Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on April 19, 2005.
LET’S SEE.
We have a loathsome steroid mess in Major League Baseball, we’ve had a frightening players-into-the-stands brawl in the National Basketball Association, a nasty fans-throwing-flares-at-players incident in European Champions League soccer, and a bizarre wipe-out-the-season strike in the National Hockey League.
Bad business all, and on levels where I never feel comfortable operating. So rather than go there and dwell on the negative, let’s stay closer to home and embrace the positive.
After writing about Post 79’s possible cancellation of its American Legion baseball season this coming summer due to financial constraints at the canteen, all kinds of people offered all kinds of help.
A player from another of the state’s Legion teams corresponded and wanted the Post 79 address so he could help. He wrote, “It won’t be the same without 79. I’d like to make a donation to the cause. I’m a college kid and therefore I don’t have too much but I know that 50 bucks can buy a couple dozen baseballs. Who do I write the check to?”
Thanks to a local man who wishes to remain anonymous, the college kid was able to keep his money. Mr. Anonymous is also Mr. Generous. He stepped to the plate and offered to pay for the baseballs and the umpires for the entire home schedule.
Former players returned to the Post 79 lineup, carrying checkbooks instead of baseball bats.
The Nashua Pride baseball organization showed it’s a lot more than just a Gate City team. “I read your column today about Post 79 baseball. I am a native of Manchester, played ball at 79, and my company now owns the Nashua Pride as well as other minor league baseball teams.
“I would like to help.”
The note came from Jon Danos, president of Keystone Baseball.
The Fisher Cats also contributed to the project, according to Alan Mudge, baseball business agent for 79. He said that the public’s response to the post’s plight was phenomenal and the group of parents committed to raising funds have worked tirelessly. And continue to work tirelessly. “It’s a guarantee,” Mudge said. “We’re going to have a baseball program.”
Memorial High senior Jason Gagnon, a four-year football starter for the Crusaders, emailed (a while ago) that he had decided where he would attend college next year. I had covered several Memorial games during his career, though I had never interviewed the outstanding defensive tackle.
In his letter, he displayed a wonderful self-deprecating style, making me wish I had interviewed him after a game.
Gagnon wrote, “I wanted you to be the first to know, other than close friends and family, of course, that I have committed to the University of Albany, a Division 1-AA football team on the rise. I know this is not front page news. Heck, I don’t know if it’s even back page news.”
Despite one mean-spirited, tasteless rant (you wouldn’t believe what the nameless, gutless letter-writer called me), the column on the “Here’s to curses going, going gone poster” celebrating the 2004 Red Sox world championship elicited a torrent of positive email.
The feel-good part of the story is the way Great State Beverages executive Tom Roche dealt with the first several emailers who wrote to say they agreed with my assessment of the poster and wondered how they might procure one. I forwarded them to Roche and he contacted each writer to offer a poster.
And finally, a fourth positive item. I have a great friend who has a great friend. My great friend’s great friend owns four weekend season tickets to the Red Sox. When he purchased them, there was a codicil attached. In addition to having his seats for the weekend, he could also receive them for Opening Day and Patriots Day.
That codicil has since been removed from the weekend ticket package but my friend’s friend was grandfathered in with his four seats. And many times he uses two of them and sells two of them.
That’s how I made it to the Opening Day ceremonies and how I made it to the Patriots Day game yesterday.
But the nicest thing of all was what I had to pay for my tickets: face value. Just about everyone knows that scalpers cleaned up with their Opening Day tickets at Fenway. There were people willing to pay outlandish sums to enter the park.
People who sell their excess tickets at face value are a vanishing breed. When you deal with them, appreciate them.
I certainly do. And, yes, I’m positive about that.