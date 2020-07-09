Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on Nov. 2, 2004.
WITHIN THE past two months, I learned that I know virtually nothing about something that’s meant everything to me my entire life: baseball.
Until recent well-documented events transpired, I thought I was the almost-equal of wizards of the game. People like the late John “Jumbo” Reilly of Manchester and Warren Doane of Concord.
People like Tom Underwood of Plymouth, John Bagonzi of Woodsville, John Watterson of Keene, Dave Anderson of Penacook, Bill Neverett of Nashua.
I thought I knew it all because I know a little.
I know that smart players fluff out their uniforms while in the on-deck circle. Ball nicks uniform, runner takes first. That’s inside baseball, baby.
I know players involved in rundowns follow their throws.
I know the outfielder with the strongest arm belongs in right because the longest throw on the diamond is from there to third base.
I know savvy players don’t yell, “I got it,” they yell their last name so everyone knows who really does “got” it.
I know infielders and catchers guiding cut-off players into position yell “Hand” or “Glove” instead of “Left” or “Right” to make it easier for the mover to move in the correct direction.
And I know you never, ever pick up a baseball with the glove. Picking up a baseball is the bare hand’s job.
And no one spotted a player as quickly as I spotted a player.
As a talent evaluator, I believed I was especially astute.
I couldn’t understand why former Manchester Central baseball coach George Biron, now a scout for the Anaheim Angels, or former Derryfield School of Manchester baseball coach Rene Mons, now scouting for the Red Sox, never begged me to accompany them on trips into the bushes.
Now I know.
I’m a blithering idiot. Heck, once Johnny Damon announced this Red Sox team was composed of complete idiots, I should have been invited to become the club’s honorary captain.
You see, I’m the guy who wrote that the Sox couldn’t contend for the wild card once they traded Nomar Garciaparra to the Cubs. I’m the guy who canned my Red Sox hat, donned a Cubs hat and announced that I didn’t care about the team — for the first time in my life.
I am an idiot — but I’m no liar.
For a week after that trade, my ego overwhelmed my sanity. I wanted Nomar to do everything right, the Sox to do everything wrong.
Then I came back to where I belonged, to where I had been my entire life. However, I feigned disinterest and continued wearing the Cubs hat.
And then the Sox caught fire. People wrote to me, asking me to dump the Cubs hat.
One of my former players, Mark Burns, wrote, “Coach, the Cubs hat has to go! You have to let it go and get back on the Sox wagon.”
Friend Sean Markey wrote, “Wondering if that Cubbie cap will be removed and you’ll soon don a Sox hat? A history-making Sox hat, that is. Come on, Joe. Put a Sox hat back on that mug of yours.”
But I was scared. If I ditched the Cubs hat and donned the Sox hat — and things soured — I’d blame myself for jinxing them. So would others.
Lance Stevens made that clear to me with his missive: “Please leave it on. I believe it’s turned everything around.”
I believed Lance. And we were right.
To those of you who worry about me and my relationship with the Sox, stop. Like you, I’m fine. I miss Nomar. Always will. But remember, I’m an idiot.
As for Saturday’s monster parade, I’m glad millions attended and enjoyed themselves, but it didn’t interest me even remotely.
I saw the one I craved my entire life: the parade of Red Sox players to the mound to celebrate a world championship. No duck boats needed, no jersey barriers needed.
Just pure unadulterated joy.
Hats on to the Sox.