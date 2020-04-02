Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on May 26, 2009.
IT KILLED ME to leave my reporter’s notepad in the car, but I worried it might ruin the spontaneity of the afternoon. And, more than anything, I didn’t want to detract from what promised to be a great time.
A week ago, seven long-time friends visited former Manchester High West boys’ basketball coach Don Clark at his Bedford home.
He knew we were coming; he didn’t know what we were bringing.
We were there to relive one of his greatest sports moments: coaching the Blue Knights to their 1973 Class L championship win over city rival Central in Durham at Lundholm Gymnasium.
I don’t know this from personal experience (drats!), but I imagine most championship coaches occasionally relive title-game triumphs in their minds. Clark, a great friend since our teaching days at West, confessed that he certainly did.
For months after the title win, replaying the game in his mind sufficed for Clark. Then he realized that there was another way to relive that magical night: the WGIR-AM radio broadcast of play-by-play guy Bob Lobel and color man Dick Powers.
Clark initiated a search. He thought it would be easy to locate a game tape. Someone had to have one. He asked his friends, his relatives, his players, his assistant coaches, his colleagues at West, his students at West.
No luck.
He contacted Lobel, who told him that securing a copy from the ‘GIR archives shouldn’t be much trouble. But it was. The station didn’t have the original, couldn’t make a copy.
Lobel apologized.
Clark agonized.
The idea of listening to that game never left him. Three years ago, he asked me to mention in a column that he was looking for the radio broadcast of the game.
I complied — but none of my three or so regular readers responded.
Clark thought that ended it. So did I.
Then, about a month ago, I chatted with Ray Giroux, one of the Central players from that game. He ribbed me about things I had written about him — what a fine player he was, what a great shooter he was.
“I’ve listened to radio broadcasts of my games,” he said, “and I stunk. I didn’t score much, but I fouled plenty.”
I laughed at his self-deprecation — then thought about what he had said.
“You have tapes of your games?” I asked.
“Yeah, Mike Stanton’s mom was too nervous to go watch him play, so she listened on the radio and taped them,” he said. “Mike gave me copies of all the games she had.”
Giroux had the tape of the 1973 title game. He dubbed a copy of it for us.
Clark’s 36-year wait was over.
Their broadcast reaching us across the decades — this gave new meaning to the term “tape delay” — Lobel and Powers didn’t disappoint. They painted a picture with their words.
In his introductory comments, Lobel remarked on crowd size this way: “Pretty soon, the only way anyone’s getting into this gym is if they’re wearing a uniform.”
The standing-room-only throng for the final reminded Clark of a comment he overheard prior to his team’s semifinal win over Winnacunnet of Hampton.
“Walter Smith (then-executive director of the NHIAA) didn’t know I was within hearing distance when he told someone that he hoped we lost because he didn’t think an all-Manchester final would draw much of a crowd to Durham,” Clark recalled.
The radio replay also fortified Clark’s memories of three critical components of his team’s game plan.
“Bobby Bernard was such a great shooter, we knew we were going to have to try to wear him down by having a fresh defender on him at all times. Rene Beaulieu, Dan Senecal and Tom Archer were going to have to dog him the entire game for us to have a chance.”
Despite the dogging, Bernard had a huge game and led Central in scoring.
“If we had gone with one guy on him all night, it’s scary to think of how many points he might have scored,” Clark said.
He also revealed the role first-year St. Anselm College men’s head coach Joe Ford played in the win. He and Clark had become friendly and swapped ideas and strategies throughout the season. Clark loved Ford’s focus on defense.
In the title game, Central lost several baskets when players were whistled for offensive fouls. “We practiced drawing those every day,” Clark said.
In addition, West employed a St. Anselm out-of-bounds play that produced several easy hoops for the champs.
Those baskets elicited this comment from Lobel: “Central simply cannot stop the West out-of-bounds play.”
The 1973 game was close all the way. Clark brought down the 2009 crowd with this comment just before the final horn: “Jeez, if I had realized the game was this close, I would have been a lot more nervous that night.”
Don Clark has dealt with some recent health concerns, but he looked great when we showed up with the tape. And he looked even better when we left without it.