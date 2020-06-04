Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on April 26, 2006.
THOUGH YOU’D never know it from the way some people talk, there is no “I” in team.
All too often, however, there is an “I” in coach — correct spelling notwithstanding.
You know them, I know them: “I this, I that.”
This is not about one of those coaches.
This is about Steve Houle. And believe me, there is no “I” in Steve Houle.
He’s not sure when he started coaching girls’ tennis at Manchester West (1981 or 1982, he thinks). He has no clue how many wins his teams have compiled over however-many years he’s been coaching. He can’t remember what year he was inducted into the NHIAA coaches’ Hall of Fame.
But he is sure about this: His job as coach is to provide a great experience for the athletes in the program.
“High school coaching is about being positive, not about being critical,” the West social studies teacher says before the Blue Knights hosted Alvirne of Hudson.
He’s not just talking.
His match-day coaching style is low-key, unobtrusive. He works at it.
“One thing to avoid at any level is overcoaching,” he says. “Some people tend to do that. If a player misses two backhands, the last thing she needs to hear is that she just missed two backhands. She knows that.”
Beccy Warren, who played No. 6 singles as a West freshman, is now the team’s senior captain and No. 1 singles player. She’s had several tennis coaches in her life and she appreciates Houle’s approach.
“I’ve had coaches who overcoached and it threw me off,” she says. “It seems like coach Houle knows the perfect time to step in to motivate us. He spends a lot of time with us and he’s always supportive. He makes tennis fun for everyone.”
Including himself.
His positive coaching approach makes it difficult for anyone to be negative. Even the parents.
“Despite the reputation that precedes tennis parents, the parents at West over the years have been wonderful,” Houle says. “The media perception of tennis parents is not reality here. Parents support their daughters and the program.”
While answering questions, Houle monitors all six singles matches and makes certain he is available if one of the Blue Knights has a question for him or needs advice from him.
None does on this day.
That doesn’t stop him from addressing them.
“Great shot, Sam (Jean).”
“Well done, Beccy (Warren).”
“Way to go, Kayla (Denoncourt).”
He makes sure all the players know that he’s watching them. And he’s taking mental notes also, so that on practice days, his players can work on things that need work.
“Maybe a doubles team needs help or a singles player needs work at the net. It’s important to try to help the kids identify what facet of their game needs work.”
Houle coached boys’ junior varsity basketball at West for four years, co-coached (with Ken Roy) volleyball for 11 years, and skiing for two. Those days are long ago.
He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll continue coaching tennis.
“I’ve been blessed with kids who love to play and play hard. When that doesn’t happen or I lose my enthusiasm for coaching, the experience will be compromised for them and me. That’ll be it.”
As I type this quote, something about it strikes me as odd.
Something’s wrong with it.
It takes me a minute to find out what it is, then a couple of more minutes to see if I’m right.
I am.
It’s the first time in our question-answer session that stretches over an hour that he uses the word “I” in a sentence.
When he retires, there will be little fanfare for him. That’s the way he’ll want it.
And unless someone else does the math, he’ll leave having no idea how many matches the girls’ tennis team won during his tenure. That’s the way he’ll want that, too.
For Steve Houle, it’s always been about “them.”
But not today.