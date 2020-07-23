Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on June 22, 2004.
AUTOGRAPHS are many things to many people. To some, they’re a way to make a quick buck. To others, they’re something to cherish forever.
For 71-year-old David Murchie of Newport, the ones he received in 1946 from members of the Boston Red Sox served as a sort of miracle cure.
The autographs worked nearly 58 years ago, and they’re still working. And they’ve been cherished for their entire run, too.
On July 15 at Bedford’s Wayfarer Inn, site of a tribute to Red Sox legends Bobby Doerr, Dominic DiMaggio and Johnny Pesky, Murchie hopes to reunite two of his autographs with two of the autographers.
In 1946, 11-year-old Murchie went looking for the autograph of Red Sox pitching ace Dave “Boo” Ferriss. Asthma led Murchie to Ferriss.
At the time, Murchie lived in Orange, Mass., and was studying to be a Sox fan under the expert tutelage of his dad, Buck. Daily, father and son scoured three newspapers, the Athol News, the Boston Herald and the Boston Post, searching for information on the Sox. Thanks to their reading habits, they knew almost everything there was to know about their team.
“Ferriss was having a bad late July, early August,” Murchie said, “and I read that allergies and hay fever were contributing to his slump. I had the same problem, so I empathized with him.”
Murchie sent Ferriss a letter.
“I don’t know what I wrote, but I enclosed a caricature of Ferriss that had appeared in the Athol Daily News. At the end of my letter, I asked if he’d autograph it so I could put it in my scrapbook.”
Days later, Murchie’s asthmatic life received a breath of fresh air.
“Along comes this envelope with a three-cent stamp on it,” Murchie said. “In the envelope is the caricature I sent, now signed by Dave Ferriss.”
There was no Ferriss note thanking Murchie for his letter. No Ferriss words encouraging the youngster to hang in there.
However, there was a folded piece of yellow paper.
“I remember it like it happened yesterday,” Murchie said. “My father was looking over my shoulder. I opened the parchment, and when I saw what was there, all I said was, ‘Wow!’”
Young David Murchie had autographs from Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky, Joe Cronin, George Metkovich, Charlie Wagner, Bobby Doerr, Rudy York, Wally Moses and Tex Hughson, all members of the 1946 Red Sox, eventual winners of that year’s American League pennant. A miracle cure had arrived in the mail.
The autographs also helped him secure an additional autograph during Leo Cloutier’s run as director of the annual Baseball Dinner at Manchester’s State Armory.
“Ted Williams was a guest at the 1981 dinner,” Murchie said, “and that year my dad was in the hospital dying of cancer. I told him that I was going to the banquet. He asked if I could get him Williams’ autograph.”
Knowing that he might need an opening to close the autograph deal, Murchie brought his sheet of autographs to the dinner.
After the banquet, he spotted Cloutier and Williams hustling out of the Armory. He chased them and slowed Cloutier enough to extract his sheet of autographs from their original envelope. They produced the desired effect.
Murchie: “Cloutier yelled to Williams, ‘Ted, get over here,’ but Williams wasn’t happy. He said, ‘Leo, I want to get out of here.’ He snatched the envelope out of my hands, looked at the name on it and asked, ‘Who’s this?’”
Murchie answered, “That’s me. David Murchie.”
As Williams looked at the sheet containing the nine autographs, Murchie explained to him what a great Sox fan his dad had always been, how sick he was now, and what an autograph would mean to him.
David Murchie had delivered the perfect pitch. When Buck Murchie was buried later that year, the Williams autograph was tucked in his suitcoat pocket.
Which brings us to the upcoming dinner honoring Pesky-Doerr-DiMaggio. It’s being held to raise funds for the Ted Williams Museum and Hitters Hall of Fame in Florida.
Murchie wants to show the trio, subjects of David Halberstam’s marvelous book “The Teammates,” the autographs and explain their story.
But he doesn’t know if a meeting with the legendary Sox trio can be arranged.
“The gal I spoke to at the Williams museum was terrific,” Murchie said, “but she was adamant about me not talking to them without Dave McCarthy’s permission.”
McCarthy, a retired New Hampshire state trooper, is the executive director of the museum. So far, the two have not talked about a possible meeting.
Nevertheless, Murchie has a ticket to the event. He also has a sheet of autographs that served as a miracle cure nearly 58 years ago.
Don’t be surprised if the miracle cure doesn’t become a miracle worker on July 15.