QUICKIE QUIZ for you with just over three weeks left before opening day — and with the Red Sox and their interim manager still waiting on possible MLB discipline.
Not counting Eduardo Rodriguez, what current Red Sox starter reached double figures in victories in 2019?
No peeking.
The answer is … Martin (Mar-TEEN) Perez.
The left-hander, signed as a free agent, was 10-7 with a lofty 5.12 ERA for the Twins last season, allowing 23 homers in 165 1/3 innings. He seems like a dandy fourth or fifth starter on a team with a deep rotation.
But as the season starts, with Chris Sale likely to start on the injured list, Perez sits behind Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation. He also sits ahead of the now-likely scenario of the team using the “opener” for at least a time or two through the rotation.
“I think it’s the personnel,” said interim manager Ron Roenicke. “If your personnel really fits this opener-type thing, it makes sense. It makes a lot of sense. But if you have a stud fourth or fifth starter, you do it the other way.”
The Red Sox don’t have a stud fourth or fifth starter. You do the math.
With Sale throwing his first batting practice on a back field, Eovaldi looked great Sunday. But he was just 2-1 in 23 games — 12 starts — last year and hasn’t made more than 21 starts in a season since 2015.
Sale was 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year but you know all about his inability to answer the bell. He’s the ace but has to stay ON the field if this team is to have any chance in this perceived bridge year.
Ian Browne of MLB.com, breaking down the Sox’ potential opening day roster, delivered this on the rotation: “The Red Sox will be without Sale as the lefty opens the season on the 15-day injured list while working back to full strength after missing the start of the camp with the flu and pneumonia. Sale should return around April 7.
“There’s a chance the Sox go with two openers until Sale gets back. If not, (Ryan) Weber might be the leading candidate to win a starting spot. He doesn’t wow anyone on the radar gun, but he knows how to pitch and Boston thinks he can make a leap with some minor adjustments.”
Weber continued his quest for a spot Monday. There’s Tanner Houck. And Chris Mazza. And don’t forget Hector Velazquez.
In addition, GM Chaim Bloom still might go out and get another starter, either via trade or free agency. Calling this a work in progress is an understatement.
Investigation update
Commissioner Rob Manfred still hasn’t completed his study on what the Red Sox did or did not do in 2018. Meanwhile, word out of Arizona has the Dodgers confident their new right fielder will not be facing sanctions. Remember, no player has been punished and none WILL.
“I know with our front office, we do a lot of our due diligence before we make a deal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We have no questions or any concerns, none at all.”
Back to the Sox rotation: David Price is happier as a Dodger than he was in Boston. Shocking.
“It’s such a big difference from Boston to here,” Price told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Really, it’s night and day.”
And no Dennis Eckersley.
Price says he couldn’t believe the lack of media attention he got the first day he threw for his new team.
“It was like after me and Mookie had our introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium, we walk off the field when it was all done, and Mookie says, ‘That’s it? Is this a joke?’
“… I’ve only been here a couple of weeks but I really couldn’t be happier. Look, it’s not like I wanted to be traded. I was grateful for my four years in Boston. I went there to win, and we won. But if I had a list of the top three or four teams I would have wanted to be traded to, L.A. would definitely have been on it. I’m honored to be part of this franchise, and its place in history.”
More TB12 talk
As March 18 approaches, the opinions of where Tom Brady will play football in 2020 continue to flow in. At this time, there are still more signs pointing to it being somewhere not in New England.
Former teammate Matt Light weighed in with the Tennessee connection — clearly the best team on what seems to be a list of landing spots. That’s the address I’ve been behind if Brady does leave. He’s be playing for old pal Mike Vrabel.
“When those two would be at practice, they’d be going at it, each and every day trying to push each other, make each other better,” Light says. “Maybe (they’d) throw a few jabs in there, maybe mess with each other in ways that only those two know. So, they’re very familiar with one another, they enjoy the competitive side of things and, what you saw last season, with Vrabel having a couple years under his belt and being able to get those guys to buy into his mentality and his way of doing things — well guess what? That’s 12’s mentality, too.”
While speculation over the Pats being interested in Andy Dalton (yes, Andy Dalton) continues, a report Monday had the Giants and Colts OUT of the Brady picture.
And ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler delivered another take on Brady, saying, “Ready for a wild audible? Two people close to Antonio Brown — yes, that Antonio Brown — told us Brady keeps in consistent contact with Brown and has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever Brady goes next.
“According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop. Anything concerning Brown should be taken with not a grain but a bucket of salt at this point, but it does seem as if Brady and Brown formed at least some level of connection in their incredibly brief time together in New England.”
Brown is NOT likely to return to the Patriots, so if this is true …
Oh, and Sports Illustrated chimed in with “Until the QB and coach put their cards on the table, we’ll be nowhere near a resolution to the NFL’s biggest will-he-or-won’t-he question.”
As far as drafting a QB, Washington’s Jacob Eason, the son of Tony Eason but not THAT Tony Eason, says, “It would be a dream come true” to come in and sit behind Brady in New England.
No Kyrie
The Nets visit the Celtics Tuesday night in what could have marked another Kyrie Irving return. But the talented yet enigmatic guard, who has shouldered the blame for all that went wrong here last year, is out for the season with shoulder surgery (see what I did there?).
Kemba Walker was back at full practice Monday, but Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were missing with illness.
It really would be a kick to see what this team would be if all hands were on deck for an extended period of time.
Finally, the Yankees have added “Deep To Left With Bucky Dent” to their podcast family. The first one drops Tuesday. Should be a good one for Sox fans.