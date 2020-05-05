Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on Aug. 5, 2008.
AS WE BOUNCED down the second-hole fairway at Manchester's Intervale Country Club, Tom Dickson looked back at the equipment sprouting from our golf cart's rear basket and made an astute observation.
"It looks like we've been to a yard sale."
I smiled.
A 12-foot claw rake, a five-foot sand trap rake, a dented snow shovel and a wooden fungo bat filled the metal receptacle.
Along with Intervale golf pro Matt Thibeault, we were on our way to conduct two golfing experiments.
Both were spawned by Leigh Montville's latest book, "The Mysterious Montague -- A True Tale of Hollywood, Golf and Armed Robbery," a double-eagle of a read.
Montville, sports writer and humor columnist for The Boston Globe before a stint at Sports Illustrated, showcases his research skills and his literary skills in his latest book (Doubleday, $26).
It's a who's who of actors, golfers and writers from the 1930s. John Montague performed incredible feats of strength for people like Johnny Weissmuller, Babe Didrikson and Grantland Rice -- and made a living scamming people on golf courses.
His masterpiece (Montville calls it his Mona Lisa) took place at Hollywood's Lakeside Golf Club and, I believe, inspired a memorable scene in the Kevin Costner film "Tin Cup."
Montague's masterpiece involved the instruments blooming from the back of our golf cart.
Montague bet singer Bing Crosby that he could beat him using a shovel, rake and fungo bat. Crosby could use his own clubs.
Bing bit.
Montague had his three "clubs" in the trunk of his car (hmmmm) and they played a 366-yard par-4. Crosby parred; Montague birdied.
Throwing the ball up and whacking it out of the air, Montague fungoed his drive to a greenside bunker, shoveled to within 12 feet, and drained the putt, turning the rake handle into a pool cue.
Plausible? I didn't know.
Dickson, a terrific multi-sport athlete and the winner of a 1991 long-drive contest held at Intervale, agreed to try to duplicate the fungo-shovel-rake Montague magic.
After hitting 12 practice bat shots, we headed for the third hole, playing 319 yards.
The drive: Dickson had crushed 11-of-12 practice shots but he didn't hit his first for-real shot well. A Bushnell Pin-Seeker gizmo revealed the drive traveled only 104 yards.
The second shot: Pro Thibeault offered advice. "Fly it to the road (dirt ruts fronting the green) and see what kind of bounce you get." Using the fungo again, Dickson made good contact and flew the ball 148 yards.
Thibeault: "You've got 61 yards in. I think you've got to go with the shovel."
The third shot: Dickson feathered a boffo fungo. It landed pin high and released to the back middle of the green, leaving him a 35-footer for par.
Looking for a putter, he hefted both rakes, then settled on the handle-end of the fungo bat. Lying prone, he putted the golf ball on a near-perfect line.
Unfortunately, he hit it too hard. It nicked the right edge of the hole -- and kept going. And going. Two putts later, Dickson had a double-bogey.
"I should have practiced putting with the fungo bat," he lamented as we headed to the fourth-hole tee box. Here, he would attempt to duplicate a second supposed Montague accomplishment that left golfers of his time agog. Dickson had to hit five drives a total distance of three-quarters of a mile (1,320 yards). To do so, he had to average 264 yards a drive.
Drive one: "I killed that one," Dickson says. The pro, far down the fairway, seems to agree. He jumps up and down, walks to Dickson's ball and, for measuring purposes, opens an umbrella. Using the Bushnell Pin-Seeker, I sight on him. The yardage: 290.
Drive two: "Oh, a cut," Dickson says. The yardage: 253.
Drive three: "That's big," he says. The yardage: 280.
Drive four: "I didn't get it completely flush. My guess is 270-something," he says. He's way off. The yardage: 269.
After four drives, he has accumulated 1,092 yards of the 1,320 he needs. He's a shoe-in.
Drive five: "I think I did it. That one's pretty good," he says. Pretty good? Thibeault and umbrella have almost disappeared from sight. The yardage: 301.
Results from the Dickson Experiments left me where I started: unsure of what Montague did and didn't do.
I can't believe the 5-foot-10-inch, 220-pound strongman fungoed a golf ball over 900 feet. I can believe he drove five golf balls more than three-quarters of a mile.
Either way, The Magnificent Montville's polished prose was aces describing The Mysterious Montague's supposed feats.
Example: "He did a bunch of things that nobody else even tried. He supposedly hit 10 balls from the tee of a 347-yard par-4 one afternoon at the course. He reached the green with seven of them. He supposedly used a putter as a driver and drove the ninth green from the back tees, a distance of 245 yards. (He threw the ball into the air, swung the putter like a baseball bat, and connected with the ball at the exact point where the shaft met the middle of the blade of the putter.)"
I think Montville enjoyed his time with Montague.
I certainly did.
And the book gave me an opportunity to spend time with Tom Dickson and Matt Thibeault.
Thanks, Leigh.
.