GOOD MORNING! The notebook is overflowing, so let’s get right to it.
• Victor Noel knows all about the proud history of Manchester Babe Ruth baseball. He played in the league and coached the old Goldenrod team.
Even before his personal involvement, though, he was keenly aware of the league’s tradition of successful trips to regionals and World Series.
“We were a household name,” says Noel, 32.
And if Manchester returns to prominence, Noel can say he was on the ground floor for it. He is the manager, Mike Moody the coach, of the lone team this spring, the first to compete since the league suspended operations in 2016. The squad of 14 13-year-olds and one 15-year-old is finishing up an inter-community schedule that includes games against Goffstown, Henniker, Weare, Bow and Hillsborough. Manchester plays its home games at Prout Park.
In this “soft reopening” of a season, Noel has been pleasantly surprised by the boys’ ability. “They have exceeded my expectations,” he said recently. “I wasn’t expecting them to be developed. But they are.”
Preseason expectations were unclear all around, says Jamie Burke, the executive vice president of Manchester Cal Ripken and Manchester Babe Ruth.
“We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” says Burke. The league hoped for — and chartered for — four teams this spring before demand affirmed the need for only one.
But now they know what they know, and that’s why the future of local Babe Ruth looks fairly bright.
“The team we have now is dominated by 13s,” says Burke. “So I know I have a team next year. Plus the 12-year-olds coming from Cal Ripken ... I believe 28 is the number. So they’ll be bouncing up to Babe Ruth and we could potentially be looking at three teams next year.”
Around the horn
• Exeter’s Hunter Long, a second-year tight end in a crowded Miami Dolphins tight end room, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel during OTAs recently that he has bulked up. “I haven’t gained much weight, but I gained some muscle and lost some fat,” said Long, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds. “I’m just trying to do what I can do. I’m trying to attack this offseason and keep attacking it.”
• You may have seen a man named Fred Waterman quoted in stories leading up to the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Waterman is the club historian, and since the place oozes history, he has been plenty busy. It was pointed out to us that’s the same Fred Waterman who was a Union Leader reporter for a time in the late ’70s-early ’80s before moving on to United Press International.
• Ah, the Calder Cup finals (is it too soon, Manchester?). They begin this afternoon in Chicago, where Andrew Poturalski’s Wolves take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. Poturalski, a former UNH star, led the AHL in regular-season scoring with 28 goals and 73 assists for 101 points. Among the recognizable names on the T-Birds’ roster is left wing James Neal, 34, who was Sidney Crosby’s old teammate in Pittsburgh. Neal scored at least 20 goals 10 times in his NHL career — including 40 goals in 2011-12 with the Penguins.
• Speaking of UNH hockey, the 2022-23 schedule isn’t out yet, but college hockey moles have identified Feb. 17-18 as the weekend Maine will come to the soon-to-be thinner Whittemore Center. Of course, the rivals did not meet in Durham last year, which remains a travesty.
• Death, taxes and the Keene Swamp Bats are good. Yes, summer baseball season is well underway in Keene, Laconia (NECBL) and Nashua (FCBL). We run the schedules for the Swamp Bats, Winnipesaukee Muskrats and Nashua Silver Knights every day on the Scoreboard page.
• Speaking of FCBL, the Brockton team has become a traveling show. Come one, come all and see the sons of former major leaguers David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and Gary Sheffield — all playing for the same team! D’Angelo Ortiz, who is somehow 17 years old, leads the club in RBIs (10). The Rox began play Saturday in next-to-last place in the FCBL, one-half game ahead of the Silver Knights.
• New Boston’s Terrell Lewis became Plymouth State’s second three-time All-American trackster when he finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships. He posted a 14.23 — a personal best. Lewis earned All-American honors in the hurdles last spring and also during the 2019-20 indoor season in the 60-meter hurdles. He joins distance runner Sam Brunnette (Class of ’19) as a three-timer.
• SNHU’s Shannon Gifford, a softball player from Goffstown, was honored by the Northeast-10 Conference with its Elite 24 award, which goes to the player with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the finals site at each league championship. Gifford, a sports management major, earned a 3.98 GPA. She hit .261 with 17 RBIs while playing all 44 games.
• The SNHU men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game at Syracuse on Nov. 1. The big gym/football/lacrosse field formerly known as the Carrier Dome is now the JMA Wireless Dome.
• Wishing a happy retirement to Tom Herzig, who on these pages taught me everything I know about the local racing scene. Hope you’re enjoying our new racing writer, Kevin Rice, who has also seen his share of left turns.
• Unless you bleed green, here’s a question: Were you surprised how much you cared about the Celtics during their playoff run? This from a old hoopster who a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away covered Al Horford’s dad Tito playing in the Big East for the Miami Hurricanes.
• Rest in peace, Don Parents, a sports guy as well as a loving father and grandfather.