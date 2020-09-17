Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader sports columns. This one was originally published on Aug. 9, 2005.
DURING HER four years of varsity basketball at Manchester West, Molly Zahr lumbered up and down the floor. No one who saw her play will dispute the word lumbered. That’s what she did. She lumbered.
However, the 6-foot, then-200-pound center easily negated her lumbering by bringing plenty of positives to the court. There was no quit in her, and she loved to rebound. She backed down from no one. Ever. She also had a deft scoring touch. Thus, the Blue Knights, to take advantage of her offensive acumen, pretty much eschewed the fast break and went to half-court sets.
Zahr graduated from West in 1997 and then played four years of hoop at Division III Emerson College in Boston. She lumbered some more, rebounded some more, scored some more.
But her lumbering bothered her.
”I hated running. I was always the slowest player on every basketball team I played for,” she said.
Zahr, a film major at Emerson, spent the first semester of her final year in Los Angeles. Away from Emerson and athletics, she put on weight.
When she returned to Boston, she was way out of shape. To try to rectify that, she started running.
And she hasn’t stopped.
In addition, Zahr added two pieces to her training regimen: swimming and bicycling.
Molly Zahr, once a lumberer, is now a triathlete. A successful triathlete.
On Oct. 15, the 6-foot, 150-pound Zahr will take part in The Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. She qualified for a spot in the world’s best-known ironman competition with her performance two weeks ago in Lake Placid, N.Y. Competing there in the Ironman USA Triathlon, which drew nearly 2,000 participants, Zahr finished third in her women’s age (25-29) group.
The 26-year-old Bedford resident finished the 2.4-mile swim, the 112-mile bike ride and the 26.2-mile marathon run in a combined time of 11 hours, 8 minutes, 24 seconds.
She carved 15 minutes off of her previous mark in the race — and she did it on a day when conditions were much tougher than the previous year.
”It was hot this year,” Zahr said of her second appearance in the race. “Last year was cloudy and cool.”
As we spoke, my head, well, swam.
I tried to stay focused, ask good questions, take good notes, but the distances she had given me and her time covering those distances boggled my mind: 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, 26.2-mile marathon. In 11:08.24?
”That Lake Placid triathlon,” I asked Molly Zahr, “was that a one-day event?”
”I get that question a lot,” she said. “Yes, it was a one-day event.”
Mercy.
Things did not always go as well for Zahr in triathlons. She recalled her first one, Gilford’s Timberman Half-Triathlon. “I was totally unprepared for it,” she said. “I walked most of the run. The next morning, though, I woke up telling myself I wanted to do it again.”
Only she wanted to do it better. And she knew how to accomplish that. Train. Train hard. Train harder. Train daily.
”During the spring, I train between 20 and 25 hours a week,” she said. “Most Saturdays I’ll go for a 120-mile bike ride, then run four miles after I’m done.”
Of the three events, she enjoys cycling the most. “It’s my strongest, and I’m most comfortable doing it,” she said.
Her least favorite? “Swimming because I’m not good at it. And we all start the swim at the same time, which means I’m getting belted from all sides.”
Whoa, Molly. Remember who you’re talking to here. I saw you play basketball at West. You were the belter as often as you were the beltee.
Zahr, who works at Harvey Construction (Bedford) in the business development department, will tune up for Hawaii in New Hampshire. She’ll compete in the upcoming Timberman Half-Triathlon in Gilford, swimming 1.2 miles, biking 56 miles and running 13.1 miles.
Everyone, men and women, better be prepared to deal with Zahr. In June, she finished fourth overall, that’s overall, in a half-triathlon held in Bristol.
That event was called The Mooseman.
”All the triathlons have names like Mooseman and Timberman,” she said.
Which must seem kind of ironic to Molly Zahr, former lumberer.