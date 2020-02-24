Boston gets one more forward from Anaheim before the trade deadline.
APPARENTLY, there is no truth to the rumors that your Boston Bruins were in talks aimed at acquiring Lionel, Nicole or even Sofia Richie.
Or Richie Cunningham.
Or Richie Sambora.
Or, as column pal Glen Farley suggested, Richie Incognito.
No, the B’s apparently had reached their roster limit on the Richies. At least on the Ritchies.
Don Sweeney, in need of a scoring winger for his Stanley Cup-contending club, had to watch all kinds of wingers go from team to team, and all he got, to add to the earlier acquisition of Ondrej Kase, was Nick Ritchie – he of the brother (Brett) already languishing in Providence.
Danton Heinen out. Nick Ritchie in.
That’s it?
Yep.
Want a list of wingers who might have helped the Bruins who will now help other teams?
Vincent Trocheck. Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Ilya Kovalchuk. Andreas Athanasiou. Patrick Marleau. Wayne Simmonds. Sonny Milano. Connor Sheary. Vlad Namestikov. Erik Haula. Tyler Ennis. And, of course, Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman had already been moved.
Now, this is NOT to say all of these players would have meant more of an upgrade than Ritchie, a big body but one with the reputation of perhaps not playing hard all the time. Some WOULD have.
As far as Ritchie not playing hard all the time, that was with the Ducks. They’re out of it. The Bruins are not.
“You cannot change the spots on a leopard,” former GM Brian Burke said on the NHL Network. “You can bend a guy a little bit if your room is strong enough and that room is strong enough.”
Burke, who said he likes Ritchie as a person, also said he thought Ritchie was “a little bit overweight.” Now, he should be motivated.
“I don’t know if I expected it, but I’m excited now to go to a contender like Boston and a city like that,” Ritchie said. Kind of going from all the way out west to all the way to the east is going to be a really good opportunity for me and I’m really excited to get going with them.”
Said Sweeney, who sees the newest Ritchie as the kind of “net-front presence” needed in the playoffs: “We’re trying to address the needs of our hockey club, first and foremost and we think we tried to do that that with these two acquisitions.
“… We targeted certain players, Nick being one of them.”
If the Bruins can wake their newest Ritchie up, this could be a real find. But the injection of real talent tends to energize a hockey “room.” The players appreciate what management did to help the team going forward. The two ex-Ducks are not stars.
Remember, however, I said in this space that the Bruins, the points leader in the NHL, are good enough to where they didn’t have to make a major deal. This is essentially the team that came within a home ice win of the Stanley Cup in 2019. Forget what happened to that tired group that got blown out in Vancouver. This team is good. Very good.
“I knew I’d get asked the question: Did I get it right? Did I get the right Ritchies this time?” Sweeney said, adding a bit of levity to his media conference. “We do believe that he adds an element that we didn’t have prior to today.
“We’re hoping.”
Sweeney was able to move some money. Does that free up cash for Torey Krug?
The most-desired player on the market Monday was former Boston College star Chris Kreider. But the Rangers took Kreider out of the mix, signing him to a seven-year extension. You wonder what kind of offers were made leading up to the Rangers making the deal.
Some guys who were not traded: Joe Thornton didn’t go anywhere. Zach Parise was reportedly close to going to the Islanders — who traded for and then signed Pageau — for Andrew Ladd. But the deal was complicated and never got done.
Familiar tune
If you’re wondering what the Red Sox are doing during this offseason of the fans’ discontent, let’s hop into the time machine and go back a few years.
Remember 2012, when the Red Sox finished last under Bobby Valentine and were rescued from salary purgatory by the Dodgers, who took Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford and Josh Beckett off their hands? Well, we might be seeing history repeating itself.
OK, Mookie Betts is gone and David Price is too. The Dodgers have again bailed the Sox out, this time getting them under the $208 million tax threshold. But let’s see what happens to the Boston roster — and in some ways we can connect back to 2012-13.
In that offseason, the Sox added Shane Victorino, Mike Napoli, Lyle Overbay, Koji Uehara, Ryan Dempster, Stephen Drew, Joel Hanrahan and a utility player named Brock Holt.
Was there anyone on that list who gave you any reason to think 2013 would mean the third World Series?
Now, the names have changed but the impact could be similar.
Jose Peraza, Alex Verdugo, Martin Perez, Kevin Pillar, Kevin Plawecki, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Jeter Downs, Phillips Valdez … hardly household names, right?
Let’s see how it plays out THIS time.
The Verdugo situation is puzzling. Again, the Red Sox balked at the medicals of young pitcher Brusdar Graterol, but ignored what the Dodgers told them about Verdugo’s back — and this guy will not be ready for opening day.
“It’s going along good,” Verdugo said the other day. “Obviously coming back from a stress fracture in my back. A certain amount of the rehab process is honestly giving it time. You have to let the bone heal. There is stuff that happens.”
Clearly, the Red Sox were intent on getting rid of the money and hoping for the best from the three young players they got in return.
Statement game
They talk about them all the time, but statement games usually end up in a victory.
That wasn’t the case Sunday, when the Celtics lost an all-out war with the Lakers at Staples. They lost the game (a couple of very shaky calls helped decide the outcome) but lost it without Kemba Walker — and showed they can more than play with the big boys.
The officiating in this game, particular down the stretch, was awful, capped by giving the mild-mannered Brad Stevens a technical foul with 15.5 seconds left in the game. A quality official gives a coach — especially one with this stellar reputation — a little leeway. Seriously?
“That’s a great atmosphere,” said Jaylen Brown. “It don’t get too much better than that. To be honest, I had a great time. Even though we lost, it was fun being out there competing at the highest level, and it makes you thirsty for the postseason.”
A special game, with a special man, Bill Russell, seated at courtside wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey.
Finally, we give you the funniest from NHL trade deadline day: Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau left the ice during practice. A trade? Nah.
Gaudreau said he had to go to the bathroom.