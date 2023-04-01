Bike

Trinity’s Tyler Bike drives to the basket during a December game at Bedford.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

GOOD morning! Let’s get right to it, before Caitlin Clark scores another 41 points in Sunday's NCAA women’s final ...

Tyler Bike accomplished quite a bit over the last several years playing basketball at Trinity High. He led the Pioneers to the Division I state title as a sophomore, then averaged 25.7 points per game this past winter and was named the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year.