“HIRE ‘TEK’.”
The chants went up from the crowd Friday as Red Sox management, suddenly in the midst of baseball’s latest drama, met the crowd on Winter Weekend at the MGM Casino (the sport being in bed with organized gambling is a topic for another day) in Springfield, Mass.
Column pal Gethin Coolbaugh was among the gathered media, covering for the Associated Press. He says there were “a lot” people chanting for Jason Varitek to be the next Red Sox manager.
Not the whole crowd, but “a lot.”
In his piece on the event, Coolbaugh quoted new baseball chief Chaim Bloom saying, “I think if you poll the audience, they would just get this done right now.”
There was major applause.
“We’re in unusual circumstances. You’re not usually looking for a manager in the middle of January,” said GM Brian O’Halloran. “We take all kinds of recommendations. And if you have any — I’ve heard a few already.”
If you’ve seen this space recently, you know I’ve been pushing Varitek, the former catcher famous around here for winning and for slapping Alex Rodriguez. He appears to be a managerial natural.
We still don’t know if he wants it, either now or ever. But I think he’s as ready as he’ll ever be, so why not now? Why not when the franchise needs a PR injection?
Remember, MLB’s Red Sox punishment is still to be levied and it’s not going to be pretty, and the club could use this. Call me crazy but I think this can be a good thing with the right thing.
Hire ‘Tek.
Varitek’s wife took to Twitter this week and didn’t sound like someone who DIDN’T expect her husband to be in the middle of all this. And, as we mentioned here the other day, Vegas has him as the favorite.
”Thanks for asking me what I think,” Catherine Varitek tweeted. “He’s been w/this organization for 22 years. He knows this game inside out. Yes, I’d be more than ok with it. I just wonder what could happen to his legacy here. We live a great life just as things are now & I’ll always support his decisions.”
Trouble brewing
The Astros have already been nailed for cheating, losing their manager, GM, four draft picks and $5 million. If the reports making the rounds are any indication, there’s liable to be more coming, and you have to think the next round will be even more severe and WILL involve players.
Buzzers?
Really?
If you haven’t seen the picture making the rounds, see it. It shows Jose Altuve grabbing his shirt as he crossed home plate after his ALCS-winning homer in October off Aroldis Chapman. Tearing the hero’s shirt off has become the new thing in the sport and Altuve wanted no part of it. He quickly disappeared into the clubhouse tunnel.
When he re-emerged, wearing an AL title T-shirt, Ken Rosenthal, who months later would combine with The Athletic colleague Evan Drellich to break this story, asked Altuve on the post-game why he wouldn’t allow his teammates to rip his shirt off.
Altuve, laughing, said, “I’m too shy. Last time I did that I got in trouble with my wife.”
Those are two different answers. Is he shy or did he not want his wife getting mad at him?
Or?
Joel Sherman of the New York Post and MLB Network tweeted, “Reach out to Scott Boras about his client Jose Altuve: ‘When this came up today, Jose Altuve immediately contacted me and this is his statement: ‘I have never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player.’”
OK, let’s see where this goes. But if we learn Altuve or any other player was wired up, what punishment would be proper? Could Altuve be banned for a season, or more?
Celts problems
The Celtics took the floor Saturday night losers of five of their last seven and just 5-6 in their last 11. And it comes as no surprise new team leader Kemba Walker has put at least some of the blame on himself.
“I’m more upset about my individual play than anything right now,” Walker said after Wednesday’s home loss to the Pistons, the latest losing team to beat the C’s. “It starts with me. I have to be better for my teammates.”
The next night, the Celtics lost in Milwaukee and Walker scored 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a losing effort.
From stat maven Dick Lipe: “Kemba Walker became the first Celtic to have at least 40 points and 11 rebounds in a game since Paul Pierce had 43 and 11 against Chicago in December 11, 2005.”
I’ll say this again – the Celtics need to acquire a big. They need someone to protect the rim. Al Horford isn’t your classic big man, but he had the ability to play down low and chase 3-point shooters. Yes, he is missed.
More Lipe on the Celtics:
“Walker had four three-pointers against the Bucks but has 13 games this season with at least five. With half the season still to play, that’s only three shy of the Celtic single season record, set by Isaiah Thomas in 2016-17.”
And … “When Jayson Tatum missed Wednesday’s game against Detroit, it was only the third time in his career he hasn’t played in a non-April game. Boston is 0-3 in those contests, with the opponents shooting .573 and averaging 123.7 points.”
Looking around
The David Backes signing had failure written all over it from the start, but that doesn’t mean the former Blues captain didn’t leave his mark before being waived by the Bruins this week. “It’s tough,” Brad Marchand said. “I feel bad for him. He’s been such a great teammate, a great friend and he’s had such a great career. This is part of the business that really (bleeps) … you don’t ever want to see a guy get treated in this kind of way, especially a guy who has put his time in and earned his stripes. …
The Red Sox announced their reduced radio crew for this season, shrinking it down from last year’s nine to Joe Castiglione, Sean McDonough, Lou Merloni and Will Fleming. Jon Sciambi and Dave O’Brien will work some games. …
Class teammate move by David Pastrnak the other night when, despite battling for the Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goal scorer, he passed to a recently goal-starved Brad Marchand for the easy empty netter. “Ah, he’ll get his goals, he’ll be all right,” Marchand said. …
The Baseball Hall of Fame announces its new class Tuesday and Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds had dipped below the needed 75 percent of ballots counted so far, leaving Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Curt Schilling. Hall of Fame writer Jayson Stark, talking to Boston.com about Schilling, said, “It’s Year 8 on the ballot for Schilling and I’m still wondering: if Twitter had never been invented, wouldn’t he have been elected long ago?” He’s right. …
Carmelo Anthony apparently isn’t done quite yet. Through Friday, after a year off, he had played in 28 games with Portland (all starts), averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from three. Friday, he scored his 26,000th point, second only to LeBron James among actives. …
Does Mike Scioscia want a managerial return to one of the three available jobs? He said on MLB Network Friday he had not been contacted. He also agreed with Terry Francona and others, saying, “I don’t (cheating) is as deep as a lot of people are making it out to be, with supposedly every organization. I know that’s not true.” …
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk tells us that while Ben Watson never appeared on the Patriots’ weekly injury report, “now discloses via social media that he played with a torn Achilles tendon, thanking Tom Brady‘s TB12 center for Watson’s ability to keep going.” …
Old pal Dougie Hamilton, having his best year in the NHL, was lost indefinitely to the Hurricanes with a broken leg. He had surgery Friday. …
Have times changed? On Jan. 16, 1973, Steve Carlton became baseball’s highest-paid pitcher, signing for $165,000. That’s Cab fare for David Price, who makes a million bucks per start. …
Super agent Drew Rosenhaus has dropped Antonio Brown as a client. …
Buck Showalter on the sign stealing scandal: “Quite frankly I’m surprised it stayed below public consumption for so long because nobody in baseball can keep a secret.” …
From Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: “Remember the game in Nashville 10 days ago, when Viktor Arvidsson dove to embellish a Brad Marchand cross-check? He had been warned before, so the league fined him $2,000.” …
With all the negative stuff that seems to come out daily on Kyrie Irving, you should know this: He dedicates much of his off-court time to supporting his old high school, participating in practice, paying the tuition of about half the Patrick School’s students and upgrading the facilities. “I just want to see these kids do extremely well,” Irving said. …
Signing Josh Donaldson gives the Twins six players who hit at least 30 homers last season. …
Alex Ovechkin used his 25th career hat trick to get to his 15th straight 30-goal season – tying him with Mike Gartner for the record at the start of his career. He made it two tricks in a row Saturday as the Caps erased a 4-1 third-period deficit and scored five goals for a 6-4 win. He also passed Mario Lemieux and then tied Steve Yzerman for ninth on the all-time list with 692. He has eight goals in his last three games, 10 in his last six. …
Saturday’s collapse marked the third time in franchise history that the Islanders lost in regulation after leading by three in the third period. …
Netflix has debuted a three-part documentary on Aaron Hernandez:– “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”…
The Bucks, 37-6 heading into Saturday night’s game in Brooklyn, had scored at least 100 points in their last 67 regular season games. …
How’s this for a stat: Joe Burrow, likely headed for Cincinnati as the NFL’s top draft pick, threw 60 touchdown passes and only six interceptions for LSU this season. …
New Redskins coach Ron Rivera, Luke Kuechly‘s former coach in Carolina, after the linebacker retired this week, said on Twitter: “I had the privilege of playing next to HOF #MikeSingletary & coaching HOF @BUrlacher54 & @LukeKuechly is worthy of that honor someday. But more important I will remember Luke’s sense of humor, his leadership & 4 being a great teammate.” …
Finally, we give you Mookie Betts competing in the PBA Hall of Fame Classic in Arlington, Texas. “It’s pretty awesome,” seven-time tour champ Jakob Butturff, who was paired with Betts, told the Athletic. “A lot of people know Mookie as the baseball player. Nobody sees him as a bowler, but he has a lot of physical attributes in bowling as well. If he wasn’t making millions of dollars playing baseball, who knows what potential he could have (in) bowling.”
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.