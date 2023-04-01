GOOD morning! Let’s get right to it, before Caitlin Clark scores another 41 points in Sunday's NCAA women’s final ...
• Tyler Bike accomplished quite a bit over the last several years playing basketball at Trinity High. He led the Pioneers to the Division I state title as a sophomore, then averaged 25.7 points per game this past winter and was named the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year.
He was a human highlight reel every game, driving inside and drilling 3-pointers from NBA distance. At times, it looked too easy for him.
Next season, Bike will be taking his talents to Phillips Exeter Academy, where he will reclassify as a junior. That gives him two years to prep for college.
“I just felt like it was a great opportunity,” the lefty guard said last week. “My dream is to play Division I basketball, so this was a good next step to achieve that dream.”
In case you’re saying to yourself, “What’s wrong with Trinity?” the answer is nothing. The Pioneers, despite an enrollment listed by the NHIAA at 331 — far fewer than any other Division I basketball school — regularly contend for the top.
But that’s the NHIAA, with shorter and less-demanding schedules, and no shot clock. These days, if you are a top-notch high school player in New Hampshire (and many other states) with Division I college aspirations, you are seeking something more challenging — something the many great prep programs around here offer.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” said Bike. “Trinity has been great these past three years and I couldn’t thank them enough, but I felt like this was the next step to take. I’ll miss friends at Trinity and players at other schools, competing against them.”
Bike has met the PEA coaches and some players. He knows one already: Isaiah Reese, who starred at Gilford High last season as a junior.
“He’s a good friend of mine. We played AAU together in, like, eighth grade. So I’m friendly with him, friendly with the family. It’ll be fun to play with him and see him on campus and have that relationship.”
Bike has been coached at Trinity by his dad, Keith, who last week said he had not yet decided on his future at the high school.
• Bishop Guertin needs a new girls basketball coach. Brad Kreick, coming off a a sixth Division I state title in his eight seasons there, has resigned.
• Before Providence College had Ernie D. and Marvin B. playing before crowds of 12,000 every game, the Friars had a shooting guard named Jim Larranaga starring for a young coach out of Dartmouth College named Dave Gavitt, playing before a few thousand fans packed into Alumni Hall. Fond memories.
• When you think about it, college basketball is the opposite of the way it was back in the day when freshmen weren’t even allowed to play for the varsity. Now, many hotshots play only their freshman year before leaving for the pros.
• What are we to think of the Celtics, who, despite beating the Bucks last Thursday, stumble against lottery teams often enough to give us pause before jumping on the bandwagon? Jump anyway, I say.
• Update on two local hockey pros: Green Acres Elementary/Pinkerton Academy grad Zach Sanford is back in Milwaukee (AHL) after 11 games up with the Nashville Predators. Sanford had one goal and one assist in those 11 NHL games. Meanwhile, New Hampton’s Michael Kesselring is back with Tucson (AHL), but not because he didn’t perform well in the bigs. In fact, Kesselring had a beauty of an assist for the Coyotes last Sunday against Colorado, sending Christian Fischer in alone for a goal. Several websites report Kesselring, a defenseman, has a great shot to make the Coyotes’ opening night roster next season.
• Will there come a day when college sports fans (and coaches, of course) don’t live in fear of the transfer portal? As colleague Roger Brown reported, the UNH men’s basketball team will be losing some of its best players. And according to websites that track inhabitants of the Division I college hockey portal, six UNH Wildcats have entered: forwards Chase Stevenson, Will Margel and Jake Dunlap, goalie David Fessenden, and defensemen Cade Penney and Nico Devita. Stevenson and Fessenden are seniors, so they’ll be graduate students somewhere. Dunlap, of Windham, scored three goals and added four assists in his freshman season.
• If Boston U. keeps it close against Minnesota in the Frozen Four, the Terriers will know the drill. Going back to the Hockey East semifinals and finals, when they played two overtime games, BU has had to be on its toes to survive and advance. And they have done just that, thanks to goalie Drew Commesso, a future Chicago Blackhawk, and a stout defense.
• The spring high school season is upon us. Once again, the highest-level competition will feature the Bishop Guertin and Pinkerton Academy boys lacrosse teams battling out-of-state foes. And they’ll play each other, of course, on May 18 (4:30 p.m.) in Nashua.
• A preseason heads-up to New Hampshire high school athletic directors, coaches and correspondents who want their varsity results in the newspaper: Send recaps to schoolsports@unionleader.com. If you’ve emailed us info in the past ... thank you! If you haven’t ... welcome! Any questions, contact us at schoolsports@unionleader.com.
We’d love to have your athletes’ accomplishments in the paper and on UnionLeader.com.
• Sparked by a three-run homer by 23-year-old shortstop Rico Petrocelli, the Impossible Dream Red Sox won their 1967 season opener, 5-4, over the White Sox. Attendance at Fenway Park was 8,324, which was the norm before Opening Day became the capital-letters big deal it is today. Rico’s homer, off John Buzhardt, was the 32nd of his career. His 210th and final homer came in 1976 off Hall of Famer Jim Palmer.
Thought you might like some nostalgia to take your mind off Opening Day 2023.
• Once we praised baseball for having no time restraints. And now we praise it for having some.
• Pickleball is drawing new players every day, but it’s also creating NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) problems because of that constant popping sound of the plastic ball hitting paddles. According to reports, the noise can hit 50 decibels. Would you tolerate that sound all day long coming from the next-door courts?
• OK, here’s a serious question: Mikaela Shiffrin wasn’t born in the Granite State and doesn’t live here now, but would you call her the greatest-ever athlete raised in New Hampshire?