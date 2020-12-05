There’s a grocery store cashier in Exeter who likes to discuss local sports with certain customers. Occasionally he’ll offer an opinion about the Union Leader sports pages, and this much is clear: He really enjoyed reading anything written by Mike Shalin.
Shalin, a veteran sportswriter who worked for the Union Leader as a freelance columnist since 2016, died Friday at age 66. He battled brain cancer for several months before his death.
Although he covered a variety of pro and college sports during his career, Shalin may have been known best for his baseball writing. He covered the Yankees for the New York Post and the Red Sox for the Boston Herald from 1980 to 2005.
“He’s one of those ink-stained wretch guys, and I say that as a compliment,” said Jerry Crasnick, who had a lengthy career covering Major League Baseball for ESPN.com and now works for the MLB Players Association. “He’s from the days when we used to not have the technology. He was a guy who would have been at home with the 1950s and ’60s beat writers. He was old school.
“He was one of the big-city guys,” Crasnick continued. “I always felt like in cities like Boston or New York you had to be pretty good (as a beat writer) or you’d get your lunch handed to you. The guys in Boston you would look at as, ‘Man, that’s a tough market.’ The guys who survived through the years … they had to have it together. They had to have the work ethic and the sources. They had to be tough, and Mike kind of personified all of that.
“He was a character. Nowadays everybody gets a little more sanitized. You don’t see the old characters the way they used to be. Mike was a guy who stood out in a room of sportswriters. He had a big personality, a wry sense of humor, had opinions … all of those things made him unique. I think that contributes to the sense of loss everybody feels.”
Late in his career at the Boston Herald, Shalin moved away from the Red Sox beat and covered Boston College athletics, primarily football and basketball. He also worked as the official scorer for games at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox released the following statement Friday:
“The Boston Red Sox are extremely saddened to learn of Mike Shalin’s passing today. A fixture in MLB press boxes for several decades — including 13 years as a Red Sox beat reporter and for the last 17 years as an official scorer for our games at Fenway Park — Mike will surely be missed. Those who spent time in the press box over the past several years were familiar with his lively and engaging personality and his deep passion for the game of baseball.
“We thank him for his years of service to a game he truly loved.
“Our thoughts are with his partner, Mary, his sons, Josh, Taylor and Mackenzie, and the entire Shalin family at this most difficult time.”
News of Shalin’s death prompted a seemingly endless number of tributes on social media from sports media members across the country. Steve Buckley, who writes for The Athletic, worked with Shalin at the Boston Herald for about 10 years.
“Newspaper guy,” Buckley said when asked to describe Shalin. “A guy with a notebook and a pen working the clubhouse. He had ink on his hands. That’s the expression I like to use. He definitely had ink on his hands. He was of his time and an earlier time.
“There’s a story I told somebody (Friday) and I remember it vividly. In 1989, when I was covering the Red Sox for the Hartford Courant, there was a series finale at Yankee Stadium. I was going to go back to LaGuardia and fly back to Boston, but as it happened Shalin had a rental car or his own car — I forget which — and he was going to drive back to Boston and he said, ‘Just ride with me.’ We had this three-and-a-half, four-hour drive together and we talked shop like you do, but we also got to talk a lot about baseball. That’s when I realized what an incredible baseball fan he was. He was a huge Mets fan. He got going on and on about the Mets, and I was like, ‘This guy’s just a big overgrown kid when it comes to his love of baseball.’ And I’ll never forget he got talking about Shea Stadium like it was the Taj Mahal. I had an appreciation for the Mets, too, but Shea was a dump. But to him it was a shrine to when he was a kid going to baseball games. As a small kid getting introduced to baseball, he did so via Shea Stadium, so he would talk about Shea Stadium with tremendous reverence. He would talk about Shea Stadium the way Sox fans talk about Fenway and Cubs fans talk about Wrigley Field.”
Shalin also wrote for United Press International in the late 1970s before he joined the sports staff at the New York Post.
His work for the Union Leader included his Working Press column, which appeared on Sundays and during the week.
“He always struck me as one of those hard-boiled guys with a heart of gold underneath,” Crasnick said. “Super-nice guy, but he was also a competitive writer and took the job seriously. He was also a good person and would help young writers and always be welcoming to visiting writers.
“He had a dry sense of humor. A little cynical with some sarcasm in there, but that’s what made him him. This was a tough one.”