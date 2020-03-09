FIRST OF ALL, the message is clear. Don’t panic.
And while the coronavirus continues to be more than a nuisance around the country, there is still no reason to panic. Make sure you wash your hands. And don’t touch your face.
But while the health officials are dealing with the virus and the folks affected by it, your sports world is already immersed in meetings aimed at the what-ifs.
No fans in the stands? LeBron James is already on record saying he won’t play (he will). The Tokyo Olympics could be in jeopardy, especially from the fans’ standpoint. And remember, the Fenway opening day is April 2.
I was watching my Wichita State Shockers defeat Tulsa Saturday, a game that got a bit chippy at the end. I was wondering why Tulsa coach Frank Haith merely waved at Wichita counterpart Gregg Marshall before walking away. Was he angry? No. Even as social media blew up over it, turns out the NCAA has told players and coaches not to shake hands after games.
The NHL has banned the media from locker rooms, something shrugged off as no big deal from those who think the media is trash, anyway. But fact is professional relationships develop when reporters spend time in locker rooms. Can’t tell you how many times over the years I had real stories jump out at me while hanging out. They often don’t want us there, but there’s a reason we’re there.
With March Madness coming up (Selection Sunday for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is Sunday), the NCAA came out over the weekend and said all systems are go regarding fan attendance.
“At this time, we are definitively planning on running the tournament at all 14 sites with fans, from the First Four in Dayton through the Final Four in Atlanta,” said NCAA VP Dan Gavitt. “The advice we’re getting from our experts is playing without fans is not called for.”
Remember, things could change — even before next week, when the big dance begins. But that’s the way it is to this minute.
Coach killer
It’s no secret most people around here blame Kyrie Irving for everything bad that went on with last year’s Celtics, right? Well, now Irving is getting credit for Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson getting canned by a team that is going to make the playoffs without Irving and Kevin Durant.
The sides “mutually agreed to part ways,” — the kinder and gentler way of saying “fired.” Then, the speculation started — and much of it centered on the coach and the two stars not being on the same page – that Atkinson got along with his holdovers from the previous season better than with the new guys. The main one, Durant, isn’t even playing this season.
Then came word Irving would like to have Ty Lue, his former coach in Cleveland, run the Nets. Lue is currently an assistant under Doc Rivers with the Clippers.
From Yahoo:
“Irving soured on Atkinson early, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and currently prefers Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach. Lue was the head coach in Cleveland when Irving hit the winning shot in the 2016 NBA Finals and was in talks to take the Lakers job before discussions broke down.”
Meanwhile, teammate DeAndre Jordan, while acknowledging Atkinson was closer with the holdovers, said, “I think whatever you’re saying and whatever the reports are, are bull----.”
Brady update
Of course, we have to bring you what’s new with the soon-to-be free agent quarterback.
Just as word surfaced TB12 is starting a movie production company, ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Pats made Tom Brady a multi-year offer during last season’s training camp. Brady turned it down. Under the rules the next proposal has to come from Brady. There has not been one to date.
Tweeted Yates: “Brady’s preference was to not add any years to his deal.”
NBC’s Peter King offered his update on the 49ers being interested in bringing Brady home to the Bay Area on Monday.
King wrote: “The temptation is to give this thought zero credence, but I don’t because all the Niners would have to say is, Jimmy Garoppolo’s our quarterback now and for the future, and we will not be making a change. But they haven’t said that.”
And: “I do not know what Tom Brady is going to do, truly. I don’t even have a good idea. But it is telling that the Patriots have had 64 days since the end of their season to secure him for his last couple of years as a pro football player and have not done so.”
Nasty matchup
Write this down: If the Bruins meet the Lightning in the playoffs, there will plenty of “old-time hockey,” the kind we saw in the win by Tampa Saturday.
“I think both of us feel we’re the best team in the Atlantic. We went up there, got the two points in their building, they wanted to respond,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.
“And for the simple reason as that, that the rivalry has developed now between the two of us and you’re going to get some intense matchups. And that’s what you got tonight.”
Added Sean Kuraly: “You got two teams fighting for the top spot in the standings. But I think it’s a little more than that, too. We want to set the stage for what could possibly be to come. Two competitive teams that don’t want to give an inch.”
Both Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo are out of Tuesday night’s game with the Flyers, another potential playoff opponent for the B’s.
Speaking of Krug, the feeling here is the expected increase in the cap and getting out from under the David Backes contract will lead to the Bruins being able to sign him.
Underdogs
It’s already clear the Red Sox, seen by many as entering a bridge year with Mookie Betts and David Price in L.A., will use the no respect thing as a battle cry for the season.
“I know a lot of people are maybe writing us off,” said Xander Bogaerts.
Get used to those words, folks. You’re going to be hearing plenty of it — especially if the team gets off to a good start.
Alex Verdugo, still trying to get healthy and back on the field, says he throws 97 mph and wants to be the sport’s next two-way player. That’s what he was in high school.
“Once you’re in pro ball, (people said) no more two-ways,” Verdugo told The Athletic. “Then it was like, a couple of guys came in doing two-way, and I’m like, ‘Maaaannnn! Dude, I could do that!’”
Finally, our thoughts go out to Trey Mancini, the hub of the Orioles’ lineup, leaving camp because of a medical situation.
“He just loves everybody; whether it’s a random fan in the stands or clubhouse staff or the guy hitting behind him, he’s got the same relationship with everybody,” said teammate Alex Cobb. “He treats everybody so well, so to see him have to go through what he’s going through, it’s heartbreaking. But it gives us all an opportunity to show how much we love him, and to rally around him and be there for him during this.”