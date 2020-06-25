Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on Oct. 16, 2007.
THERE I WAS, smack-dab in the middle of a Spenser detective novel, “Baby Doll,” when the author of the book, Robert B. Parker, introduced the concept of all-time, all-seen sports teams. To qualify for the team, the person picking the personnel had to have seen the players perform live. No film-footage marvels allowed.
To kill time, a wrongly incarcerated Spenser contemplated his all-time, all-seen baseball team. There was Sandy Koufax throwing to Roy Campanella, with Stan Musial at first, Jackie Robinson at second, Mike Schmidt at third and Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio and an out-of-position Willie Mays in the outfield. He mentally debated who should be his shortstop, waffling between Marty Marion and Ozzie Smith before finally going with the latter.
He made me consider my all-time, all-seen baseball team and I chose this one: Bob Gibson pitching to Carlton Fisk, with Harmon Killebrew at first, Joe Morgan at second, Derek Jeter at short and Brooks Robinson at third. My outfield had Williams in left, an in-position Mays in center and Frank Robinson in right.
Spenser followed his baseball group with 80 percent of his hoop team: Birad (Larry), Russell (Bill), Johnson (Magic) and Michael (Jordan). He then tried to pick his fifth player from among the likes of Dave DeBusschere, Bob Pettit, Elgin Baylor and Julius Erving.
I stayed with three of his picks, Bird, Jordan and Russell, then added Jerry West and Steve Nash. My team would beat his, no matter who he came up with as his fifth player.
By the time I had picked my NHL all-time, all-seen team (Bobby Orr and Raymond Bourque playing defense, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Cam Neely skating forward and Bernie Parent guarding net), I wanted to see what I could do within the New Hampshire sports realm.
I started by assembling my all-time, all-seen boys’ high school basketball team: Tunji Awojobi (Trinity), Matt Bonner (Concord), Matt Alosa (Pembroke Academy), Keith Friel (Oyster River of Durham) and Mike Flanagan (Memorial).
It flabbergasted me that James Best (Portsmouth), Skip Barry (Bishop Guertin of Nashua) and Rich Shrigley (Nashua) didn’t survive the final cut.
By the time I had selected my girls’ team of Kindyll Dorsey, (Memorial); Linda Dunn (Trinity); Celeste Lavoie and Missy Ayotte (Nashua) and Karen Wood (Henniker), I decided to stop upsetting people throughout the state (e.g. How can Londonderry’s Kelley Hunt not be on that team?) and keep it close to home — in Manchester with Manchester players.
Please remember, these are only people that I saw play. I’m sure there are phenomenal Queen City athletes who didn’t make the list only because I didn’t see them in action.
My Manchester all-time, all-seen boys’ basketball team keeps Awojobi and Flanagan and adds Tyler Roche (Central), Jason Richardson (West) and Dan Duval (Trinity). In case of injury, my second five would consist of Peter Reilly and Tom Woodring (Trinity), Mark Telge (Bishop Bradley) Dave Keefe (Central) and Steve Wainright (West).
The Queen City girls’ team? Dunn and Dorsey are joined by Lisa Russell (Central), Sharon Beaudette (West) and Nancy Raczka (Trinity).
For injury protection, we add Megan Jackson and Jen Caron (Trinity), Becky White (West), along with Cindy Vaios and Whitney Fremeau (Central).
When I saw my all-time, all-seen Manchester hockey team and realized I had to leave off both Ken Roberge (Memorial) and Eric Lavoie (West), I knew I had watched an amazing group play.
The goalies: Jerry Gagnon (Memorial) and Brian Larochelle (Trinity)
The defensemen: Jeff Serowik (West), Artie Drew and Chris Tzianabos (Central) and Chris Carpenter (Trinity)
The forwards: John Corriveau, who could well be the best player on the entire team, Kyle McDonough, Hubie McDonough Jr., and Randy Manni (Memorial); Brian Stone (Central) and Jon Rheault (West).
And finally, because I’m limited to a certain number of words each week, I have room for just one more all-time, all-seen roster — for football.
Considering the fact I saw my first high school football game at the age of 13 (1957) and have seen games every year since, this is possibly the toughest list of all to compose.
But I started it so here goes: Lou Kirouac, Mark Telge, Tyler Shea, Dave Wenners, Paul Lavigne, Donny Williams, Dick Powers and Paul Houle (Bishop Bradley or Trinity); Geno Valade, Dick Fuller, Dave Philistin, Ryan Day, Timmy Day, John Paul, Steve Schubert, Jim Schubert and Gus Giardi (Central); Mike Bradley, Darrell Buck, Gene Brown, Dave Croasdale, Mike Shaughnessy and Chuck Smyrl, Memorial; Lou Soucy, Mike Gunn, Gerard “Sluggo” Berlinguette, Patrick Gosselin, Bob Leonard and Gary Leonard (West).
I realized my all-time, all-seen teams may generate some discussion (not a bad thing) on last weekend’s plane ride to Chicago on my way to South Bend, Ind., for the football mismatch between Boston College and Notre Dame. I asked my traveling companions to check my football list and see if I had any glaring omissions and a gentleman sitting across the aisle, who heard my request, piped in that if I had seen Lou Kirouac play, I better have him on my team.
“I played against him in high school and in college (he later revealed he went to Concord High and then West Point) and he was something.”
He was — and so were the other players who made my teams. This exercise made me realize how fortunate I’ve been to see so many great New Hampshire athletes play.
Thanks, Robert B. Parker. Great idea.