THE CLOCK is ticking.
Crickets on Tom Brady.
If the Patriots and the GOAT are talking to each other, no one seems to know about it. March 1 is Sunday. March 18 and free agency is less than three weeks away.
Nothing from Gillette Stadium. Nothing from Brady. Speculation from everywhere else, not all of it good if you’re rooting for TB12 to stay.
If you tuned in to ESPN Thursday, you saw Jeff Darlington predicting doom and gloom for those in Patriots Nation who are hoping this all works out and Brady stays.
Through a source whom Darlington said is close to Brady, Darlington said, “I am now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots.”
On Twitter, Darlington expounded,saying, “I know you’ll hate me. I know you’ll tell me I’m an idiot. And I understand why it’s so hard for all of us — myself included — to start accepting this likelihood. Hey, there’s still a chance. But... the reality is... Brady is looking forward to free agency. “
Ouch.
Unless this is what you WANT.
Are you looking forward to the Jarrett Stidham Era? Can you see your team signing a veteran to start next year (hey, Drew Brees would be cool, right?)?
But NBC’s Peter King, talking on WEEI, said, “Look, I think Jeff is great. I trust Jeff. I think he’s really good. ... Has Bill Belichick had his summit meeting with Tom Brady? I don’t know. Not that I know of, but who knows? Maybe he has. I wish I could say, ‘Yup, he’s right. Or no, he’s wrong.’ I can’t say either. I would be surprised if that decision has been made. That’s the only thing I could say. It would surprise me.”
And as we continue to follow this ping pong game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter went the other way, saying, “Darlington is more plugged into the situation than a lot of people realize,” Schefter said. “The chance and idea he’ll be somewhere else grows that much more real” with every day that goes by …“I haven’t heard anything that makes me think he’s coming back.”
Confused?
You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
I have thought all along he’s coming back — but that doesn’t mean he won’t listen come March 18.
Leaping ahead
This being a leap year, Jayson Tatum gets another day to add to his incredible February. The Rockets are in town Saturday night.
Coming into Wednesday night’s win in Salt Lake City that ended a 3-1 road trip (2-1 without Kemba Walker), stat maven Dick Lipe said:
“Tatum has averaged 30.3 points this month, most of any frontcourt player in the NBA and sixth overall. His 45 3-pointers lead all NBA players in February, and are the most ever by a Celtic in February.
“That’s the fourth-highest scoring average all-time by a Celtic in February, trailing (Paul) Pierce (33.5 in 2005-06) and (Larry) Bird (33.1 in 1987-88 and 30.9 in 1984-85).
“Tatum is one of four players averaging at least 23 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. The others in that elite group are Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.”
Then, Tatum went out and scored 30 points while grabbing 11 rebounds at Utah. That left him at 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the season. In the four games on the trip, he scored 138 points and shot 19-for-34 from 3-point range. He has scored 177 points in the last five games.
In short, the kid, who turns 22 next Tuesday, has become a star. The step back he took in his sophomore 2018-19 has been replaced by chatter of MVP votes.
Tweeted Cedric Maxwell: “@celtics fans, you’re watching a sophomore slump transform into a star early this season and possibly a superstar now. I’ve played w superstars from their rookie season. I know what it looks like. Jayson Tatum is blossoming before our eyes.”
Asked on ESPN what the difference is between last season and this one, Tatum said, “The game has really slowed down this season from last year.”
Special greeting
After the game in Portland, Tatum met his idol, Carmelo Anthony, on the court and the pair swapped jerseys.
“I love him,” said Anthony. “He’s a guy that is establishing himself as we’re all witnessing, we’re all watching. I love his game, I love watching him play.”
Said Tatum: “Oh man. Besides Kobe (Bryant), Melo’s probably one of my top three favorite players. I studied him so much growing up. I’m one of his biggest fans.”
By the way, Tatum scored 36 points without attempting a free throw at Portland, leading @celtics_stats to tweet: “Jayson Tatum is the second player in the NBA this season to score at least 36 points without attempting a free throw. The other? Marcus Smart (37 pts, Jan. 18 vs. PHX).”
That was the game that saw Smart set the franchise record of 11 3-pointers).
Predictable?
While the Yankees were dealing with yet another Giancarlo Stanton injury (calf), the Red Sox sent word up from Florida that Chris Sale won’t be ready for Opening Day.
Neither star will ever be candidates for the game’s top ironman.
Just the other day, Sale, dealing with pneumonia, said, “I think I’m going to be ready for it but those aren’t my calls to make.”
In the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline, folks wondered if Joe Thornton would have accepted a trade to a contender. Many felt he wanted to end his career with the Sharks, but … “As you get older, you realize you only have so many shots at this thing. It would have been nice to at least have a chance (at the Stanley Cup),” he said after not being asked to waive his right to stay. “... I wanted a shot, you know? Believe it or not. I’ve been hunting this thing down for 22 years, so I wanted another shot at it.”
Apparently, the Bruins didn’t feel the same way.
Condolences
Brady on Bryant via Twitter: “The world we live in is teaching EVERYONE to fear, to worry, to shame, or to give up. And that’s the opposite of what Kobe stood for. That’s what made Kobe a real superhero. He spoke about mentality with such conviction, about the idea that if you truly believed in something you could achieve it. ... He pushed others to find that same confidence. He was the real-life superhero our world needs.”
Finally, my thoughts go out to Dwight Evans and his family after the death of a second son. Tim Evans passed away at 47 from neurofibromatosis, the same genetic disorder that claimed his brother. Tim Evans underwent 44 surgical procedures during his life.
“He always had a tremendous sense of humor,” Tim’s mom, Susan Evans, told The Boston Globe. “He loved watching these hysterical movies and telling jokes.”
.
