RED SOX FANS, take a look at the following words. You may never see them again.
“Mookie Betts signs with Red Sox.”
Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals Friday, Betts for $27 million and Bradley $11 million.
It’s possible both could be gone by Opening Day, but as time crawls by in this Red Sox offseason filled with very minor moves, it appears at least Betts will be in Boston. Of the two, Bradley is the more likely to go, but given the pace with which the franchise is allegedly trying to pare down salary, fact is … who knows?
While people speculate there’s no way Betts signs his big deal with Boston, don’t rule it out. Don’t overlook his desire to be on the open market, gambling a boatload of money to get to this point. That does not mean he won’t re-sign with the Red Sox, but there’s no real reason to be optimistic about it.
Fact is, no one really knows what’s going on down on Jersey Street. The division has been active. The Yankees signed Gerrit Cole. The Rays and Blue Jays made moves. And here we are hitting mid-January and the Red Sox have done nothing but avoid the arbitration hearing room.
ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle, analyzing the 2020 chances for the Sox, gave them a 61.6 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, but only a 19.2 percent chance of winning the AL East, 8.4 percent to go to the World Series and 4.6 percent to win it all.
Meanwhile, a sign we’re getting closer to baseball’s return came in a Friday press release from the Sox that read: “Xander Bogaerts, Wade Boggs, Jackie Bradley Jr., Rafael Devers, Carlton Fisk, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Koji Uehara, Jason Varitek, and Christian Vazquez are among the current and former players attending the 6th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, taking place in the City of Springfield (Mass.) for the first time.” It takes place Friday and Saturday.
He’s amazed
Celtics coach Brad Stevens, a few months older than Tom Brady, was thrilled to hear the quarterback plans to come back and play in 2020.
”It’s awesome to hear he’s playing again. I can’t imagine it,” Stevens said the other night. “I went outside and tried to go for a jog today and I walked right back in. So, I can’t imagine playing a football season. But I am older, clearly. If he was my age, he’d probably be done.”
Stevens was born Oct. 22, 1976; Brady on Aug. 3, 1977.
NBC Sports’ Peter King on Brady and whether he’s coming back to Foxborough: “Look at what has to happen for him to stay in New England. The money has to be right, they’ve got to make some major expenditures on offense. This is the worst collection of offensive talent around him, probably in his career in New England.”
By the way, I don’t know about you, but I’m sure Boston mayor Marty Walsh‘s offer of a lifetime key to the city is what convinced Brady to keep playing for the Patriots.
“I think this is going to be Tom Brady’s decision, but one thing about Tom Brady is he likes challenges,” Walsh said. “If you’re listening, Tom, you got knocked out in the first round, so the challenge is to get back to the Super Bowl next year, so stay in New England.”
Earlier this week, Zdeno Charo, another old guy playing sports, was asked about his future as he approaches 43, and said, “We’ll see. I’m right now here and talking to you guys and getting ready for Nashville.”
A look around
All 30 MLB teams will open their seasons on March 26, the first time all teams play on the same opening day since 1968. …
People, including yours truly, are wondering why the Rooney Rule, aimed at more diversity in NFL head coaching jobs, is failing so badly. …
How about a standing “O” for young Hawks star Trae Young after word surfaced that he had partnered with a local charity to erase $1 million of medical debts for 570 people. …
Old pal Dougie Hamilton scored his 14th goal of the season the other night and it was an overtime winner. “I want to say thanks. I talked to my grandma today and she told me she wanted to hear everybody screaming my name after the game so I made it happen for her.” His career high for goals is 18. …
The great Larry David, during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show on New York radio, wasn’t happy Rangers coach David Quinn sat rookie Kappo Kakko after the teenager took a third-period penalty. Quinn, asked about it, said, “Yeah, well I’ve watched a few bad Seinfelds and Curb Your Enthusiams too. I still love Larry David and his work.” …
The Lakers beat the Mavericks without Anthony Davis Friday night for their fourth seven-game winning streak of the season. They also improved to 28-0 when leading after three quarters. Meanwhile, Davis, who clearly has serious chemistry with LeBron James, has turned down a contract extension and is free after this season. …
Hey, they’re finally going to play the NCAA football championship Monday night. Sorry, just too long since the semifinals. If you’re forgotten, it’s LSU against Clemson. …
Re: all this baseball cheating nonsense, somewhere, Gaylord Perry is smiling. …
The Bruins expressed interest in Justin Williams before he came out of a brief retirement and returned to Carolina this week. …
Useless fun fact: Right-hander Don Robinson pitched in the last game of the 1970s and 80s. …
From ESPN’s Jeff Passan: Free agent spending leaders this winter, in which teams have guaranteed just shy of $2 billion: Yankees $336.5M; Nationals $314.8M; Angels $260.9M; White Sox $195.5M; Phillies $132M; Blue Jays $108M; Diamondbacks $103.6M; Reds $100M; Braves $99.8M. Next highest: Rangers $49.5M.
Guessing the Kevin Plawecki signing didn’t get the Red Sox into the mix?
I’ll say it again. The Celtics need another big man to be a legit contender. …
It’s been a rough offseason for the Astros but this week came word of some serious bad news. The attorney for the 2-year-old girl hit by an Albert Almora foul ball is on anti-seizure medication. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved,” Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle.
Awfulannouncing.com tabbed old pal Don Orsillo and San Diego Padres sidekicks Mark Grant and Mark Sweeney as baseball’s top TV team. The Red Sox came in 20th. With the words “The post-Don Orsillo era in Boston just isn’t resonating with fans all that much, and if it was, you would see a much larger share of A grades than the 18.10% received by the Red Sox booth this year.” …
From Celtics voice Sean Grande: “For those in New England whose attention has been elsewhere ... The Celtics own the NBA’s 3rd best record (25-8), 2nd best scoring margin (7.7), 6th best offense, 3rd best defense, have allowed a league low 103.7/game and no one has more home games remaining (25). Welcome back.” The Celtics then went out and lost to the Wizards, Spurs and Sixers (the latter with no Joel Embiid). …
Local product Chris Kreider is absolutely the Bruins’ best trade-deadline option but just not sure the Rangers will move him. SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman says, “I’ll tell you this, I do think Boston, if they wanted to, could do a deal for (LA’s Tyler) Toffoli (who played 77 games for the AHL Manchester Monarchs across three seasons from 2010-14) almost at any time. I think they know they’ve got that in their hip pocket. So the question is: do you do that or do you wait for Kreider?”…
From Max Goldstein (@MaxSportsStudio): “Mike Trout in 2019: 14 intentional walks; Tim Anderson in 2019: 15 unintentional walks.” …
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Julian Edelman played with “a separated AC joint in his shoulder, a knee issue and rib injury that were described as serious enough that they would have ended some other players’ seasons.” As we mentioned here the other day, surgery could be in Edelman’s near future, and the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported shoulder and knee surgeries are coming. Oh, and Edelman’s also the Patriots’ winner of the NFL’s annual Ed Block Courage Award (given to one player from each team). Can you think of a better candidate? …
Bill Chuck, whose baseball notes (@BillyBall) are second to known and are named after our late friend Nick Cafardo, tells us, “It’s so good to see the White Sox and Reds making efforts to end their years of decline and work to make the postseason. The last time the Reds and White Sox reached the postseason in the same year was 101 years ago in 1919 when the Reds won the best of nine Series, five games to three. It may have been the most memorable of all Series as the Black Sox scandal arose from it and changed baseball forever.”
Gregg Popovich, again doing a masterful job coaching the Spurs, on Jayson Tatum (he coached Tatum this past summer): “There aren’t many two-way players in the league. Genuine. Some think they are but you can count them on one hand, and he’s got the possibility to be one of those.” …
Old pal Drew Pomeranz, who got a four-year contract after becoming a reliever during this past season, faced 106 batters in relief – and struck out 50 of them. …
Stevens wasn’t thrilled to see Tacko Fall getting all those All-Star votes from the fans and said so. “Well, the reason I said I don’t like it is because there’s a lot of guys that have played however many (games) … and those guys have all busted it to have great years, whether they’re on our team, other teams, whatever the case may be,” he said. “I think if we’re gonna have an All-Star game, you try to pick the guys that impact winning for the very best (teams). But you know, that’s probably not possible. I realize it’s a mix of a popularity contest and what you’ve accomplished, and how you’ve played thus far.” …
Back to the AL East. Don’t sleep on the Rays, who this week traded a top pitching prospect to bring in the bat of Jose Martinez. This natural DH can HIT. And Hunter Renfroe, picked up from the Padres, hit 33 homers for San Diego last year. …
Betts, Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado and Francisco Lindor are all big names said to be on the trade market. If I had to rank them in order of most likely on down, I’d go Bryant, Lindor, Arenado, Betts. …
After his team survived a hair-raising overtime and came out a winner earlier this week (before losing to the Bruins), Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice called the OT “a free-for-all of fecal matter.” …
Finally, congrats to my buddy (WBZ’s) Jonny Miller, already in Fort Myers for his 49th spring training!
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.