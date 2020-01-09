WE INTERRUPT the usual daily coverage concerning Tom Brady to take a look over at the Red Sox.
No, this isn’t about Mookie Betts. Or David Price. Both remain with the team as this was being written.
This is about cheating.
It’s also about Alex Cora — and what figures to be his rocky (at best) future.
The 2018 Red Sox, likely the best team in franchise history, are being investigated for cheating. For sign stealing.
The 2017 Astros are also under the microscope. For sign stealing that included banging on a garbage can.
Both teams won the title. And Cora was what Chris Russo called on the MLB Network “the common denominator.”
If this stuff about the Red Sox, the same team nailed in that Apple Watch deal, is true, there will be heavy punishment for the team. It would have taken place AFTER Commissioner Rob Manfred said he would be cracking down. Fines, draft pick or picks could be the sentence.
But what about Cora?
Column pal Bill Murphy was the first to say out loud what you have be at least be thinking: If Cora is punished in both cases, do the Red Sox fire him?
The first Puerto Rican manager to win a World Series, will hear it at every stop along the 2020 trail, just as A.J. Hinch of the Astros will be hearing it. Anyone want to speculate on the reaction at Yankee Stadium, where they already hate the Red Sox?
Yeah, yeah, we get it. Just like it was when the Patriots got caught videotaping, allegedly deflating footballs, etc., the cries from the local fandom went up that “everybody does it.” We’re hearing now in baseball circles that cheating is part of the game, etc.
All well and good. But if this stuff about the Sox is true, it took place AFTER the warning, like when Manny Ramirez was twice caught with PEDs after the you-know-what hit the fan. Manfred is trying to rid the game of this stuff; Cora is right in the middle of both charges, as the bench coach in Houston and manager in Boston.
Do John Henry and Tom Werner ride this out, suffer through their manager sitting out whatever number of games he might be hit with and welcome him back? Or do the owners, who are into the whole image thing, just say, as they did last summer when they canned Dave Dombrowski, “Thanks for the championship, don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way out.”
If Cora is canned, it would complete a 21st century cycle in which three managers won four championships in a town that hadn’t won a title since 1918 — and all three wound up getting fired.
Now, all this stuff might turn out to not be true, and Cora could wind up with a slap on the wrist as the No. 2 guy in Houston. But if he’s nailed with a suspension and can’t deny the charges, you have to wonder if his Fenway reign is over after two seasons.
Still confident
Now, back to Brady.
You read here and everywhere else Wednesday the GOAT wants to play and thinks he still CAN play at a productive level, even at age 43. Obviously, the internet is abuzz with talk of what can be done, but I had to get a kick out of one tweet that called for the Pats to break the entire thing down, including cutting the cord on Brady and trading players like Stephon Gilmore for assets and dumping both Devin McCourty and twin brother Jason McCourty and Dont’a Hightower.
The first reaction to the comment was, “Are you on drugs?”
Regardless of how this turns out, the opinions will fly. As I said here recently, I’m for bringing Brady back and getting better players to go around him. Don’t forget, key blockers like James Develin and David Andrews will be back, and you have think Isaiah Wynn will finally be able to play his first full season.
Go out and get players. Sportrac.com has the Patriots with just over $42 million available as of this week. Clearly, that can change.
Go out and get players.
Nick Underhill of The Athletic took a look around at free agents who could be had and at the top of his list was A.J. Green, the top wide receiver who missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury.
Underhill wrote: “The Bengals receiver’s name has been floating around in rumors involving the Patriots all season. Perhaps that was more about people trying to will this into existence than anything substantiated, but the dream exists for a reason: Green seems like a good fit for New England’s offense.
“After Josh Gordon left and went to Seattle, the Patriots didn’t have anyone on the roster who could run a slant other than Julian Edelman, who caught 10 this season on 14 targets. Next on that list was Rex Burkhead with three targets.”
“No, seriously, Rex Burkhead.”
Opinions on Brady have varied, but ex-teammate Tedy Bruschi, asked on WEEI if he could see TB12 taking a two-year deal with another team, said, “I could see him doing that. I think he has the courage to do that. He has the fire to do it.”
Not tight enough
Let’s be honest, the Pats’ handling of the Rob Gronkowski situation was dreadful. Whether they thought the New Year’s Eve Lego spiker was going to walk through that door, or they couldn’t find a fit — or just didn’t try — tight end was a dead spot in the offense.
Underhill addressed that with either Austin Hooper or Hunter Henry, both with pass-catching ability.
“Unless other receivers are added to the offense, perhaps catching ability should be prioritized a little more,” Underhill wrote. “Things can’t keep going the way they have for this offense.”
Hey, if they sign Henry they can have guys with the last names Harry and Henry. Cool.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell talks about keeping Brady and thus the Pats avoiding dead money.
He also said: “Brady isn’t the only veteran the Patriots need to bring back. Safety Devin McCourty, 32, is a free agent after finishing the five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed in March 2015, and while he flirted with retirement last offseason, he already has said he expects to keep playing in 2020. McCourty played at a Pro Bowl level this season, so he won’t lack for suitors if the Pats don’t pay up. New England let him hit free agency before re-signing him in 2015, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the same thing happened again here.”
Finally, we give you veteran NFL scribe Gary Myers early this week saying, “If this is the end of Patriots run, would Robert Kraft accept the 4th overall pick from the Giants for Bill Belichick? (Josh) McDaniels becomes HC. Brady stays. Pats draft his successor by getting Tua (Tagovailoa) or (Justin) Herbert. NYG loses out on pass rusher or OT, but Belichick is worth it.”
Then the Giants hired Pats special teams coach Joe Judge, a Belichick disciple.
And, the week was ending with Josh McDaniels just about out of the coaching openings. Cleveland?