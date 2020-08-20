Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on July 5, 2005.
HE ENJOYED four great years playing New Hampshire high school hoop, added four more playing college ball in Florida, followed with a fine year in Europe, then turned in a solid year in the NBA.
And it seemed that throughout the past year, I read about every point he scored, every rebound he grabbed, every block he made, every plane he boarded, every city he visited, every mountain he climbed.
No lie. I had Matt Bonner burnout. Bad.
However, both my boss and a colleague thought the Toronto Raptor and the hoop camps he’s running this summer might make for an interesting column. Less than thrilled, I gave it a shot.
Last Wednesday, I slipped into the Pembroke Academy gymnasium and took a bleacher seat. The gym hummed thanks to approximately 50 pre-high school campers broken into six groups of eight or nine working with counselors at six baskets.
Down the road at Three Rivers School, a band of approximately 50 high school students did the same. Each day, the groups switch locales after lunch. Bonner splits his time evenly between the two.
And he’s not just a stand-around, high-fiving, autograph-signing figurehead.
Bonner teaches. Constantly.
Wednesday, he moved from hoop to hoop, demonstrating drills while explaining what he wanted those drills to accomplish.
But if he hadn’t been there Wednesday, no one, from campers to counselors, would have been surprised. You see, on Tuesday, Bonner, the Toronto Raptors’ union rep, was in Las Vegas voting on a new collective bargaining agreement between the National Basketball Association and its players’ union.
It passed.
“What that means,” Bonner told the assembled campers just before lunch, “is that there won’t be a lockout.”
Someone other than Matt Bonner should have told the kids about the importance of the collective bargaining agreement. Maybe camp counselors Luke Bonner (brother) or Becky Bonner (sister) or camp organizer Tony Mure.
Bonner had to be exhausted Wednesday. After Tuesday’s vote in Vegas, he flew out of Nevada at 10:45 p.m. With flight delays and layovers and the like, Bonner arrived in Boston at 7 a.m., then boarded a bus for Concord.
He was in Pembroke at 9 a.m., ready to greet his kids, run his camp.
“I’ve done tons of camps,” Mure said. “I’ve been with Pitino (Rick), Phelps (Digger), Knight (Bobby), Barnes (Rick), but never have I been with anyone like Matt. He pays incredible attention to detail. He’s a control freak. There aren’t many camps where the pro is at a station all day.”
Bonner does even more than that. Each day, he chooses which drills will be used to teach which skills.
And campers looking for scrimmage after scrimmage should forget about a Bonner camp. Scrimmages are non-existent.
“There’s plenty of competition each day,” Mure said, “but it’s all tied to the drills we used and the skills we taught. We don’t play full-court games, we do full-court competitions that reward the kids doing the best job with our instruction. And as goofy as it looks, we’ve found that the kids love it. If you just want to run around and play games, go to another camp.”
Jordan Grant, who will be a freshman at Concord High in the fall, likes the skill work she has done at the Bonner camp. “I think I’ve improved in several areas,” she said during lunch, “and it’s nice that Matt visits each station every day. As for not scrimmaging, that’s fine. I do it all the other camps I attend. I’ll definitely come back here next year.”
Ditto for Sheldon Benson, a soon-to-be eighth-grader at Three Rivers School. “This is my first real basketball camp,” Benson said, “and I’ve liked it. Not playing games doesn’t bother me because I think my overall game has improved a lot. Meeting Matt has been great. I hope I can come back next year.”
Impressive impressions.
But the best event of my abbreviated day at the Bonner camp occurred outside the gymnasium. As I walked out of the Pembroke facility, two girls eating lunch in the hallway called to Bonner, who was walking behind me.
“Matt, get over here,” one yelled while digging into her backpack.
“C’mere, Matt, you have to see this,” the other said.
Bonner was still in teaching mode.
“Please,” he said. “Just say please, girls. Please?”
Suddenly, I wasn’t tired of Matt Bonner. Not at all.