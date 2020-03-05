Wait … WHAT?
The 49ers?
What happened to Jimmy G.?
While most of us were wondering if Tom Brady would sign with the Patriots, Titans or Raiders, word of TB12 returning home to the Bay Area to play for the contending Niners.
Before we go any further in this latest speculation, consider this: No.12 is retired by the Niners to honor John Brodie (kids, check the Google).
However, column pal Gethin Coolbaugh (AP Boston) points out, Brodie is still with us and could surely allow the number to be un-retired. The Broncos did it for Peyton Manning, who wore No. 18 even though it belonged to QB Frank Tripucka.
The now-deceased Tripucka graciously said, “If Peyton wants the number, they should give it to him. They definitely should.” Brodie is pure class and would likely do the same for Brady.
As the March 18 day of significance comes into view, it was looking more and more like Brady isn’t coming back to New England. Or was it? This story seems to take a different turn every day.
This week, with Brady and Bill Belichick reportedly having talked for the first time, it’s the 49ers, who made it to the Super Bowl this past season and who may have a brain trust that thinks they would have WON that game with Brady and not Garoppolo. Jimmy G. was seen as a guy just handing the ball off and failing to throw with authority.
Brady to the Niners? Garoppolo coming back to the Patriots, where Belichick has apparently pined for him since dealing him away? The Niners aren’t going to pay both Brady AND Garoppolo.
This story is interesting as we continue to play Where In The World Will Tommy Go? And the song that starts, “If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair” is in my head (and I just heard it on XM).
As the San Francisco speculation continued to grow, Drew Brees, the other 40-plus QB on the market, weighed in on WEEI.
“I love Tom Brady,” Brees said. “I feel the way everybody else feels about Tom Brady. He’s a legend and I don’t see him going anywhere. But, then again, I can’t speak for him or anybody else.”
Clearly, the vibe out of the Brady camp gives us no such indication. Brady continues to say he has no idea where he will play football this year — only that he WILL play football this year.
And, Brees made a point of saying both of these future Hall of Famers want to win. Clearly, the Niners give Brady a chance to win another title — and to do it without Belichick.
NBC’s Peter King said earlier this week: “Before this past week, I’d say most people in the league thought Brady might flirt with other teams but eventually finish where he started and where he belongs. But by week’s end, there was rising informed speculation the Raiders, Chargers, Colts and Titans (though that cause would be hurt if Derrick Henry leaves in free agency) could be in play for Brady.”
He didn’t even MENTION the Niners.
I have said all along in this space that I think Brady will stay. I have been wrong before. OK, many times!
Chris Sale update
The Red Sox got the ultimate good news/bad news on their skinny left-hander this week.
As his five-year/$145 million contract kicks in, Chris Sale does NOT need Tommy John surgery. But as anything else regarding these valuable elbows, there’s always a “yet” involved with TJ surgery.
He doesn’t need it but there is a problem and apparently not a minor one. He is to be shut down and will be re-examined next week before a plan going forward.
The bad news, if you haven’t guessed by now, is that there is no way of knowing when Sale will in fact … you know, PITCH. We already knew he wouldn’t be ready for opening day … but that was because of pneumonia. Now, there’s a real arm injury and there’s just no way of knowing when he will pitch again.
As the Yankees found out with Luis Severino, there is the ultimate bad news perhaps waiting for Sale and the Sox.
Good job by the Red Sox going out and signing useful righty Collin McHugh to a one-year contract. This guy made sense with or without Sale.
In 2015, McHugh went 19-7 for the Astros. He was worth a shot — especially for a team that currently calls the oft-injured Nathan Eovaldi its No. 2 starter.
From the Houston Chronicle:
“McHugh went 58-35 with a 3.63 ERA in his six seasons with the Astros. His best year came in 2015 when he went 19-7 with a 3.89 ERA. He shifted to the bullpen in 2018 where he was excellent, posting a 1.99 ERA in 58 appearances that season.”
McHugh has had elbow trouble and hasn’t thrown more than six innings in a start since 2016, That’s OK. Most pitchers don’t go more than six innings these days.
Record setting
Jayson Tatum takes the TD Garden floor Friday night with a chance to set a Celtics record — and this one’s a good one.
With his 32 points in Cleveland the other night, Tatum joined John Havlicek and Larry Bird as the only Celtics ever to record five straight games of at least 32 points.
So, 32 against the Jazz would leave Tatum alone atop that short list.
Think about how special this guy, who just turned 22, has become.
“I made a deal with him that neither of us would decide how good he was until he was 32, so I’m just enjoying the process of seeing how good he can be,” assistant coach Jay Larranaga told MassLive. “People try to get you to focus on what happened in the past or what might happen in the future, and that distracts from the most important thing, which is just putting in the work every day and just staying focused.”
Anyone else worried about these big offensive performances being run up against the Celtics? And even though they’re battling through injury and illness, these offensive explosions have to be troublesome.
So does that loss to the Nets. Forget this year. That’s one of the worst losses in franchise history.
Granted, the group Brad Stevens had on the floor through most of the overtime was kind of a sick joke, yielding 51 points in the fourth quarter and getting outscored 79-49 on their home floor. This was the second time in Celts history they allowed 50 points in a quarter — and they won the other one with Tommy Heinsohn as the coach.
The new guy
Mike Milbury was all over new Bruin Nick Ritchie on the Tampa telecast, becoming the latest to say, “word around the league is that Nick Ritchie needs to get in shape.”
Finally, the Bruins took the ice in Florida Thursday night having already basically wrapped up their division (and the overall standings?) with that win at Tampa Bay. The Lightning are hurting and the B’s are healthy. This has been an impressive run and they even figured out a way to end their pathetic shootout run.
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.
--