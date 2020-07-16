Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published Oct. 19, 2004. Tom Donnelly passed away on May 19, 2017.
MOST MOMS and dads give several years of their lives to the organization, then say good-bye and walk away when their children walk away.
That’s the way Little League baseball works for most people.
Tom Donnelly is not one of those people. Not even close.
Sunday night in Manchester, more than 100 Little League people, past and present, gathered at the Backroom Restaurant to honor Donnelly for his 36 years with the North LL — the last 18 as president of the loop. And although he has stepped down as president, Donnelly hopes to remain part of the league in another capacity.
I understand the lure of Little League baseball because I, too, am a lifer, though compared with Donnelly, I’m a bush league lifer. I’ve been involved with the West LL every year since 1974 — but never in a role as time-consuming or hackle-raising as president. That position requires too much work to solve too many headaches.
Tom Donnelly never let that deter him from his appointed presidential rounds.
He took a good-natured battering Sunday night.
“If the Red Sox were winning, there’d be no one here, Tom,” former league vice-president Hal Sullivan said. He revealed that he served as VP for eight years and learned early on that one of the major requirements of his position was “you couldn’t want to be president.”
Incoming North president Ernie Yerrington, along with Hubie McDonough Jr., served as co-emcees for the evening. A proclamation from the mayor and a resolution from the governor intermingled with good-natured barbs from a roster of speakers.
And there were lots of gifts for Donnelly and his wife, Liz. Erik Lesniak, director of group sales for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, presented the couple with a pair of 2005 season tickets. “This is a token of our appreciation for all that you have done for baseball in Manchester and for how much you care about the youth of the city,” Lesniak said.
Don Kirkland, District I LL commissioner, talked about what Donnelly had accomplished in his two years as head man of the Jimmy Fund Tournament for 9-and-10-year-olds.
“In his first year as chairman, he helped raise $34,000 for the Jimmy Fund. Last year, he upped that total to $44,000. Thanks to Tom, our district donated more money to the Jimmy Fund than any other in New England,” Kirkland said. “He loves kids and he loves the Jimmy Fund.”
And just about everyone who knows Tom Donnelly knows that.
Before the speakers began their parade to the podium, the audience was told that there was a box next to the head table for anyone who wanted to make a donation to the Jimmy Fund in honor of Tom Donnelly.
That was it. One announcement.
And then the speakers came and regaled the audience with tales covering Tom’s 36 North LL years. As the barbs arrived, so did more gifts. A jacket for Tom, flowers for Liz, a stay at a fancy Maine inn for both of them.
Near the end of the night, an even more significant gift arrived: a name calling. League official Steve St. Pierre revealed that the North LL diamonds are now part of the Thomas E. Donnelly Complex thanks to a unanimous vote by the Manchester Parks, Recreation and Cemetery commissioners.
Donnelly was visibly moved by the entire evening.
When he spoke, he thanked his wife for allowing him to do what he did for 36 years, then he thanked everyone who ever helped the league and its players in any capacity. He spoke about the importance of doing everything for the kids. And he discussed his love for the Jimmy Fund.
Later, when asked to pick out the highlight of his 36 years at North, he never hesitated. “It was the formation of the Challenger Division in 1990,” he said.
That division opened baseball to all special needs children in the Manchester area.
Few people remained in the hall when Tom Donnelly received the best gift of the night. He learned that in his honor, friends had donated $736 to the Jimmy Fund.
All he could do was sit back and smile.
All I could do was marvel at this marvel of a man. And hope he never walks away from Little League baseball.