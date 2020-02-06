IN THE END, the bottom line was … well, the bottom line.
First, team owner John Henry said the Red Sox had to get under the $208 million payroll, thus resetting the luxury tax. Then he said they DIDN’T have to get under the number, in the same train of thought saying they did. Then, he called the whole thing “a media creation” in an e-mail to Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe.
In the middle of it all came an MLB investigation that’s left the team without a manager. Did that factor into this whole thing?
When it came down to it, Henry decided to skip another run at a title and move Mookie Betts now. As the four sides in this wacky deal were working out final details (checking the medical condition of Brusdar Graterol), the bottom line is the Red Sox have fixed the bottom line.
For it? Against it? Irrelevant. It’s happening.
And guess what? The Sox are down at the $191 million level and actually have some room to maneuver in the event of a surprise run at the postseason (signing Brock Holt now might help). Two young players are coming back. Let’s see what happens.
My buddy Tom Keegan of the Boston Herald advised Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom to “call off your first trade and declare it null and void” in light of the Graterol medical report.
Wednesday, I actually heard Chris Russo on the MLB Network say ownership has to come clean with the fans and tell them they aren’t trying to win this year. Yeah, that makes sense. Who would say that out loud? Who?
Things have a way of changing quickly in this and every other game. Look, on the same day as Red Sox Nation was losing their favorite son, the Yankees lost James Paxton for 2-3 months with back surgery. See, things change.
Did Mookie want to leave? Or merely want to test the waters and see how much he could get?
Ask Jim Rice.
“I talked to Mookie last night, even when I was doing NESN, and I asked him about it,” Rice told MLB Network Radio. “He came out and said, ‘Look. This is my home. I don’t wanna go anyplace else. I don’t care what people have said, or what they’re talking about, this is my home. I wanna stay here.’
“And then I talked to him last night, (and) he said, ... ‘I’m gonna tell you ... I told you before, I wanted to stay.’ He said, ‘It was a business deal. ... I can’t do anything about it. It was a business deal, and they chose to go that way, and I have to accept it.’ That’s what he said.”
Did anyone out there ever hear Betts say he wanted to stay in Boston for the rest of his baseball life? Anyone? Drop me a note and let me know because I didn’t recall seeing it.
From the beginning, Betts seems to have been bent on free agency and the huge contract that awaits. If he somehow re-signs with the Dodgers, we know he’s been full of it. I don’t think he’s full of it — and I don’t, for a second, underestimate pressure from the players’ union, which is also looking for another big deal.
Remember when Alex Rodriguez wanted to give money back to facilitate the proposed trade to Boston? If I recall, the union balked and the deal was dead.
Could this have been taken care long ago? Doubt it, but the Red Sox didn’t help matters with all of the extensions they handed out (there was no reason to give Chris Sale $145 million before last year).
The funny postscript to this story is this: Now that the Sox are under the tax threshold, they are actually in better position to sign Betts long-term than they were before the trade. Hey, Aroldis Chapman came back to the Yankees, didn’t he?
Another thing, Sox fans: Just be happy you don’t root for the Mets, whose ownership picture blew up again this week with Steve Cohen backing out of his proposed deal.
Need a pitcher
With David Price off the team, and some money available, the Red Sox need a starter — unless they go with Martin Perez as No. 4 and the “opener” at No. 5.
Graterol, who had Tommy John (elbow) surgery in 2016, had a shoulder impingement that cost him two months during the 2019 season. He hit 101 on the gun in the playoffs against the Yankees, but while the Sox appeared to be thinking of him as a starter, the Twins had him as a reliever, and he may well wind up there in Boston.
And he’s only 21.
Is it possible Darwinzon Hernandez winds up in the rotation?
Here’s what the 2019 Baseball America Handbook projected on Hernandez:
“If Hernandez clicks, he should be a potential Jake McGee-type reliever who can blow away opponents with his fastball. Others see a Robbie Ray-type starter if he can cut down his walk rate.”
Rotation optimism
Nathan Eovaldi is one of the four apparently sure things in the rotation, and thinks the starting staff will be fine.
“We’ve kind of all got that chip on our shoulder where we want to go out there and be healthy the entire season,” Eovaldi told WBZ’s Jonny Miller. “ ... We’ve got a lot of things to prove. We all know how talented we are and how talented we can be.”
Note from @bostonsptsinf: “Red Sox will spend $50,409,418 in CASH for players that will not or are highly unlikely to bat or throw a pitch in Boston this year: David Price: $16,000,000; Rusney Castillo: $14,271,428; Dustin Pedroia: $13,125,000; Pablo Sandoval: $5 million; Manny Ramirez: $2,013,418.”
Quiet deadline
With bodies flying all over the NBA, the Celtics sat things out at the Thursday afternoon deadline.
Clint Capela, whose length could have helped the Celts around the basket, was swapped by Houston — electing to go without a center — to Atlanta, where he should be a perfect complement to Trae Young.
Meanwhile, old pal Marcus Morris reportedly was the subject of a bidding war between the Lakers and Clippers. At the deadline, Morris, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks, went to the Clippers (along with ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas from Washington), who took another step toward a potential title.
There was talk of the Celtics being interested in both Morris twins, but nothing came of that.
I’m looking for both the Celtics and Lakers to be busy on the buyout market (Tristan Thompson?). That deadline is March 1.
Finally, we have to give you our regular Tom Brady non-update update. From the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on WEEI the other day: “From my understanding, the Patriots ownership, who writes the checks, is willing to pay Brady more than $30 million. ... The Patriots want Tom Brady and would be willing to go where they haven’t before to keep him.”
.