CHAOS!
No, we’re not talking about Washington, D.C. and all the impeachment fun.
We’re talking about the state of Major League Baseball.
With a month or so before teams convene in Florida and Arizona, three teams — the Red Sox, Astros and Mets — are all looking for managers.
Think about that. Alex Cora, A.J. Hinch and Carlos Beltran were all making preparations for spring training.
Beltran, entering his first season as a manager, got the ax Thursday.
Now, they’re all out.
“Mutually agreed” is the term we’ve heard from both the Red Sox and Mets, but all three were fired — and the names were flying as to who takes these highly visible jobs.
As I mentioned here the other day, I think Jason Varitek is the most-logical choice to manage the Red Sox.
Positive PR is needed now — and Varitek is a local hero, a smart catcher and popular teammate. The hiring makes sense on so many levels.
Now, we have no way of knowing if Varitek wants to manage or if he wants to deal with the media pre- and post-game. Remembering him as a player, I never got the feeling he wanted to talk to us. Inheriting this job from Cora in the middle of this firestorm might not be what he wants to do.
Apparently, Vegas disagrees.
BetOnline.com released the following odds Wednesday on the next manager of the Red Sox:
Varitek 3/1; Hensley Meulens 7/2; Mark Kotsay 5/1; Carlos Febles 6/1; Eduardo Perez 6/1; Matt Quatraro 6/1; Dusty Baker 9/1; Tim Bogar 10/1; Craig Breslow 12/1; Ron Roenicke 16/1; Brad Ausmus 20/1; Bruce Bochy 25/1; David Ortiz 50/1.
As folks speculate in Boston — and all signs point to Bochy wanting to sit out the year and coach France in the World Baseball Classic — some of the old names have popped up, especially in Boston and Houston. Buck Showalter, John Gibbons, Baker, Mike Scioscia are some. This appears to be a time where stability is the key.
The Mets are in a different situation. They just went through the interviewing process and now have to go back to their list. TV guy Eduardo Perez is said to have finished second there and they could go back to him.
Word surfaced Thursday that Showalter had already interviewed with the Astros and Gibbons (a Texas guy) was due. Baker had not been contacted.
Will Bochy change his mind and return for at least a year? If he does, I agree with WEEI’s Rob Bradford in saying the Red Sox should at least make a phone call.
Regardless of how this turns out, baseball, a sport already trying to regain its popularity amid other negativity (time of game, live-ball, etc.) is dealing with the ridiculous task of needing three managers with spring training right around the corner.
As far as Cora, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweeted, “The shame of #RedSox manager Alex Cora’s demise is that he didn’t need computer technology to steal signs and gain a competitive edge. Cora’s former teammates say he was ingenious stealing signs and watching pitchers tip pitches simply by using his own eyes.”
Blame replay
I’ve stated here before that the game’s replay system, which calls for TV monitors to be close to the dugout, has been silly since Day 1.
There is a very easy, time-saving way around this: The umpire crew chief has an earpiece and when a close play comes up, the central operation in New Jersey monitoring games buzzes the umpire and says, “We’re looking at it.” No waiting for managers to decide if they want to challenge. No watching out-of-shape umpires waddle across the field to get to the headset for a lengthy look — a process they really don’t contribute to — before a decision.
The whole thing could take less than a minute. You could take those dreaded monitors away from the dugouts, thus eliminating the cheating that has shattered this offseason.
Discussing all this at dinner at Wednesday night’s Celtics game (speaking of disasters), veteran Boston radio producer Doug Lane made the argument MLB is “culpable” in all this. His point was a math teacher put all the answers to a test on the blackboard, told the students not to look at the board and left the room.
The kids are gonna cheat, right?
Good point. Eliminating those monitors from the dugouts would help clean things up.
In the middle of all this, I support Rob Manfred and the moves he has made — and WILL make.
Uncomfortable session
If you saw the Red Sox brass meet the media Wednesday, you saw one uncomfortable situation. And while it’s true they couldn’t specifically talk about the ongoing Red Sox investigation, someone could have stepped up and said this entire situation is a mess that led to three teams being without a manager.
Obviously, there will be at least one more of these news conferences coming in Boston. I hope we get more genuine feelings than the standard pap we saw Wednesday.
As Beltran was “stepping down” in New York, the social media world was abuzz that the Astros may have been using buzzers in THEIR cheating. Stay tuned.
MVP talk
Remember way back in 1988, when Mike Greenwell finished second to Jose Canseco in the American League MVP race? And then when Greenwell said the award should go to him retroactively because Canseco cheated?
Well, Jose Altuve was the 2017 AL MVP — and Aaron Judge, the rookie of the year, finished second after hitting 52 home runs.
How does Judge feel about all this? Well, he did delete a picture of him and Altuve from his social media.
By the way, Mookie Betts of the 2018 Red Sox was the MVP. Mike Trout was second.
Obviously, none of this stuff — titles, awards, etc. — will be erased by this scandal. But it does make you think.
In other news …
Believe it or not, the rest of the sports world continues while baseball burns. This week … Tom Brady cleared out his luxury box at Gillette Stadium; the Bruins broke a long tradition of standing up for a teammate by not attacking Emil Bemstrom after Tuukka Rask suffered another concussion; and the Celtics suffered a embarrassing home loss to the Pistons Wednesday night, thus sinking to 5-5 in their last 10 games heading into Thursday night’s game in Milwaukee.
While watching the Bruins in Columbus, a game that ended with the B’s 0-7 for the season in shootoust, I commented “Terry O’Reilly just kicked his dog (to be fair, I don’t know if he HAS a dog).” And Cam Neely had to be flipping out.
Finally, NFL.com ranked its top 25 free agents heading into the offseason. Tom Brady is No. 9, Joe Thuney 13 and Devin McCourty made the “just missed” category. On Brady, they said, “PFF had Brady as the 11th-ranked quarterback in 2019, which feels about right, despite what some rougher conventional numbers might suggest. Does he really want to start in a new system, in a new city, at age 43?”