Nobody knows, but it’s fun to play the guessing game.
AMID ALL the uncertainty surrounding the Boston sports picture these days, there is one thing we can say with virtual certainty:
Tom Brady will NOT manage the Boston Red Sox.
The GOAT wants to play football in 2020. He may play it in Foxborough, may play it somewhere else. There is, of course, that slight chance the proper deal doesn’t come along and he decides not to play at all.
Regardless, he will not manage the Red Sox, who sit less than a month from spring training without a skipper for the 2020 ship while awaiting the results of the MLB investigation.
More on that later.
Sunday, Brady, appearing with Jim Gray for a regular Westwood One Sunday chat, said he plans on playing and that he’s open to doing it somewhere else.
Hey, perhaps he can get a job like Jimmy Garoppolo‘s: hand the ball off a hundred times, throw for 77 yards and go to the Super Bowl.
“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said on Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”
He has cleared out his Gillette luxury box, packed up his home in Brookline, Mass., and moved to Connecticut for some quality family ties. There has yet to be a meeting with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick and the free agent thing doesn’t take place until March 18.
Opinions and theories continued to pop up by the minute as to No. 12’s future. When he was seen talking to Raiders owner Mark Davis at the UFC event over the weekend, he was becoming a Raider. If he takes his kids to Sea World, he’ll be a Dolphin. A Grand Ol’ Opry trip makes him a Titan playing for Mike Vrabel.
It’s all speculation and, fact is, nobody knows. I still think he’s coming back here but I also thought the Packers would beat the 49ers, who cruised despite the 77 yards of passing.
By the way, a report surfaced that Brady was “embarrassed” that 13 quarterbacks make more than he does. Remember, Brady kept redoing his contract to help the team’s cap situation so he’s responsible for much of this. He kept doing the right thing.
Getting ready
As of March 18, Jarrett Stidham could be the only quarterback on the Patriots roster.
He has thrown exactly four passes in the NFL. Three of them were completed but one was to the other team. Is he the future?
“Right now, I can’t really think too much about all of that. I have to worry about what I need to do to prepare to enhance my game, to learn as much as I possibly can,” Stidham told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve focused on, making a big stride from Year 1 to Year 2.”
Sox search
The Baseball Writers’ Dinner and the Winter Weekend have come and gone. The Red Sox’ equipment van leaves for Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 3. This team doesn’t have a manager.
Mike Lowell has volunteered to do it for a year, but only if Alex Cora would be coming back at the end of a still-unknown suspension.
“I would love to if I knew it was just for a year and Cora was guaranteed to come back,” Lowell told WEEI in a text.
Jerry Remy chimed in over the weekend, supporting bench coach Ron Roenicke as a “lead candidate” for the job. But if the Sox are nailed in the coming MLB report, will the bench coach, the second in command under Cora, survive?
Remy also said, “The other option would be something like … Jason Varitek. The setback there is that he hasn’t managed. But there’s a lot of guys who have started managing who have never managed before. And the key there is to get yourself a good bench coach. You really need an excellent bench coach. … I can’t imagine this team going into spring training without a manager. It doesn’t make any sense.”
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the Red Sox had interest in Hensley Meulens, who was slated to be the bench coach for the Mets under new manager Carlos Beltran, also taken down in this sign-stealing mess.
Tweeted Heyman: “Red Sox have shown interest in Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens. Presumably, he’s a potential candidate for the Mets job, too.”
Bruins woes
The Bruins, who host the Golden Knights Tuesday night before starting their long break, enter Tuesday’s game 0-7 in shootouts, with more extra-time losses than any team in the NHL and tied for second place in the overall NHL standings, three points away from the lead.
But if you factor in the OT/shootout losses, this team is just 28-22. Twice in the last week, the B’s have coughed up three-goal leads and lost in regulation, the second and third time this season that’s happened.
They were 11-2 after beating the Penguins on Nov. 4. That makes then 17-9-10 since.
The Bruins need a top-six forward and you have to wonder if they will deal Charlie McAvoy to get one.
Sunday, they blew a 3-0 first-period lead and lost in Pittsburgh — and Bruce Cassidy wasn’t thrilled. McAvoy coughed the puck up to Evgeni Malkin for the losing goal.
“You need to make a play. You can’t turn the puck over there,” the coach said. “There’s too much of that going on. Guys that have offensive ability have to start playing to their strength a little more on our back end, or we have to seriously consider what type of D corps do we want?
“We are supposed to be mobile, we are supposed to be able to move the puck, break pucks out and add to our offense. Right now that is a challenge for us.”
He didn’t mention forward Sean Kuraly, who could be seen gliding around and not doing much of anything as Bryan Rust scored.
Big game
The Celtics entertained the Lakers (Anthony Davis was back) Monday night coming off that bizarre Saturday night and loss to the Suns at TD Garden.
Marcus Smart hitting 11 3-pointers? Are you serious? Remember when he couldn’t shoot?
Smart entered the game as hardly a candidate to smash the team record for treys. He goes 11-for-22, on the same night Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, who came in shooting 29 percent from behind the arc, went 6-for-8.
Smart scored huge leadership points when he publicly consoled Gordon Hayward after the latter blew a big layup late in the game. He also said he would have traded that trey record for a win.
By the way, @Celtics_Stats tweeted: “Marcus Smart has scored at least 20 points in consecutive games for the first time in his 373-game NBA career.”
Finally, you never really know what Tommy Heinsohn will blurt out. When Turkish import Enes Kanter delivered an errant elbow to the face of Marco Rubio, Heinsohn said, “He got hit by a turkey wing.”
Oh, and Happy Hall of Fame Day!