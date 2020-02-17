THE NHL TRADE DEADLINE is next Monday.
We’re here to tell you your Boston Bruins may well be on their way back to the Stanley Cup Final with or without Don Sweeney making a deadline deal to bring in another scorer.
Last year, Sweeney picked up Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson — and the Bruins lost Game 7 of the finals on home ice. Two quality pickups.
Now, the call has gone out around the league and among Bruins Nation for the B’s to go out and get a scoring winger — like Chris Kreider — to add to David Krejci’s line. The call makes sense, but here’s the thing: This team is good enough as it stands.
No? Consider the following: The Bruins came out of the weekend first overall in the standings, but what they have done in recent weeks is very impressive.
The Bruins have won nine of their last 10, allowing just 13 goals in these 10 games. Only once in the stretch have they allowed more than two goals in a game, and that was thanks to a Detroit empty netter.
They have scored 33 goals in those 10 games. David Pastrnak is on his way to MVP honors. Impressive stuff.
“We’re playing good hockey. We’re playing really good hockey right now,” Brad Marchand said Sunday. “Seems like everyone’s kind of found the chemistry on their lines and kind of knows where they fit in. We have a healthy team. That’s the biggest thing.
“When everyone’s healthy, you’re able to practice a lot together and build that chemistry and work on things, get comfortable with the system and the changes we make. We have a lot of depth in our group.”
They do. And they’re playing a great two-way system, leading the league in defense.
The Bruins were three points up on Tampa Bay (winners of 10 straight through Sunday) in both the division and overall standings, the Lightning with a game in hand.
Next up is a three-game trip to western Canada, leading up to the deadline.
Sunday, Marchand went at it all day with former Bruins prospect Ryan Lindgren, saying after the game, “He’s not going to be a player that’s going to have a very long career. I’m not overly concerned about him. He’s a good, steady defenseman. … All the best to him, hope he does a great job. But I can’t see it.”
Tom Brady update
Free agency is a month away for Tom Brady. And ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, writing about what each team needs to do in this offseason, says the Pats need to re-sign him.
“What, you thought I was going to talk about locking up James Ferentz?” wrote Barnwell. “While it’s fun to think about where Brady might go, a reunion between the future Hall of Famer and the only professional team he has ever played for still makes the most sense.
“Brady is already comfortable with the coaching staff and still lives in the Boston area, even if his mansion is for sale. The Patriots had the league’s best defense in 2019 and likely give Brady the best chance of winning a Super Bowl relative to the other teams likely to pursue him this offseason.”
I know I can be wrong, but I still think TB12 will be here in 2020.
Celtics hot
The other indoor Boston team is doing pretty well, too.
The Celtics, off until Friday after the All-Star Game, have won eight of their last 10 and sit at 38-16 and in third place in the Eastern Conference.
We have stated many times here that the C’s need to pick up a big man, with the other players getting their freedom before March 1, available to come in and help.
But in light of what the Rockets just did to get smaller, and with the deemphasis of the low-post big man in the outside-shooting league, you wonder if the Celtics are just fine the way they are. Getting Robert Williams back would help.
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum played in Sunday night’s All-Star Game. And, speaking as someone who thinks the best part of ALL All-Star games are the introductions, if you missed the fourth quarter Sunday night you missed something special.
After cruising through a defense-less three quarters, the greatest athletes in the world put on a show of diving for loose balls, taking charges and putting everything into the final quarter. It truly was a joy to watch the best against the best.
I saw suggestions that it would have been great if they had played the same way through quarters 1-3. I’m thinking that would have been ridiculous. The pace of the fourth was crazy.
Cheating backlash
The MLB Network focused Monday on why current players are more up in arms over the current scandal than they were during the steroid era.
The answer to this is simple: So many people were using PEDs that no one wanted to say anything about the alleged un-level playing field. And the owners were complicit.
The comments coming out on a daily basis are HARSH.
Mike Trout, normally not outspoken, said, “They cheated. I don’t agree with the punishment ... I lost respect for some of those guys. Going up to the plate knowing what’s coming ... that would be a lot of fun,” he said, noting the Astros’ punishments should have been stiffer.
Kris Bryant said the cheating was “worse than steroids” because players on steroids still had to walk to the plate and hit without the benefit of knowing what’s coming.
Carlos Correa, a reasonable voice of contrition in Houston camp last week, turned unreasonable when asked about Cody Bellinger’s comments on the ’ Stroscheating and stealing the 2017 title, saying, “(He) either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension, or is just not informed at all, If you don’t know the facts, then you’ve got to shut the (bleep) up.”
Now, the Astros enter the 2020 season as potential sitting ducks. They will face booing everywhere they go, but also face an occasional pitch under the chin from disgruntled pitchers. Commissioner Rob Manfred has already warned against such actions.
Hopefully, most of this retaliation chatter is just that — chatter. No one benefits from someone throwing a baseball a hundred miles per hour at somebody’s head.
Here’s the thing, though: A pitcher gets suspended for throwing at an Astros player and the players scream about how unfair it is to punish that pitcher when no Houston player was punished.
WBZ’s Steve Burton poll question Sunday night was: Does Alex Cora deserve a second chance with the Red Sox?
Survey said … 67 percent NO.
Mookie Betts took to Twitter with a video and words thanking Boston for "nine years ... man you were great to me." and said "From one title town to another -- it's showtime."
An early quote of the week goes to former Manchester Monarchs coach and fired Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, who said, “It was funny because Bill (GM Guerin) came in and he shut the door, and as soon as he shut the door, I knew. You just know, right? And he says, ‘I’m going to make a change,’ and I instantly said, ‘Are you firing me?!’ — just like that. And he goes, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Are you (bleeping) kidding me?’”
Clarification: The new baseball rules concerning position players pitching say that a position player can pitch any time in extra innings but can pitch before extra innings only when his team is behind or ahead by more than six runs.
Finally, this space is happy to join the Union Leader’s salute to the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Miracle of Lake Placid. I was there and will be thrilled to add my memories to our package on Friday.