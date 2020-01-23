AS Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons get ready to walk through the doors at Cooperstown, it makes you think about a local guy who once appeared to be headed in that direction.
Dustin Pedroia.
On an early path to the Hall of Fame, Pedroia was sidetracked by injury. Now it appears he may well have played his last game.
Amid the cloud of the ongoing illegal sign-stealing mess and with the announcement of the new Hall of Famers, word came from Arizona that Pedroia, the Red Sox’ little engine that could, had suffered “a significant setback.”
It looks like it’s over.
The 2007 Rookie of the Year, ’08 MVP and four-time Gold Glove winner sure was on that path to immortality. He won’t make it, but that won’t make Red Sox fans forget.
Old pal Bill Chuck (@BillyBall) presents one more bit of frustration for Pedroia, who at age 36 should still be playing.
“Both Dustin Pedroia and Mickey Mantle tried to continue playing on badly damaged knees and each lost the opportunity to finish with a .300 career batting average,” tweeted Chuck, who posted a chart that showed Mantle go .306, .305, .302 and .298 as his career average after his last four seasons (1965-68) while Pedroia went .301, .300, .300 and .299.
Pedroia had “knee joint preservation” surgery in August in place of total knee replacement. It was a last-ditch effort to get back. Back in May, he said, “I’m at a point right now where I need some time. That’s what my status is. Some days, I feel fine, and an hour later, walking is tough. If I’m on an hour-to-hour basis of being able to do anything athletically, that’s tough. I think the time will give me the right answer of if I can do this.”
Not unanimous
There are several possible reasons for Jeter to fall one vote short of joining Mariano Rivera as the only unanimous Hall of Fame choices.
None of them makes sense.
If it was done for publicity, the voter should lose his or her vote.
There are other possibilities. The voter had 10 others he or she wanted to vote for and knew Jeter would make it regardless; or he or she thought there should never be a unanimous selection, which makes you think it was a new voter because Rivera was unanimous just last year.
The non-vote doesn’t taint what Jeter was: one of the more-significant winners ever to play the game. And now he joins so many other greats who didn’t get every vote.
From old pal/current freelancer Wallace Matthews: “Babe Ruth was left off 11 ballots. Mickey Mantle, 43. Willie Mays, 23. Sandy Koufax, 52. Ted Williams, 20. Jackie Robinson, 36. Yogi Berra left off 57, and needed two shots. Joe DiMaggio left off 28 ballots, and needed four tries to get in. So one guy didn’t vote for Jeter?”
By the way, as the official scorer in his final game, I actually gave Jeter the last of his 3,465 MLB hit. It was an infield chop that ended with third baseman Garin Cecchini attempting a bare-hand but unable to corral the ball. He probably had no chance, anyway — so the call was not difficult.
Curt Schilling came up just short of Fame election and should make it in next year when there are no slam-dunk first-timers.
Offered Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe: “It’s all opinion, and I respect my colleagues, but I don’t get Curt Schiling not getting into The Hall. I hope him being a ludicrous gasbag on matters other than baseball isn’t the reason. He will continue to get my vote.”
Stay or go
While most of the talk centers around the immediate future of Tom Brady, there are other significant Patriots who may or may not return in 2020.
Matthew Slater, arguably the game’s top special teams player, knows where he’d LIKE to be.
“It’s hard for me to visualize myself playing anywhere else,” he says. “But that’s not always my decision so I think that’s out of my control. I’ve expressed publicly and privately to remain a Patriot for the entirety of my career and certainly I still feel that way so we’ll see how it goes.”
And Devin McCourty?
“He wants to play. Retirement is not an option,” agent Andy Simms told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
On a recent “Double Coverage” podcast, McCourty said, “No one really knows what’s going to happen. I would say most teams really don’t even think about free agency for a couple weeks; I would say the beginning of March ... So you think where you could go, will you be on your team again? But there’s really nothing (definitive) to think about.”
I’m guessing both will return, but with NFL finances being what they are …
Baffled
Rob Gronkowski, interviewed on Sportsnet, weighs in on Brady, saying, “I mean, that’s a lot of speculation out there that I don’t even … I sometimes read it and I’m like, ‘Dang, this is crazy how much speculation goes out there.’ “I would say that’s probably all what it is, too. It’s just all speculation and all that type of stuff. He’s been with New England for 19 years now, so who knows? It would be weird to a lot of people, I would say. I don’t know, man. I can’t foresee the future.”
By the way, Robert Kraft told TMZ “We plan to” keep Brady with the Pats. Just not sure that’s the final word.
While we continue to wonder about the futures of all of the above comes word Antonio Brown is in trouble and is being sought by police in Florida for alleged burglary and battery.
Jimmy Garoppolo is in the Super Bowl. Did the Patriots make a mistake trading him away? In a word, no. Sports Illustrated’s Gary Myers, who wrote the book on Brady and Peyton Manning, tweets, “Dumbest comment w/ 49ers in SB 54: The Pats made mistake trading Jimmy G. He was going to be FA and NE couldn’t pay him w/out getting rid of Brady, who since the 2017 trade has played in 2 SBs (1-1) & was 12-4 this year. Mistake: Bill Walsh taking Gio Carmazzi over Brady in 2000.”
Not loving Walter
Earlier this season, Walter McCarty‘s Evansville Purple Aces upset then-No. 1 Kentucky, with the coach taking all kinds of bows amid talk of a positive future. Now, McCarty is out of work, fired amid investigation of “alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the university’s Title IX policy.” The school’s president said, “since the start of the investigation, the university has received additional reports of alleged misconduct by Mr. McCarty.”
This all took place in a span of 65 days. From the top of the mountain to the garbage dump. Sad story.
Annual meeting
I’m off to New York Friday for the annual official scorers’ seminar. Friday we are at MLB’s new Manhattan offices and then Saturday we’re at the MLB Network’s Studio 54 over in Secaucus, N.J.
During the meeting, we go over difficult calls that take place during a season and any possible changes in the system.
Finally, I give you an apology for a mistake in Tuesday’s print edition: RICKY Rubio is the guard who took an Enes Kanter elbow to the face in a recent game. MARCO Rubio is a United State senator and former candidate for President.
Sorry about that.
.