniforms — a spoked “M”? — tout them as young Bruins, send them to visit nearby schools and businesses with fistfuls of tickets and Bruins/Mariners swag, then see what happens.
Plus, the team has a history as a Bruins affiliate, from 1987-92 in the AHL. Current Boston GM Don Sweeney played there. They can emphasize all that.
The Mariners will join two already-popular teams in Portland: The Double-A Sea Dogs, who produce future Red Sox, and the Maine Celtics (formerly the Red Claws), who harbor fringe NBA players in need of seasoning or conditioning.
So go ahead and crown Portland the king of New England. One could argue Providence/Pawtucket formerly held the title, but that ship sailed to Worcester. Hartford has Double-A baseball (Colorado Rockies) and the AHL (New York Rangers). Worcester now has the Triple-A WooSox and an ECHL team (New York Islanders).
Manchester has the Fisher Cats. For that, we’re thankful.
At the same time, we’re envious of Portland.
• Speaking of Double-A, Fisher Cats righty Simeon Woods Richardson and Sea Dogs slugger Triston Casas, both top prospects, have been named to the United States baseball team that will compete in the Olympics.
The Team USA pitching staff will also include David Robertson — yes, that David Robertson — who is pitching in an amateur league in Newport, R.I. Robertson, 36 years old and a free agent, lives in Barrington, R.I., and wants to stay sharp ahead of the Olympics, according to a Providence Journal story.
• There will be Double-A playoffs this season, after all. The top two teams, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.
• Cole Caufield began his sophomore season for the 2020-21 University of Wisconsin hockey season with a practice on Sept. 3, 2020. He turned pro immediately after the Badgers were beaten in the NCAA tournament on March 26. Caufield can finally rest now after his Canadiens were eliminated on Wednesday night (July 7) in the Stanley Cup Final.
Caufield is 20. Any older and he’d be exhausted.
• And if you had Ross Colton, a former UVM Catamount, as scoring the only goal in Tampa Bay’s Cup clincher, take a bow.
• The women’s side of Wimbledon without Serena Williams seems somewhat like the PGA Tour without Tiger Woods. Interest wanes.
• Filed under “some things don’t change, except during pandemics,” the Keene Swamp Bats are leading their division in the NECBL. COVID-19 canceled the league last summer, so the Swamp Bats remain the defending champs from 2019.
• Dover’s Michael Shanahan (UNH Class of ’17), a hammer thrower, finished fifth in his attempt to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team. The top three throwers at the team trials made the team.
• The next class of the Little East Conference Hall of Fame will include the Landry sisters of Plymouth State and Nashua. Becky (Landry) Campo (’04) and Kelly Landry (’06) starred in volleyball and dominate the PSU record book. Other members of the LEC Hall of Fame class include Keene State’s Kelly Smith (’01), a field hockey standout from Lisbon, and Tyler Kathan (’09) of basketball fame.