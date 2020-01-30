IT’S ALMOST TIME for the equipment truck to head for Fort Myers, Fla. The Red Sox don’t have a manager and the hot stove winds seem to be blowing Mookie Betts west.
Relax, Red Sox Nation. I’m here to tell you this isn’t all the gloom and doom it appears to be.
The equipment will make it to Florida, there will be a manager — be it Mark Kotsay, Jason Varitek or whomever — and the Sox will still be pretty good even if they don’t have Betts, their best player.
There is no indication Betts wants to reach his big pay day (as if $27 million is small, right?) in Boston. He has turned down extensions along the way, making it clear he wants to be a free agent and is willing to gamble his future for the right to hit the open market.
WEEI’s Lou Merloni detailed the previous extensions, also noting the Betts camp came back with 12 years at $420 million the last time. That’s a lofty ask and his circumstances dictate he’s likely to get more than Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. He’s not necessarily better than the above-mentioned stars, but timing is everything and Betts has timing on his side.
As you know, the Red Sox can a) trade Betts now and get whatever you can while lowering the payroll; b) hang on to him now and move him at the summer deadline if they’re out of the race; c) ride the whole thing out and gamble they can re-sign him after the season, getting draft pick compensation if he leaves (remember, they could lose selection via an MLB investigation); d) keep making him offers with the hope he finally concedes.
Andy McCullough of The Athletic wrote, “After months of posturing and preliminary discussions, the team remains engaged with Boston about a trade involving Mookie Betts, according to people familiar with the situation. The Dodgers have the financial resources and the prospects necessary to acquire Betts, the 2018 American League MVP and a consensus top-five player in the sport. As new Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom ponders how to forge his franchise’s path forward, the Dodgers and the Padres loom as the most likely landing spots for Betts, if a trade is to be consummated.
“Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, has spent all winter hunting for a star. Betts fits the bill.”
As the days ticked down during spring training, more and more reports were coming out that had Betts playing out his final year before free agency in either San Diego or Los Angeles. And while trades often come out of the blue and involve a team so far unknown, the Padres and Dodgers appear to be right in the middle of things.
And while losing Betts, thus leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Sox fans, will be painful, it doesn’t mean this team will stink.
Say, for instance, Andrew Benintendi shakes off 2019 and becomes the player we think he can be. He’d be in a lineup that still has J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, etc. Wil Myers, rumored to be coming back from San Diego, had a bad year in 2019, batting .239 with 18 homers, 53 RBIs, a .739 OPS and a negative WAR. But he did hit 58 home runs over 2016 and ’17 and coming to Fenway Park won’t hurt.
The offense will be fine, meaning it will, as usual, come down to pitching.
While Eduardo Rodriguez had a breakout season in ’19, Chris Sale, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi, who will make $79 million this season, combined for 15 wins and 59 starts. If they’re all healthy, the top four on this pitching staff is strong. Price, of course, could be in a package to L.A., with the Dodgers bailing the Red Sox out of a financial crisis for the second time in nine years.
Is Brandon Workman the closer? Will “the opener” be the fifth starter? How does the bullpen depth shake out? We all know relievers blow hot and cold from year to year so we don’t know how they’ll be in ’20.
And we don’t know who the manager will be. Sparky Anderson used to say he was really needed to actually MANAGE in “five to 10 games” per year. The rest is about handling the players, in and out of the clubhouse.
The Astros hired Dusty Baker to steady a ship that is going to include all kinds of noise on the road. Baker is the perfect fit in Houston and it will be interesting to see which way the Red Sox, still awaiting their penalty from MLB, decide to go.
Regardless, the new skipper will have himself a decent team.
Kyrie struggles
Kyrie Irving left Madison Square Garden an hour before Sunday’s game with the Knicks, too shaken over the death of Kobe Bryant to play a basketball game.
His comments, delivered while fighting back tears after returning to the court, fit the horrible moment:
“Just trying to keep my emotions together. I mean, you’ve got to understand his family and his friends and, you know, it’s just hard to conjure up the words. You try to find a clear-cut message you would send to GiGi and Kobe and everybody that lost their lives in such a tragedy like that, it’s hard. I’ve been trying to do this for the last few days, just trying to get ready for a moment like this, but I just got to let it be, let it flow.
“I know he’s down watching us, as well as Gigi, as well as the young ballplayers that were on the plane as well. I was just with them at the Mamba Academy, working out with them in the summertime. … “It’s heartbreaking for all of us, but I’m not the only one dealing with something. So, I think it’s a beautiful thing is that it’s connecting all of us, and his seeds that he’s planted in all of us can continue to grow and his legacy is going to live on forever, obviously. But that man was a philosopher. He was a teacher. He left so many great things here for us to follow, so I’m just going to continue to carry that torch.”
Well said.
Backing out
David Backes has made it through waivers but there’s no plan for the veteran leader to head to Providence.
“After speaking with David, we have agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time,” GM Don Sweeney said in a brief release Thursday. “David is fit and able to play, but in order to preserve all potential options for both David and the Bruins moving forward, we have decided this is the best course of action.”
Finally, we salute legendary assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia on his second retirement from the Patriots. Just as he was last time, he will be missed.
“It was a privilege to coach with Dante for so long,” Bill Belichick said. “I knew that long before his initial retirement and throughout a second act of continued excellence. Dante is among the very best assistant coaches ever.”