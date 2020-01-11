AFC
NO. 4 TEXANS (11-6) at NO. 2 CHIEFS (12-4)
Line: K.C. by 10.
Cote’s pick: K.C. 30-17. (Sunday, 3:05 p.m., CBS).
Marquee matchup Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes is the first under-25 QB duel in this round since 2000 (when both were 5), but there are reasons to believe fate will love only one of them Sunday afternoon. Andy Reid-coached teams have played 26 games following a bye in his career. They have won 22. But that doesn’t make me like the home team coming off a bye here as much as this does: Mahomes vs. the NFL’s 29th-ranked pass defense.
Yes, Houston won in KC 31-24 in Week 6 (and yes, Mahomes played), but I’m seeing that less as a harbinger than as added incentive for the Chiefs. K.C.’s defense is so much better since then and team has won six in a row, while the banged-up Texans needed a frantic comeback, luck and Buffalo charity to barely survive the Bills last week. It isn’t all on Mahomes anymore. A big ground game and hugely improved D give him all the help he might need.
NFC
NO. 5 SEAHAWKS (12-5) at NO. 2 PACKERS (13-3)
Line: G.B. by 4.
Cote’s pick: GB 23-20. (Sunday, 6:40 p.m., Fox).
This is the Prove It wing of this NFL playoff round. Two gaudy records — but is either team great? Can you see either reaching Miami and perhaps even reigning? Seattle and Russell Wilson only beat banged-up Philly and ancient Josh McCown by one score after Carson Wentz went out early last week. Green Bay had eight single-score wins this season and Aaron Rodgers pilots an offense that was a middling 15th in scoring average.
Seattle can win Sunday night if: 1.) Travis Homer and a much heavier dose of Marshawn Lynch can win the ground vs. a Pack run D not nearly as strong as Philly’s. And 2.) if Hawks’ O-line protects the much-sacked Wilson, a dicey maybe. Give us Rodgers at home off a bye but see it as a near pick-’em game.