IN CASE you missed it, Tom Brady didn’t play in Sunday’s thoroughly enjoyable football game.
The game was compelling from start to finish. The halftime show, perhaps polarizing, was a good one. The commercials were fine (Bill Murray? Come on).
Aside from Fox not identifying the all-time greats as they were shown before the game, the coverage was just fine.
Brady didn’t play.
But that didn’t keep TB12 from being a major part of the proceedings.
His strange Hulu ad wasn’t really the news, even though it cleared up that picture he posted of himself in black and white in a tunnel (moving on or staying?) No, this wasn’t about the commercial. It was about whether he was staying or going.
All signs pointed to him staying.
The day started with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network telling us the Patriots are prepared to pay Brady $30 million or more to stick around. That payday would make up for some of the money he’s given back through the years aimed at getting better players, a history that left Brady barely in the upper half of quarterback contracts.
Then, later in the day, old pal Mike Giardi, also of the NFL Network, tweeted, “Just talked to someone I trust. He doesn’t believe that Brady is demanding 30 million or more a year. The weapons add is a priority however.”
We’ve been there before, right. Brady needs more weapons.
The Chargers, Raiders and Titans are all decent alternatives for Brady if things don’t work out in New England.
Sunday night, in his weekly appearance on Westwood One radio, Brady said he has in fact already talked to the Patriots about the future, noting, “I’m not going to elaborate much more than that. But yes, I have. I think that’s a pretty normal thing for me. Again, these are people that have been a part of my life for a very long time.”
He also said his young daughter “says to me, ‘Daddy, we’re not going anywhere.’ I thought it was so cute. She gave me a big hug.”
Oh, and in an NFL Network that aired Sunday, Joe Montana said, “Don’t (leave) — if you don’t have to. It’s a process to go through, and it takes time to get used to the team. I was fortunate because (former 49ers quarterbacks coach) Paul Hackett was (in K.C.) running the offense, and so I was pretty familiar with probably three-quarters of the offense going in.
“And, if they let (Brady) have his own offense (with a new team), yeah, that makes it a little bit easier. But still, the transition of moving…”
Stay tuned. This story changes almost daily.
Mookie update
Just because it was Super Sunday, the Red Sox were very much a part of what was going on before, during and after the football game.
Mookie Betts?
Hall of Famer Peter Gammons tweeted, “Three different NL folks today predicted Betts-to-L.A. is “inevitable.” Consensus deal: Alex Verdugo, Inf Jeter Downs, pitcher, maybe A prospect. Think P is LH Caleb Ferguson, 95 MPH FB/CB guy, 113-39 K-BB in 93.1 IP, eventual starter.”
And no David Price, meaning the Dodgers would not be willing to bail the Red Sox out of a financial mess for the second time in less than a decade.
Meanwhile, as the Red Sox equipment truck left for Florida, there was still no manager.
Chris Smith of MassLive, looking at the rotation, tweeted, “Wonder if new Red Sox manager, whoever is hired, changes (spring training) workloads for starters. (Chris) Sale, (Nate) Eovaldi and Price each made just 2 starts last spring training. Sale threw 9 innings, Eovaldi 7 innings and Price 6 innings. They combined to miss 153 games during the regular season.”
Big need
With the NBA trade deadline this week, the Celtics are facing a crossroads of sorts.
Even with injuries, the team keeps winning. But is it good enough to contend for a title?
There has been talk of Clint Capela, Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond, Myles Turner. Will Danny Ainge pull the trigger and what would it take to bring a big to Boston?
Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics were in the middle of complicated Capela talks as Houston looks to make a series of moves.
Funny how Gordon Hayward’s name keeps coming up — and just when Hayward is finally starting to look like the star he was before that horrible leg injury. Not looking for him to go anywhere.
He had a 1-for-11 game against the Sixers Saturday, but in the four games before that, he scored 99 points on 56 percent shooting.
For the year, he headed into Monday night’s game in Atlanta averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists and was shooting 50.6 percent from the floor, 37.2 from 3-point range.
And Saturday night, he had nine rebounds and was a plus-22.
The team playing well? As radio voice Sean Grande tweeted: “In the last 12 days, the Celtics have now beaten four playoff teams, the Lakers, Grizzlies, Heat and Sixers...by a combined 85 points.”
Another cool note from Grande and his stat-filled Twitter account: “Fun fact if you missed it on the broadcast ... Career scoring entering Saturday ... Jaylen Brown....3,268 points; Jayson Tatum....3,268 points.” Brown had 32 Saturday, Tatum 25.
Meanwhile, All-Star snub Brown was named Eastern Conference player of the week for the second time this season — 25 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in three games. Portland’s Damian Lillard, who has been unconscious, won the West honor.
Leftovers
The Bruins came out of the break with a pair of strong road performances — one win for each goalie — and host the surprising Canucks Tuesday night. As the Chris Kreider watch continues, the winger took a teammate’s knee to the head Saturday night and had to leave the game. But Rangers coach David Quinn said, “That looked like a really severe blow to the head. I felt better when I came and saw him in between the periods. He wasn’t anywhere near as bad as I thought he would be. After the game ended, we talked, and it’s a lot better than I anticipated.”…
Through Sunday, the Bruins were one point off the lead in the NHL’s overall standings.
The Super Bowl just took place, the XFL is coming on Saturday, but we already know Las Vegas odds seem to be split between the two teams that played Sunday. VegasInsider.com had the Chiefs at 5/1, while the Patriots were sixth at 14/1. …
The NFL players are set to vote on a 17-game season, which would take effect in 2021. That, of course, would lead to an uneven home-road schedule for each team. …
Niners wide receivers coach Wes Welker fell to 0-4 lifetime in Super Bowls Sunday – 0-3 as a player, 0-1 as a coach. …
Question: did the “how did they trade Jimmy G?” talk quiet down a bit after Sunday? …
Finally, we give you Julian Edelman, who tweeted Sunday: “My soul hurts on this day.”
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.