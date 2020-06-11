Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on Aug. 16, 2005.
ALL BETS are off at Rockingham Park. Well, all sure bets, anyway.
Driver Bruce Ranger did not return to the Salem harness track this year — and, oh, the difference.
Thus far this meet, modern-day harness racing record payoffs have rocked the venerable track five times.
July 23, Power Sahbra won and paid $119.60 for a $2 bet. Earlier in the meet, a Rock winner paid a record $117.80 for $2.
In addition, Rockingham records have been established this year for a place payoff ($63.60), a show payoff ($81.40) and a trifecta payoff ($7,286.60).
Last year, those payoffs were almost impossible to imagine, never mind realize.
Ranger was about as close to a sure thing as any race track has ever had. He had horses in 637 of the 692 races the track ran. And as soon as most of the Rock horse players saw his name, he appeared somewhere in their play.
“If you were able to get a Bruce Ranger horse at 3-1 odds, it was like, ‘Wow,’” Director of Communications and Marketing Lynne Snierson said Friday afternoon before the day’s first race. “He was the king. He had his pick of horses when he wasn’t driving one of his own. His driving ability intimidated others, too. He had a meet for the ages.”
Ranger won 215 of his 637 rides, finished second in 126 and third in 81. He earned an astonishing $897,268 in purses.
In addition to dominating at The Rock, where he missed just one day of racing, Ranger also drove at Scarborough (Maine) and Plainridge (Massachusetts).
All that travel, in both sulky and car, took its toll on Ranger.
This year, rather than juggle three tracks, he decided to stay in Florida and drive exclusively at Pompano. In that track’s recently concluded meet, not much changed for the extraordinary harness driver.
He was top gun there.
And his Florida stay opened things up for an arsenal of drivers at The Rock.
In the first 10 weeks of this year’s meet, there have been six different Driver of the Week selections. David Ingraham has captured the award four times.
“Ingraham has won a lot,” Vice President and General Manager Ed Callahan said, “but not as much as Ranger won.”
“And now there’s no odds-on favorite every race,” Snierson said.
Which helped lead to the remarkable payoffs.
Unfortunately, those remarkable payoffs have not led to remarkable crowds — or remarkable handles.
“Racing here has been OK, but not great,” Callahan confessed. “We’ve seen a big change. We’ve lost about 5 percent of our handle over the past year. It coincides with the arrival of TVG.”
TVG is a nationwide cable network horse racing station. It televises live thoroughbred and harness racing each day and also accepts wagers from gamblers in most states.
“I estimate that approximately 85 percent of our business comes from Massachusetts,” Callahan said. “I think a number of our bigger players now watch the races on TVG and wager there or offshore. I don’t know why, but we can’t get our signal in to TVG so we continue to lose business each month. There’s no way for us to strike back.”
And things could worsen.
“Next year,” Callahan said, “Bangor (Maine), the Pennsylvania tracks and the New York tracks will all offer expanded gambling (read some form of slots). It’s going to be difficult for us to attract horses away from those tracks. It will be a miraculous accomplishment if we pull it off, but I’m confident we will.”
Part of that confidence may come from a new partnership The Rock has formed. Callahan and crew are bringing in reinforcements to try to restore The Rock to its previous luster.
“We’ve put together a deal with an outfit from Las Vegas,” Callahan said. “We’re going to take another shot at gaming (read some kind of slots), and our goal is to make this a first-class thoroughbred and harness track. We want to offer racing, gambling, gaming and entertainment.”
Talk about longshots.
Going on our state Legislature’s past performance charts, the track’s chances of prevailing are slim.
But with the way things have gone at the track this summer, don’t bet against The Rock.