Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on July 12, 2005.
IT’S CRAZY to live in the past. However, it’s fun to make an occasional return trip.
Tag along.
Though the task never fell to me, it must have been special to be one of the two bucker-uppers responsible for selecting pickup teams in football or baseball, basketball or hockey — because the two best players (consensus of all those present) always did it.
I imagine, though again I can’t speak from firsthand knowledge, that the next best thing to being the bucker-upper was being the first non-bucker-upper chosen.
And speaking from experience after experience, I always appreciated bucker-uppers who, when confronted with the final two draft candidates, didn’t say something like, “OK, I’ll take Rusty and you get Sully,” but instead uttered something like, “I want Rusty,” which was greeted with, “Good, because I want Sully.”
That way, everyone felt wanted, even dubs like me.
Equipment has changed drastically since the old days and now many kids have a mind-boggling number of expensive gizmos for just about every sport, but I still remember the first time that someone showed up to an after-school neighborhood tackle football game — with a kicking tee. I think we all thought we were now in position to become the next Lou “The Toe” Groza.
Of course, there were no goalposts for extra points or field goals but just the fact that there was a tee to use for kickoffs somehow made the game seem more important, more exciting, more prestigious.
Other stuff I loved?
Reading an afternoon newspaper with a sports section crammed with advances of that day’s or night’s scheduled high school games. And the next day, reading detailed accounts of how the games went.
Poring over high school baseball box scores in that afternoon paper that included at-bats, runs, hits, assists and putouts.
Playing skins and shirts in high school intramural league basketball games.
Wearing high-cut black Converse sneakers and believing that suffering an ankle injury with them on was just about impossible.
Playing Little League baseball at a park where no one had to put up a sign asking parents to stay because it was their kids on the diamond. In the old days, parents stayed. Happily.
Looking at Manchester’s first Little League diamond, Central, when it was located on the site of JFK Coliseum, and thinking that Fenway Park couldn’t be any greener or better groomed.
Playing Little League baseball and hearing moms and dads cheer — but never coach. They left that to the people whose job it was to do that.
Sitting on the center-field scoreboard and hanging numbers on hooks after each half-inning so parents knew the score. Of course, the score was rarely accurate.
Learning how to hold a wooden bat so it wouldn’t crack. Learning how to test to determine if it had cracked. Learning how to repair it (with a brad and tape) if it had.
Playing outs with a rubber ball and no glove.
Rushing home after school to catch the end of a World Series afternoon game on my parents’ single greatest purchase of my youth — our 13-inch black and white Pilot television set.
Sitting with the family and watching the Red Sox on the radio — imagery provided by Curt Gowdy and Bob Murphy.
Enjoying the aroma of newly purchased baseball cards, the smell enhanced by the powder-coated slab of bubble gum that accompanied them. And was delicious.
Using a clothespin to attach some of those baseball cards to my bicycle spokes and listening to them disintegrate. Every card was a Yankee. I mutilated Mickey Mantle rookie card after rookie card. I wouldn’t change much from the old days, but I would make an adjustment there.