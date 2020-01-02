THE RUMORS concerning Josh McDaniel, Tom Brady and, yes, even Bill Belichick, continue to fly. The requiems for a dying dynasty are all over the internet. And after what happened against the Dolphins in the regular-season finale, it all makes sense. The Patriots are done.
Sorry, but don’t count me among those who think it ends Saturday night against Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans.
Kansas City the following week may well be a different story. But not the Titans and not at Gillette Stadium.
The Pats are five-point favorites to advance in their first wild card game in a decade. But the mood surrounding this team coming into this game is about anything but being a favorite.
Make no mistake, the Titans are no pushovers. But please don’t forget they’re a 9-7 team and while Ryan Tannehill, who is making his playoff debut, has led this surge, he is a quarterback who has fallen at Belichick’s feet before.
He is 0-6 lifetime at Gillette, 4-7 against the Pats.
You have to figure that McDaniels, who according to reports is already building a staff for whatever new job he’s going to get, is out. Does he take Brady with him? Does Brady play next year? Does he play for Belichick? Does Belichick consider the Giants? On and on it goes.
Asked Thursday if it’s strange to think this could be the last time he coaches Brady in a game, Belichick gave the predicable answer, saying, “Yeah, we’re focused on the Titans. That’s all I’m focused on, so we’ll do everything we can to get ready to go and play the best game we can play Saturday night.
Belichick back to the Giants? Paul Schwartz of the New York Post threw it out there, noting Belichick would bring McDaniels and front office guy Nick Caserio with him.
“With Belichick, McDaniels and Caserio, the Giants would import the best and brightest from the most successful franchise in the NFL, ready-made winners to yank the Giants out of their losing cycle,” Schwartz wrote.
Old foe
Tannehill is more than familiar to the Pats.
“I’m not a QB guru. He’s playing really good football, he’s doing a good job — draw back, third down, finding an open guy,” said the Patriots’ Devin McCourty. “He’s doing a great job in the play-action. And then I think he does a really good job. He never looks like he really wants to run, but the dude is fast so when he does run, he’s able to make big plays like you see on some of those boot(leg)s
“They run a boot and no one’s contained and so he just acts like he’s going to throw it and there’s like no one in front of him for 20 yards, so he just runs.”
Gronkie New Year
Rob Gronkowski, who continues to look very comfortable in his new life, made a major New Year’s Eve splash on Fox. And while it was rather embarrassing to see him spike a Lego bust of host Steve Harvey, the big fella spread his love around by providing a trip to the Super Bowl for teenage Aiden Clark, via Make-A-Wish.
Young Clark told Harvey he was a Patriots fan and Harvey said, “I’ve got a little surprise for you.” Up came Gronk, who gave his fan a helmet and signed jersey — and the trip.
As far as smashing Harvey’s Lego, the host wasn’t thrilled, snapping, “I don’t want to work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here? What is wrong with you?”
Gronk was wearing old-time football garb, including a leather helmet, for the spiking, but looked quite sporty as he danced with fans to YMCA.
Celtics rumor
It’s no secret the Celtics, even with Enes Kanter playing so well, are on the hunt for a big man. Well, JB Baruelo of The Inquisitr, threw this one out there on New Year’s Day:
The Celtics send Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Carsten Edwards, Robert Williams and a 2020 first-rounder to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng.
Yes, the money works in the ESPN Trade Machine.
Through Wednesday, Towns was averaging 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, while Dieg was at 7.0/5.7.
Terry Rozier’s Hornets lost all three games to his old team by a combined 64 points and Rozier shot 11-for-41 from the floor in the three games. He was impressed by the 2019-20 Celtics.
“Last year, obviously we had bumps in the road that we couldn’t overcome,” he said. “This year I think they’ve got a lot of guys that’s just leading the way and putting everything aside and just having fun for the most part, and I think it’s working for them.
“… This year I’m happy for them. It’s like they pulled it back together.”
Stern thoughts
Everything you like about the NBA, especially the way it has grown internationally, and so many other positive things regarding the Association, are the result of David Stern’s tenure as the league’s commissioner.
Stern passed away earlier this week at 77. The tributes, all deserved, poured in.
One of my favorites came from NBA writing veteran Peter Vescey, as well-connected as anyone during the Stern regime. He took to Twitter to say, “David Stern was always a fun sparring partner, even while being scolded. He was always up for debate, much of it laced with acute humor, usually at my expense. How could I not respect a man who always let me know his feelings, to my face?! Very sorry for his loss of life.”
Classic event
OK, you’re a hockey fan way back in the 80s and 90s and I tell you there will be an outdoor game between Dallas and Nashville in the Cotton Bowl. Dallas and Nashville? The Cotton Bowl?
But there it was, the game played before the second-largest outdoor crowd, and it was great.
During the NBC broadcast, we learned that Tuukka Rask, the goalie people around here love to hate, had the lowest goals-against average (2.29) in the NHL during the just-completed decade.
OK, we get it, technically the decade doesn’t end until Jan. 31, 2020 — because, after all, there was no Year Zero. But sorry, we are now in the 20s. Decades get identified by the zero year. That’s why LeBron James (Brady second) and Serena Williams were tabbed as the Athletes of the Decade.
And, finally, speaking of the just-completed “decade,” we also learned Jared Sullinger was the Celtics’ rebounding leader over the 10-year period. His 1,979 edged out movie star Kevin Garnett’s 1,940.
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.