ROBERT KRAFT offered an interesting comment in the wake of Tom Brady’s announcement that Brady’s football career will end elsewhere.
“If he wanted to be here, we would have put a deal together,’’ the Patriots owner told The Boston Globe Tuesday, the day the TB12 Era at Gillette Stadium ended.
But is that true? Would they have put a deal together?
What we knew Tuesday as we hunkered down in our domiciles thanks to this terrible virus: Brady is gone — and there really weren’t significant negotiations aimed at him staying.
What we didn’t know: why?
Brady will have a new home and a chance to prove the dynasty was more about him that it was about Bill Belichick. But Brady will be a 43-year-old quarterback trying to prove his point and will likely do it with a team not as good as the one he’s leaving.
Did the Pats want him? Did he want the Pats? This is one of those questions we may never answer.
It’s no secret that Brady, over the years, repeatedly gave money back so the team could bring in great players on offense. It’s also no secret they didn’t always bring in the greatest players. They also didn’t give him an extension before last season, thus guaranteeing him two years and avoiding this free agency.
Did Kraft really want him? Did Belichick want him to stay? Did the coach, never guilty of staying with a player too long, think 43 years old is too long?
As a buddy pointed out yesterday, the Celtics waited too long on the Bird-McHale-Parish troika. Belichick never would have allowed that to happen and now he’s rid of a 43-year-old quarterback.
Brady visited Kraft Monday night and that had the owner thinking this relationship might have continued.
“How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he’s given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it’s ending?” Kraft said in a statement. “I love Tom like a son and I always will ... I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community.
“There simply will never be another Tom Brady,” he added. “I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much.”
But not enough to overrule a football decision.
Now, if you take it from Brady’s side, the desire to compete and get paid for it, plus the chance to establish his own legacy had to be attractive. But if the market really doesn’t explode for him, and if he winds up taking the money the Pats had offered — or less? — that would be sad. You don’t want this New England hero to go out like an old boxer who didn’t know when to quit.
I still think the Chargers, trying to forge their way in L.A., are the perfect spot for Brady (L.A. is the home of his new production studio), while the Pats have an unproven quarterback and the chance they might bring in a veteran or draft a kid.
Brady took to social media to thank the Patriots and the fans for his time — his incredibly lengthy time — with the Patriots.
He is about to join a select athletic club. Jon Couture of The Globe tweeted Tuesday:
“Tom Brady would be just the 10th player in the four major sports to play first 20 years for one team, then play elsewhere:
MLB: Hank Aaron, Ty Cobb, Willie Mays, Phil Niekro, Warren Spahn and John Smoltz.
NHL: Gordie Howe, Ray Bourque and Mike Modano.
NFL: Tom Brady.
NBA:(0).”
Belichick said: “Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom’s success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional. Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.”
But not 21? Or 22?
Was Belichick, who didn’t want to have to trade Jimmy Garoppolo but was overruled by the owner, covering his tracks? Was he sincere? Might have been a little bit of both. Probably was.
Perhaps, after all these years, these guys just needed a change.
This will be a new challenge for the coach. Honestly, most of us thought the player would outlast the coach in New England, right? Now, it’s the other way around — and Brady might get to play for a coach who doesn’t make things that hard on a daily basis. Brady may like that. He may not.
Belichick made sure he kept Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty. He allowed Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins to leave (Collins for a second time). There’s a plan here somewhere, and somehow I don’t see Jarrett Stidham going into training camp as the clear No. 1 for your football team.
Regardless, if this virus ever allows us to again leave our homes and, you know, interact with other people, we will find out soon enough if this was a good or bad move for the player and/or the team. As of now, at least it gave us some sports stuff to talk about as we settle in for this lengthy virus exile.
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.