Editor’s note: When we re-published columns by the late Joe Sullivan during the summer, we noted that you might see more of them in the future. Well here’s one, originally published on Dec. 23, 2003, that captures the spirit of the season.
A FRIEND asked recently about the greatest sports-related Christmas gift I ever received. Like I could ever forget the gift — or the gift-giver.
It happened 45 years ago, two days before Christmas.
They paraded past the house, friends with hockey skates slung over hockey sticks slung over shoulders. There were 10 or 12 of them, all headed for Lake Massabesic’s nearby back pond. Several stopped to ask my brother, Frank, and me to join them.
“Big game and two guys willing to play goal,” they said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Willing goalies in a pond hockey game? We wanted in.
Our father ruled it out.
“The ice isn’t safe,” he said. “Massabesic never freezes. There are springs all over the place. You guys aren’t playing.”
Temperature at the time? About 13-below, the warmest it had been in two weeks. We knew that the ice was three feet thick — and the game would take place close to shore, in a cove, where the water was never more than three feet deep.
We begged; Dad stiffened. We whined; Dad weakened.
“All right,” he said, “I’ll check the ice. If it passes my test, you guys can play.”
We practically had one skate on the ice.
Dad added 10 pounds of clothing (Sunday hat, scarf, heavy tweed topcoat, Bostonian wingtips, mukluks for Bostonian wingtips). He then located $73 worth of pennies, pocketed them, and waddled out the door, ready to begin ice assessment.
Frank and I asked if we could bring our hockey gear with us. Not a chance.
“You can come home and get it — if the ice passes.”
Like there was a chance the ice could flunk.
We walked up the road, cut into the woods and slid onto the ice. The game had started on a near-perfect surface. Dad pounded farther out and studied an occasional fissure in the ice.
“Seems safe,” he said, “but we have to check the entire area. You never know where the puck is going to end up.”
We walked to the middle of the back pond. Dad started jumping. I realized that the trek had become personal for him. He didn’t want to be wrong. He wanted the ice to be unsafe. He wanted to prove that point to Frank and me by smashing through it, by disappearing into Massabesic Lake. He became a maniac. Up-down, up-down, up-down. Higher, higher, higher.
Nothing.
“We’ll check to the north,” he said dryly.
Frank and I walked with the Mad Jumper for another 20 minutes. Despite the energy his incessant coiling-leaping-landing consumed, he never relented. He increased elevation, pounding onto the ice every 10 seconds.
Finally, he knew he was finished. Disappointment tinged his voice.
“OK, you guys win. It’s safe. Now how do we get home from here?”
We had walked miles, it seemed. The hockey players had disappeared from view. “There’s a shortcut we can take,” Frank said, pointing west, “right between those two islands. We’ll hit the access road, then walk out.”
My glum father nodded, then led us along the ice. We hadn’t walked 10 feet before I heard a splash.
Dad was gone. Black water rippled where he had stood seconds earlier. His Sunday-best hat bobbed amid ice chunks in the steaming water. I looked at the rim of the hole Dad had created when he left us. It wasn’t an inch thick.
Before I considered Dad’s sponge-like tweed coat, his hefty Bostonians and mukluks, the pennies in his pockets, he returned. He rose from the lake’s depths so perfectly that he re-entered his hat. (Askew, no question, but an amazing event, nonetheless.)
Dad the anchor ordered us back, then inched out of the water. He crawled along the ice until he reached us. He stood, told us to walk behind him, directly behind him, and we would retrace our steps as best we could.
“If anyone’s going back in, it will be me,” he said.
We did as we were told.
By the time we reached home, Dad was a walking icicle.
He disappeared again, this time into the shower. We didn’t see him for six hours.
Later, I learned that one of the greatest dangers for people plunging through ice is the difficulty locating their entry point. Dad had been lucky.
Please, if there are “Thin Ice” signs on a lake or pond or Thin Ice warnings in the newspaper or on television, respect them. Because the Sullivan family was lucky 45 years ago, I can now laugh at the event, but thin ice is a deadly topic.
As for my brother and me, we never played hockey on Lake Massabesic.
But that day, that lake gave us our best-ever Christmas present: Dad.