“Get me rewrite!”
It’s an old newspaper saying when the story you have already filed has to be updated by late developments.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a time — in sports — where “get me re-write” had to be used more than in these troubled days of the virus.
For instance, the lead (or, lede, as it’s called in this business) was supposed to be dedicated to Tuukka Rask pitching his 50th career shutout, doing it on his birthday, and how he took another step toward winning the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie.
With that, we were also supposed to talk about the Bruins’ very real chance of winning the Stanley Cup.
“Get me re-write.”
If you haven’t noticed, the sports world blew up Wednesday and Thursday. The competition and the entertainment that goes with it are gone, at least for the foreseeable future. Being quarantined is one thing. Being quarantined with no games on TV? Are you KIDDING me?
Playing without fans could NOT have happened. LeBron James was ahead of the curve on that one. I watched St. John’s score the last 23 points of their Big East tournament game against Georgetown and it wouldn’t have happened without the MSG crowd.
Are the NBA and NHL seasons over? Will they make it back — without a chunk of the regular seasons and perhaps even the playoffs? Will we have indoor playoffs in July? When will the Red Sox be able to start their season of doom (the one being predicted by the naysayers, anyway)?
Events, tournaments, were dropping by the minute Thursday. The Big East canceled its tournament at HALFTIME of a game. At the ACC tourney, Florida State players and coaches gathered and were given the league championship trophy.
The whole thing is surreal — and was changing by the minute; MLB announcing a two-week delay in the start of the season even while the final day of spring training games were being played.
Bizarre.
The right thing
While Utah big man Rudy Gobert had already cast himself as a villain in this mess — jokingly touching reporters’ microphones after he met the media the other night — and then being diagnosed with the virus, Mark Cuban emerged quickly as a hero.
Wednesday night, as his Mavericks were playing the Nuggets on national television, the Dallas owner became the first to declare he intends to take care (financially) of the hourly workers at his arena. Thursday, he said that would also cover concert workers — and that he was already talking to other NBA owners about doing the right thing.
“I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren’t going to be able to come to work,” Cuban said.
Class. Pure class!
“They get paid by the hour, and this was their source of income,” he said. “So, we’ll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we’ve already started the process of having a program in place. I don’t have any details to give, but it’s certainly something that’s important to me.”
Hourly workers at arenas and stadiums don’t make money if there are no games. Hopefully, owners across our sports world will step up and do the right thing. They can afford it.
Cuban also said this situation is “like out of a movie; it’s not even real.”
Wrestling future
One way to quickly spread the virus would be grappling with another sweaty body in the fake world of professional wrestling. But as had been speculated since the day he announced his retirement from football (and even before that) that’s apparently where Rob Gronkowski is headed.
Yes, wrestling. WWE and all that RAW nonsense.
Having spent enough time in the Patriots locker room to know Gronk is no Rhodes scholar, even thinking he often answers questions like a lamp post, I also felt the big fella isn’t stupid. Now, I’m not too sure.
If this deal with the scripted world of wrestling goes through and also includes him actually … you know, wrestling, then all we can do is shake our heads.
Think about it. Gronk has spent the past 13 months making his battered body feel better. He has credited CBD oil with making him get over the NFL bruises. Why in the world would he want to put the rejuvenated body through that — and not through football?
The sport is fake. It’s scripted. We know that. But that doesn’t mean these people aren’t athletes. Most are in great shape and body slamming or getting body slammed — even in a scripted scenario — has to hurt as much as getting hit by a smaller cornerback.
The NFL wouldn’t allow Gronk to use CBD and play in the league and Gronk has said he wouldn’t return unless it became legal. Clearly that wouldn’t be a new problem in this new venture. But there’s still pain — and this very competitive and still-young man would become a circus clown.
Don’t know about you, but I hate the thought of that.
Locked out
When all the delays, postponements and cancellations are dealt with and the sports world gets back to “normal,” it will be interesting to see where this whole media not allowed in locker rooms thing goes.
I’m approaching 50 years in this business and I have never once felt WELCOME in a locker room or clubhouse.
Baseball teams built new stadiums that included enormous clubhouses with places for players to hide. Let’s see where this goes.
Socking the Sox
Rick Porcello blames the Red Sox for his struggles in 2019, which, by the way, continued his pattern of being good in even-number years and not good in the odd-number seasons.
Talking to John Harper of SNY, the Mets righty said the Red Sox asked him to throw more four-seam fastballs, challenging hitters up in the zone.
Porcello is a low-ball pitcher.
“It’s kind of embarrassing to say it,” Porcello said, “but I felt like I was throwing underwater for most of the season.”
More like paralysis by analysis — and it started last spring training.
He went back to his roots last September and pitched better.
“They were telling me I had a high spin rate, that I should use it, but I found out I can’t go up in the zone at 92 (mph) when I’m not making pitches to establish down,” he said. “You want to be coachable, so I tried it, but it didn’t work for me. I didn’t win a Cy Young by throwing four-seamers.”
Finally, there has been only one other time in NHL history that there was no Stanley Cup winner — at least in a year that wasn’t canceled by lockout. In 1919, the NHL champion Montreal Canadiens were tied 2-2-1 in a series with the Pacific Coast Hockey Associations Seattle Metropolitans. Game 6 was never played because the flu had left the Canadiens without enough players and the Cup was not awarded.
By the way, Montreal defenseman Joe Hall was stricken and died four days later, while team manager George Kennedy survived but died years later from after-effects of the illness that left him weakened.